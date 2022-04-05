7 Great Towns and Neighborhoods: For A Move that The Family will Love!

With the shift to remote and hybrid work schedules, it’s reasonable to think about moving. Maybe you want to move to a part of the city you know is the perfect fit for your family.

Or perhaps you no longer have to be in NYC every day, so why not make that move you have long dreamed about? But planning a move is different for every family.

Maybe you know you’ll be in the city some days, so a commuter town is a priority. And like many New Yorkers, you are looking to raise your growing family with more space, further away from the city. The flexibility that COVID-19 sparked has raised many questions for families about whether their current place is where they want to stay.

Luckily, moving has never looked better. If you’re considering moving— whether that be somewhere else in the city, just outside of the city, or deep into the suburbs— we’ve got a real estate round-up to make your search easier.

From vibrant NJ commuter towns to quiet NYC neighborhoods, we’re featuring a wide range of communities so that you can discover exactly what you’re looking for. Read on to get inspired for your next move!

Sag Harbor, NY

If you’re looking for a chic town with a vibrant culture, Sag Harbor may be for your family. Known for its boating, art galleries, yachts, and high-end restaurants, this bayside town is the perfect place to indulge in all of your favorite things.

The waterfront is simply gorgeous: your family will love watching the sunset over the water or dining outside with a stunning view. And with one of the best public schools in the state, Pierson, alongside the only private, nonprofit K-12 on the East End, Ross School, Sag Harbor is the perfect place to raise a family.

NYC is also not too far away—less than a three- hour drive, so you can easily head into the city. The Mala Sander+Team is here to help you find your dream home in Sag Harbor.

This experienced team takes the time to listen to your family’s needs so that you can find the place for you. Besides the 50+ years of experience in the real estate industry, the best part about the Mala Sander+Team is that they are very connected in the Hamptons community.

Real estate inventory in the Hamptons is at a record low, so you’ll definitely want the expertise of Mala Sander+Team to help you navigate your options. As the top agent in Sag Harbor for the last 15 years, it is no surprise that Mala won the “Dealmaker’s Award” for the most sales and rental transactions in the Hamptons, along with several other 2021 accolades. Your family will be in good hands with this team!

Mala Sander+Team at the Corcoran Group

Mala.sander@corcoran.com

917-902-7654

West Orange, NJ

For the commuter families that still need to make it into the city pretty often, check out West Orange, NJ. Only 47 minutes from Manhattan, this town offers the space and serenity of the suburbs while being a quick hop into the hustle and bustle of NYC.

There are plenty of kid- friendly activities here that your kiddos will love, such as visiting The Turtleback Zoo, touring the Thomas Edison National Historical Park and Museum, riding the paddle boats at the South Mountain Recreations Center, and running around at the many playgrounds.

Mark Slade at Keller Williams is an experienced agent in the NJ area who connects families with their dream homes again and again. One home that may peak your interest is the modern-day Colonial at The Grande at Pleasantdale. This home is especially great if you have young kids because there is a ton of space for them to play— inside in one of the many rooms (like the recreation room or double height family room!) and outside on the safe, quiet street.

Bigger families will appreciate the five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, and there’s even a fully equipped gym for the morning workout grind. Get the best of both worlds– city by day, suburbs by night (and weekends)– when you move to West Orange.

Mark Slade, Keller/Williams

sladehomes@gmail.com

917-979-5059

Westfeld, NJ

Another town perfect for commuting to NYC, Westfield boasts a short 22-mile distance from Manhattan, But the magic of Westfield isn’t its conveniency– it’s the vibrant downtown. From shopping to dining, playgrounds to parks, you don’t need to head into NYC to find fun things to do.

Your family can easily commute into the city for work or visiting friends, but you can just as easily stay home on the weekends and never feel bored. Bonus points for Westfield’s stellar school system with six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school, making this town a hotspot for families.

If you’re looking for a spacious home, there is currently one on Lawrence Avenue that has five bedrooms and three full and one-half bathrooms. Some of our favorite family-friendly features are the finished basement with plenty of play space for kids, the walk-out family room with a fireplace perfect for cozy winter evenings, and the bluestone patios outside that are perfect for summertime fun.

This home is ready to welcome your family to Westfield, so contact Frank D. Isoldi of Coldwell Banker today to learn more.

Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker

frankisoldi@gmail.com

908-787-5990

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

Can’t imagine leaving the city but crave a calmer vibe for raising your family? That’s where Bay Ridge comes in! Simply hop on the R train, express bus, or NYC ferry to get into Manhattan, but enjoy the suburbs-feel of a tight-knit community, affordable homes, and spacious outdoor space.

Families are always out and about here because of the beautiful waterfront parks that offer a ton of activities. In the summertime, you’ll see families adventuring on the playgrounds, enjoying picnics or outdoor movies at the Narrows Botanical Gardens, watching sunsets over the Manhattan skyline, and even cooling off in the outdoor pool at the Ft. Hamilton Army Base.

You may have a quieter escape from Manhattan in Bay Ridge, but you can’t escape the many options for education that make your school search long (yet rewarding!). You’ll have your choice of several schools for your little ones, public and private. After-school activities are limitless.

A family home like this semi-detached, 4-story single-family home with a garden, patio, garage with a south-facing sunroom beckons into the formal living room. Unique design touches like an archway between the living room and a windowed dining room, and a window flanked with built-ins and a bench are perfect for family living.

Uncover the secret of the sought-after Bay Ridge community when you plan the move alongside the help of the Rahme Team at Compass.

Rahme’ Team, Compass

718-233-3365

Pelham, NY

As the oldest town in Westchester County, dating back to 1654, Pelham offers a close community culture. “Pelham is a warm and friendly community. Super easy to feel ‘a part’ of it before you know it,” says agent April Monaco.

For families that are looking to meet other parents with young kids, Pelham is the perfect place. We all know how tight-knit NYC neighborhoods can be, so leaving the city can feel daunting. But with Pelham, you don’t have to worry about making new friends—you will be welcomed into this community with open arms! And besides, NYC is just under 30 minutes away via MetroNorth, the Hutchinson River Parkway or I-95.

The small size of Pelham also guarantees that you’ll have a voice in your child’s education: “The residents of Pelham consistently vote in our school budgets, knowing that this small town thrives on the strength of our academics, sports and arts!” says April. This town is great for families looking to settle down and raise their kids in a supportive, welcoming environment.

There’s one home in Pelham, in particular, that we love for its completely renovated and finished look. This airy townhouse is ready for your family to move in!

Featuring new flooring, high ceilings, a paved patio, and an extra room that can be converted into another bedroom or a family room, your family will enjoy the space compared to NYC living. You’re also a short walk to shopping areas, parks, schools, and transportation. Join the welcoming town of Pelham to find your people and places outside the city!

April Monaco, Houlihan Lawrence

914.738.2006

914.548.8350

Upper East Side, Manhattan

The quiet, prestigious escape of the Upper East Side offers the best of the best in NYC without the loud noise and large crowds of other neighborhoods. If you work in the city or aren’t quite ready to part ways, but still want a quieter space to raise your family, head on over to the Upper East Side.

You’ll be surrounded by elite private schools, high-end restaurants, world-renowned museums, designer boutiques, and—what you’ve been waiting for—luxury residences. Your kids will love the vibe of the neighborhood, and there will never be a shortage of fun things to do. The place we’re obsessed with right now is on 8 East 96th Street in Carnegie Hill in the city’s most

celebrated Rosario Candela buildings. Claire Groome and LeAnn M. Waldron – Sothebys International Realty are ready to introduce you to this building so that you can secure it as your future family residence!

LeAnn M Waldron & Claire Groome Sothebys

claire.groome@sothebys.realty

leann.waldron@sothebys.realty

212.464.8249

212.606.7775

West Chelsea, Manhattan

For the families wanting to be just a step or block away from amazing art and culture, West Chelsea may be for you. This neighborhood is especially great for families who need to (or want to!) stay in the city for work or school, but are seeking a change of pace. West Chelsea is so unique that you will feel like you’re somewhere entirely new moving from another NYC neighborhood.

The Cortland: Developed by Related, The Cortland is a striking new presence on the Hudson River in West Chelsea. Hand-crafted and American-made, The Cortland represents a unique collaboration between two architectural icons, Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Olson Kundig. Uniting elegant design and exceptional detail, The Cortland is a building that will stand for generations to come.

Related Sales LLC & CORE

212-612-9609

