5 DIY Party Crafts for Cinco de Mayo!
The biggest Mexican-American celebration is just around the corner. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these DIY crafts and throw the biggest bash!
Grab your papers! Round up your crayons! Slap on your crafty sombrero for a fun Cinco de Mayo with the fam! As the biggest Mexican-American celebration comes closer, get crafty with your kids. Here, we’ve grabbed 5 of our favorite craft ideas to get you into the Cinco de Mayo spirit!
Fold Your Own Fan
Fancy and fun, celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these two-toned paper fans that will brighten up your space and cool off your face! You’ll need 5 items for this kid-friendly craft: a few sheets of paper, glue, tape, scissors, and string too. Fold and mold paper into paper fans if you simply want a fun accessory to add to your holiday outfit. You can also take your string and tape along the base of each fan and make them into a decorative garland!
Fill Your Personal Piñata
Everyone loves a good pinata! However, wouldn’t it be great if you could skip the blindfold and mad mob when it comes to claiming your candy? With little, candy, crayons, colorful crepe paper, and some tape you can craft your own personal pinata!
Make Your Own Sombrero
No sombrero? No problem! Make your own. All you need is tissue paper, a glue sticks, shred scissors, colorful washi tape, and DIY Sombreros! Grab some fringed tissue paper and a glue stick and start decorating your blank sombrero for Cinco de Mayo!
Make Your Own Sombrero Cookie
Take a different approach to your favorite sugar cookie recipe! Grab your favorite cookie recipe, preferred icing, fun sprinkles, and take your pick of cookie toppers (ie: raspberries, jelly beans, Hershey kisses) to make some Cinco de Mayo treats. Explore and experiment with cookie toppers! Find one that you love and then get creative with the sprinkles and icing for delectable sombreros perfect for the holiday!
Make Your Own Maraca
Take your leftover eggs from Easter and make them into something new this Cinco de Mayo. Grab: rice, beans, bird seeds, washi tape, plastic spoons, and eggs to make maracas this holiday! Kids can have fun filling the multi-colored eggs, take their pick of spoons, and secure the spoons to the egg with washi tape! Have fun this Cinco de Mayo with your own maraca!