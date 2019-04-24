5 DIY Party Crafts for Cinco de Mayo!

Fold Your Own Fan

Fancy and fun, celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these two-toned paper fans that will brighten up your space and cool off your face! You’ll need 5 items for this kid-friendly craft: a few sheets of paper, glue, tape, scissors, and string too. Fold and mold paper into paper fans if you simply want a fun accessory to add to your holiday outfit. You can also take your string and tape along the base of each fan and make them into a decorative garland!