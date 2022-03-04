Forever Homes: Find A Place for Your Family in these Amazing Neighborhoods

By: Jaclyn Griffith

Remember that weekend getaway to a cozy home in a charming small town or the visit to a cool NYC neighborhood that the family desperately needed in the midst of the pandemic in New York City? Remember the local shops and family-owned restaurants, the sprawling parks and well-kept sidewalks, the children riding bikes around the neighborhood?

That experience doesn’t have to be an unrealistic fantasy or just a memory of a weekend-long escape. If you’re considering relocating to a more tight community neighborhood in the city or a family-friendly suburb, you are not alone!

We’ve compiled a list of towns and one great Brooklyn nook to help you find the new community that will be the perfect fit for your family.

Read through, and we are sure you’ll find the diversity, community, beauty, walkability and (yes!) more space that the entire family will appreciate and love.

Westfield, NJ

Westfield, NJ has been dubbed “a classic town for modern families,” and it prides itself on being the perfect mix of city and suburb. Westfield has a vibrant cultural scene in its bustling downtown neighborhood, where you will find national department stores as well as mom-and-pop shops. The tree-lined streets are filled with Victorian- and colonial-style homes surrounded by parks, golf courses, and recreational facilities for adults and children. The community is close-knit, and the architecture is charming, providing an evergreen environment for a family to blossom.

​​Just 24 miles from Manhattan, Westfield is about a 40-minute drive from the city. New Jersey Transit trains run from Westfield to Penn Station is less than an hour, making this a popular spot for New York City commuters. The community of Westfield is proud to house famous artists and musicians, high government officials, sports personalities, and Wall Street and pharmaceutical executives. Plus, students at Westfield High School earn SAT scores higher than the state average.

Consider this magnificent 5-bedroom, 4.25-bathroom home located at 155 North Euclid Avenue in Westfield, currently on the market for $1,795,000. With Victorian charm alongside modern-day amenities, this turn-of-the-century home is a perfect representation of Westfield’s magic.

Just minutes from Mindowaskin Park, downtown shopping and restaurants, public schools, and New Jersey Transit, this home is situated on stunning, tiered, private grounds. It has an open back porch with a pergola, extensive perennial gardens, brick walkways, and a pea gravel stone patio dining area.

Out back, families will enjoy an in-ground, heated pool featuring an eight-person spa with lighting and fountain jets. Guests will love the built-in barbeque and the pool house with a kitchenette, powder room, and rec room. On top of all that, the backyard even has a gorgeous 2-tier lily pond.

Agent: Frank D. Isoldi

Firm: Coldwell Banker

Phone: (908) 787-5990

Email: frankisoldi@gmail.com

Maplewood, NJ

Maplewood, New Jersey is perhaps best known for its New York City ex-pat population. In the last decade alone families have moved from popular spots such as Brooklyn to the unique Maplewood. The town is a true melting pot, residents say, with diversity and inclusion upholding the spirit of the community. This new generation of families in Maplewood and long-time residents have helped establish it as the idyllic suburban town it is today.

Fun fact. Maplewood happens to be the only town in New Jersey with a downtown shopping district with zero stop lights— yes, you read that right, zero. Maplewood’s quaint and charming feel is rarely matched in the surrounding area. The town boasts the 25-acre Memorial Park, designed in the 1920s by the Olmsted brothers.

If you’ve recently brushed up on your New York City trivia, you’ll remember the Olmsted brothers as the designers of Central Park. This must be comforting to the expats who know that a New York City legacy is woven into the heart of Maplewood. Memorial Park features a ballpark, amphitheater, pond, and seemingly endless greenery.

In addition to its greenery and quaint downtown scene, the Maplewood train station is in the center of downtown, providing easy access to New York City. You can be in midtown in 30 to 45 minutes on New Jersey Transit or drive as little as 30 minutes into the city. The Maplewood (and South Orange) School District has a diverse student body that has been repeatedly recognized for its academics, athletics, fine arts, and performing arts programs. More than 90% of graduates plan to attend college each year, which will certainly comfort any parents considering this move.

This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house located at 32 Highland Avenue in Maplewood is waiting for your TLC and finishing touches. With a formal dining room, a detached 2-car garage, and a deck out back, this home is perfect if you’re looking for more space.

Agent: Mark Slade

Firm: Keller Williams

Phone: (917) 979-5059

Email: sladehomes@gmail.com

Pelham, NY

​​If a cozy town just north of the city sounds ideal to you, Pelham is the perfect fit. Established in 1654, Pelham is the oldest town in Westchester County, where generations of families have put down roots over the centuries. Pelham is particularly beneficial for commuters- thanks to its many routes into the city—the Metro-North, the subway, the Hutchinson River Parkway, and I-95 are all easily accessible to Pelham residents.

While this is a huge benefit to living here, Pelham’s warm and welcoming community is another reason many families choose this town as a new home. It’s common for residents of Pelham to run into familiar faces around town while exploring the community’s many restaurants, shops, and parks.

The town is also proud to be home to many nonprofit organizations, including theaters, art centers, and the public library, drawing residents’ participation and activism.

Pelham is just two and a half square miles, the southernmost town in Westchester County, and the Long Island Sound makes up part of its southern border. Walkability is key in Pelham. There are no school buses to Pelham’s public schools—which outperform the state average in standardized testing—which means the sidewalks are a hotspot for community members to run into each other. The diversity of homes in Pelham creates a beautiful mix of architecture, including Mediter- ranean, Victorian, colonial, and Tudor features.

Perhaps your perfect family home is the sweet charmer on a large and lovely plot of land at 1140 Washington Avenue in Pelham. Currently on the market for $940,000, this home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of potential memories for a new family to make.

The generous size of the bedrooms and dining room will be music to the ears of anyone leaving New York City for more space. The dining room flows seamlessly into the living room for easy entertain- ing and quality family time. The bright sunroom can be used as a playroom, music room, or home office—or, of course, a perfect spot to soak up the sun.

The kitchen is open-concept with granite counters, and there is a first-floor full bathroom/laundry room, mudroom, basement, 2-car garage, rear deck, and sprawling backyard. Within an easy stroll, you’ll find Prospect Hill Elementary School, a playground, several nursery schools, and the gorgeous Shore Park along the shore- line of the Long Island Sound.

Agent: April Monaco

Firm: Houlihan Lawrence

Phone: (914) 548-8350

Email: amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com

Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

If you’re looking to move near Manhattan and are searching for an oasis within the city- Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood is the ultimate spot for modern families.

Family-friendly Park Slope is full of amazing parks and culture. Lucky residents get to enjoy Prospect Park for their backyard, regard- less of whether or not they have a yard of their own. In addition to the outdoor space abundant in Park Slope, there are other attractions for families, including Prospect Park Zoo, Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, Brooklyn Museum, and Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Park Slope residents can easily spend their weekends taking circus lessons at the Muse, enjoying Korean barbeque and karaoke at Insa, and visiting specialty markets and renowned restaurants. Of course, all the benefits of Manhattan are just a half-hour away by train—nearly every New York City subway line runs through Park Slope.

The neighborhood’s public schools are among the highest-rated in the city, including Public School 321, and there are several high-performing private schools in close proximity. These schools are nestled in this down-to-earth community full of progressive, open-minded neighbors who contribute to the small-town feel of the neighborhood.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom condominium at 560 Carroll Street in Park Slope is 2,245 square feet of family delight. Space is abundant with a garage, a yard, and two storage units. The home is located in Park Slope, but it’s opportunely placed on the cusp of a few amazing neighborhoods: Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens. Architecturally, it’s an exciting mix of picturesque historic brownstones, high-end new developments along 4th Avenue, and cool warehouse conversions.

The condo is quiet and serene, perfect for young families, with only one other unit on the floor. The future homeowner will love the dazzling views of the city and Prospect Park, as well as a common roof with panoramic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the harbor. Arts, entertainment, parks, and schools are within blocks of this home, which is sure to be a delight to parents and children, too.

Agent: Rahme’ Team

Firm: Compass

Phone: (718) 233-3365

Email: rahmeteam@compass.com

