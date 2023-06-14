8 Best Movies and TV Shows for Pride Month

Pride Month’s not over yet! There’s still time to celebrate and learn about the LGBT community, and one way to do that is through watching movies and TV shows as a family. We’ve rounded up a list of movies and TV shows that feature, celebrate and uplift the LGBT community.

Pop a bowl of popcorn and have a watch party with the whole family!

Movies and Short Films:

Rating: PG

SparkShorts, a series of animated short films produced by Pixar, features a heartwarming short film about a man and his dog perfect for all ages. The film features a young gay man who hasn’t come out to his parents yet and his dog.

Chaos ensues when the two become magically mind swapped. Clocking in at under 10 minutes long, this short film could be a great warmup for a longer movie or an at-home short film festival.

Rating: PG

Katie Mitchell and her family (including her anti-technology father) are on a road trip to bring her to her first year at film school. But their plans get derailed when the electronics of the world come to life and stage an uprising.

With the help of some friendly robots, the Mitchells have to save the world from a new technological revolution. While the movie’s plot doesn’t center on it, main character Katie is queer. In fact, she’s the first openly queer lead character in an all-ages animated feature film.

This groundbreaking film is a fun adventure for the whole family.

Rating: PG-13

Emma Nolan just wants to go to prom with her girlfriend, but her school’s PTA would rather cancel the prom than allow two girls to go together.

The news of the canceled prom gets back to some down-on-their-luck Broadway stars, and the group takes a trip to Indiana to stand up for Emma and fight for what’s right. This adaptation of the Broadway musical is available on Netflix.

Rating: PG-13

Love, Simon took the world by storm when it was released in 2018. Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay. So when a blackmailer threatens to out him to the entire school, his world turns upside down.

If your family enjoys the movie, watch the spin-off series Love, Victor, or read Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the book the movie was based on.

Rating: PG-13

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a film adaptation of the coming of age stage musical of the same name. It’s based on the true story of British Jamie Campbell, who overcomes prejudice and bullying at his school and becomes a drag queen.

This musical comedy-drama is a great choice for families with older kids and teenagers.

TV Shows

Rating: TV-Y7

This is a reboot of the 1985 series, making it perfect for parents and kids alike. Many of the characters in the show identify as part of the LGBT community. The show has been described as groundbreaking in terms of queer representation on screen.

Rating: TV-14

Schitt’s Creek follows a once-wealthy family as they adjust to life without money. The show normalizes queer relationships and explores how they fit in with family dynamics. The show has won awards for its representation of LGBT people on screen.

Rating: TV-14

A reboot of the original franchise, the new Queer Eye features a new Fab Five as they visit communities in and around Atlanta. Watch as the Fab Five forge relationships with new people and use their expertise to transform lives.

The transformations that happen on this show are heartwarming and inspiring, making it a great choice for a family comfort watch.