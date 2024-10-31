8 Best Party Places for Manhattan Kids (that they will love!)

Hosting a birthday party for your child in NYC, can be both thrilling and challenging. With countless choices at your fingertips, picking the perfect venue is key to creating a celebration your child will never forget. From playful indoor spaces to beautiful outdoor settings, the right venue brings all the fun activities and cherished moments to life. We’re showcasing some of the top birthday party spots in and near Manhattan NYC, featuring their unique offerings, capacities, and themes suitable for various interests and age ranges. Below, you’ll discover options that range from interactive adventures to all-inclusive packages, helping you find the perfect place that matches your budget and guest list while giving your child a birthday they’ll cherish forever.

16 Handles

1569 2nd Ave., 325 Amsterdam Ave.

428 3rd Ave., 155 Chambers St.

646-863-2522

Denise@16Handles.com

16 Handles is the sweetest place to celebrate a birthday this year. With locations all throughout Manhattan, 16 Handles can help customize the perfect party, and allows outside entertainment like a magician or dance instructor. Parties include unlimited frozen yogurt for the kids, who can choose from any of the 16 flavors, including dairy free, vegan, gluten free, and kosher options, plus access to the famous topping bar. 16 Handles can accommodate private events. They also do outside catering requests if you’d rather your froyo dropped off! Frozen yogurt contains gut-healthy probiotics and less sugar and fat than comparable ice cream, which makes it a great family-friendly choice.

Blue Man Group

Astor Place Theatre

434 Lafayette Street

800-BLUE-MAN

Want to party like a Blue Man? Whether you’re celebrating a 5th or 50th, the birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. For groups of 10 or more, get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests and create a memorable adventure. The birthday packages include party bags, photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art (birthday child) and personal birthday greeting on LED board. Don’t miss your opportunity to rock, laugh & party with Blue Man Group!

Dave and Busters

Multiple Locations

888-300-1515

jessica.foley@daveandbusters.com

With kid-friendly menus, stellar Power Card deals to play tons of arcade games, and a one-of-a-kind experience, what’s not to love? Dave & Buster’s has everything you need for an unforgettable party. Birthday packages are available for groups of all sizes. Book online at your convenience, or work with one of D&B’s professional party planners to tailor your experience. Mention “Best Birthdays” to get an extra $20 in game play for the guest of honor when booking a kid’s birthday package at any one of their 10 area locations.

Martial Arts Family Studio

290 Mulberry Street

646-355-5034

playroom@mafamilystudio.com

Join Martial Arts Family Studio for a kickin’ birthday party your kids won’t forget! This is not your average martial arts studio — their instructors and facility are the best you will find in Manhattan. They have a separate party room with viewing windows to the studio, so parents can enjoy refreshments while watching their kids have the time of their lives during the class portion of the party! Their party room is perfect for munching on cake, pizza, and any additional food or drinks you may want to bring. Their martial arts parties are very fun and popular: the party starts with an extra special birthday TaeKwonDo class where everyone breaks a board and the kids always love it! They also offer dance or tumbling themed parties.

NY Kids Club

Multiple locations throughout Manhattan

Celebrate your child’s special day with an unforgettable birthday party at NY Kids Club! The parties are 90 minutes of non-stop fun, creativity, and excitement filled with music, movement, and laughter, all led by enthusiastic and highly trained instructors. Choose from thrilling themes like Space Kids, Unicorn Extravaganza, or Cool Construction Crew—each crafted to spark joy and keep kids entertained! Whether it’s bouncing on trampolines or dancing up a storm, every child is sure to have the time of their life. The state-of-the-art facility is all yours for the duration of the party, giving little ones the perfect space to explore and play. NY Kids Club takes care of everything from setup to cleanup, and their team tailors every party to the birthday child’s preferences, making each celebration one-of-a-kind.

Soccer Stars

606 Columbus Ave.

212-877-7171

info@soccerstars.com

Soccer Stars offers the most popular children’s soccer program for kids ages 1 and up. Aside from the youth sports programming, staff also offers super birthday experiences! Soccer Star’s birthday parties are perfect for ages 1-12, they personalize your party experience with age-appropriate games & activities for all abilities. They tailor your party package from party favors to a soccer-themed cake to meet your needs and budget. Their highly trained coaches not only offer an exciting soccer session, they handle everything from setup to clean up. You can host your party at one of their indoor locations, at an outdoor field, or staff can bring the soccer experience to your backyard!

Urban Air

4422 2nd Ave, Brooklyn

347-732-5438, option 2

The best kid’s birthday parties are at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park in Brooklyn! Urban Air is the perfect place to celebrate your child’s special day! With wall-to-wall trampolines, exciting obstacle courses, and thrilling attractions, your child and their friends will bounce, climb, and have non-stop fun. At Urban Air, party planning is simple and stress-free! All party packages include a party host, digital invitations, balloons, utensils, bottled water and so much more! Urban Air is the go-to destination for birthday excitement and endless adventures every day of the week.

Wildlife Conservation Society Education

Bronx Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo,

New York Aquarium and Central Park Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd

800-433-4149

bronxzoo.com/birthday-parties

BZeducation@wcs.org

Celebrate your little party animal! Planning your child’s best day ever is easy with family-approved party packages in a fun and educational setting. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday programming. Parties include park admission for your group, space to celebrate, exhibit experiences, up-close animal visits and more. WCS Educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park.

