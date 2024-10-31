7 Best Party Places for Bronx Kids (that they will love!)

Throwing a birthday party for your child can be an adventure in itself—full of anticipation and decisions. Selecting the ideal venue is key to making the day special, with a variety of options to suit every need. From charming indoor spaces to stunning outdoor venues, the right setting ensures laughter and joy-filled memories with friends and family. We’re featuring some of the best birthday venues in the Bronx, NYC and Westchester, highlighting what makes each one unique, along with information on size and themes for different age groups. Explore our recommendations below, with options that include interactive fun and comprehensive packages to help you plan the ultimate celebration within your budget.

Blue Man Group

Astor Place Theatre

434 Lafayette Street

800-BLUE-MAN

Want to party like a Blue Man? Whether you’re celebrating a 5th or 50th, the birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. For groups of 10 or more, get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests and create a memorable adventure. The birthday packages include party bags, photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art (birthday child) and personal birthday greeting on LED board. Don’t miss your opportunity to rock, laugh & party with Blue Man Group!

Dave and Busters

Multiple Locations

888-300-1515

jessica.foley@daveandbusters.com

With kid-friendly menus, stellar Power Card deals to play tons of arcade games, and a one-of-a-kind experience, what’s not to love? Dave & Buster’s has everything you need for an unforgettable party. Birthday packages are available for groups of all sizes. Book online at your convenience, or work with one of D&B’s professional party planners to tailor your experience. Mention “Best Birthdays” to get an extra $20 in game play for the guest of honor when booking a kid’s birthday package at any one of their 10 area locations.

GymCats Gymnastics

At Equalize Fitness, 1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

GymCats Gymnastics is famous for its private, fun-filled birthday parties. Their energetic staff and dazzling facility make every birthday party experience memorable. Children start the party with an exciting warm-up and move on to an obstacle course set up on the perimeter of the floor. After swinging, rolling, and jumping through the obstacle course, children move on to jumping on their in ground trampoline and climbing through their foam-filled pit. Then, they get to climb up and slide down their giant air-filled slide (ages 4 & up) and jump around in their inflatable castle. After an hour of action-packed activities, guests spend 30 minutes in the party room. 3 and 4-year-old parties spend 45 minutes in activities and 45 minutes in the party room.

Hapik Ridge Hill

51 Market St., Yonkers

315-690-3602

hapik.us

Do you have the kind of kid who always finds themselves tangled in tree branches? Help them celebrate their birthday in style at Hapik Ridge Hill, Westchester County’s premiere fun climbing gym. The 10,000 square foot facility features over 50 climbing walls, with 150 unique routes, a massive vertical drop slide, and two exhilarating ropes courses that’ll ensure that your child, along with all of their friends, will have the time of their lives. During the two-hour party, children will have a 30 minute safety briefing, followed by an hour of climbing, and a half hour for pizza and cake. There’s no better way to kick off your kid’s next year than an exciting new challenge.

Monster Mini Golf®

At the Ridge Hill Mall

221 Market Street, Unit 2950, 2nd Floor, Yonkers

914-346-5072

yonkers@monsterminigolf.com

Monster Mini Golf is the planetary leader in glow-in-the-dark mini golf every day of the year. Their goal is to provide an exceptional and engaging family entertainment experience in a unique and fun environment. At Monster Mini Golf, prepare for a monstrous birthday party experience like no other. Their full-service Memory Makers will make your child’s birthday an unforgettable experience for not only the little monsters but for all the big monsters as well. Their two-hour events provide nonstop entertainment and engagement with staff who specialize in turning wow moments into lasting memories. From setup to cleanup and everything in between, your dedicated Memory Maker will handle everything for the duration of the event. Monster Mini Golf guarantees a stress-free experience for party parents, at an affordable cost.

The Rock Club at Pine Brook Fitness

130 Rhodes Street, New Rochelle

914-633-7625

frontdesk@climbrockclub.biz

Bring excitement and adventure to your child’s next birthday party at The Rock Club. Climbing is the perfect way to create a memorable and unique birthday party experience. Partygoers will spend 90 minutes climbing and 30 minutes in a private party room overlooking the gym where pizza and soda is provided (or you can bring your own). Their expert staff ensures everyone of all skills and abilities will be excited and engaged while scaling walls and conquering challenges. They even have a ton of extra add-ons to make your party even more memorable, like blacklight glow-in-the-dark climbing and a variety of party favors. Mention Westchester Family for 5% off your child’s birthday next party at The Rock Club!

Wildlife Conservation Society Education

Bronx Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo,

New York Aquarium and Central Park Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd

800-433-4149

BZeducation@wcs.org

Celebrate your little party animal! Planning your child’s best day ever is easy with family-approved party packages in a fun and educational setting. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday programming. Parties include park admission for your group, space to celebrate, exhibit experiences, up-close animal visits and more. WCS Educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park.

