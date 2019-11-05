Scoop: The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble for Your NYC Kids’ Holiday Bucketlist

Photo by Henry McGee/Camp Broadway

New York City during the holiday season wouldn’t be the same without the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular. If you haven’t yet added this performance to your holiday bucket list, make sure to mark your calendars now! This iconic show attracts people from all over with kicklines, wooden soldiers, rag dolls, and more! The best part? The Rockettes are inviting your kids again this year to open the grand Christmas Spectacular with a special singing performance.

Be part of the Christmas and holiday spirit by auditioning for The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble. Kids will be front and center in front of thousands where they will perform a five-minute acapella song before the curtain opens for the Christmas Spectacular. Along with singing, kids will be shown the ropes by Broadway professionals, get a ticket to the show, and so much more! Sign up now for an unforgettable experience that they will always remember for years to come.

$425, for ages 12-16. November 29 & December 7, New York City.

For information on auditioning, visit app.getacceptd.com.

Included in the Program:

6-hours (1 day) of in-studio rehearsal with Broadway professionals

On-stage walk-through rehearsal at Radio City Music Hall

Official Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble t-shirt

Healthy meal, water and snacks

Group/performance photo

Ticket to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular



