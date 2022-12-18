Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC

If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!

484 Broome St, NYC

11 am to 7 pm*

The signature Aztec Hot Chocolate is easily one of the best reasons to stop by this chocolate shop in SoHo. Said to contain “60% South American single-origin pure chocolate,” this drink is definitely one of a kind.

You and a few friends can stop by the store’s Cocoa Bar to try a few of the shop’s pastries and some of their other signature treats limited only to the bar.

30 W 49th St, NYC

10:30 am to 7 pm*

With a drink that has been described as “Melted Chocolate”, La Maison Du Chocolat is a must-go. Not only do they sell a one-of-a-kind hot chocolate, but their other chocolate treats will give you a taste of Paris. It’s no wonder it’s so often touted as the best hot chocolate in NYC!

156 Prince St, NYC

8 am to 6 pm*

With six stores throughout the country, L.A. Burdick brings its hot chocolate with flavors from around the world to New York. Through their Single Source line of Hot Chocolate, they are able to present flavors made using cocoa beans from places like Madagascar, Grenada, Bolivia, Ecuador and more.

20 Times Square, 701 7th Ave, NYC

10 am to 11 pm

You can’t think of chocolate without thinking of Hershey. So drop by Hershey’s Chocolate World in Time Square and try some of their hot chocolates made with their signature recipe.

Options include Hershey’s Melted Hot Chocolate, Reese’s Melted Hot Chocolate, and a special flavor for the holidays called Grinch Kisses Mint Melted Hot Chocolate. You can also check out their website to see what activities they have to offer to make your visit even more worthwhile.

66 Water St, Brooklyn, NY

10 am to 6:30 pm*

Shifting over to the Brooklyn area, this chocolate shop found in Dumbo has an amazing assortment of chocolate to offer, including their Hot Chocolate Bombs. All you need to do is place the ball of chocolate into a glass and fill it up with warm milk.

Then mix the chocolate around as it dissolves and then take your sip and enjoy the taste of the Belgian dark chocolate and marshmallows as they warm you up. Want to gift it? You can place an order on their website!

269 Court St, Brooklyn, NY

12 pm to 10 pm

This Brooklyn-based chocolate shop is located in Cobble Hill offers three different flavors of hot chocolate: Dark Hot Chocolate, Spiced Hot Chocolate and, of course, the Classic Hot Chocolate.

The Chocolate Room also has a few other sweet treats that will satisfy your sweet tooth like their Chocolate Caramel Corn or their Chocolate Truffle Box.

537 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY

10:30 am to 6 pm*

With their rich and creamy milk hot chocolate, Not Just Chocolate is said to have some of the best hot chocolate in NYC.

In addition to the hot chocolate, this Brooklyn chocolate shop might also be worth the visit to pick up some of their “life-like” chocolate animal sculptures. They would make the perfect gift for a loved one with a sweet tooth.

*daily hours of operation vary check websites for official business hours