5 Best Bronx’s Party Places (that kids will love!)

Kids love their Birthdays. We hear about their birthdays all year until the big day. No pressure, huh? We all want to make that big day feel unique for our kids. Luckily here and near the Bronx, we have some amazing spots to throw your kid a fantastic birthday party.

From Ninja theme to climbing and more , here are 5 worth checking out!

GymCats Fitness

At Equalize Fitness, 1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

gymcats.net/#Birthday_Parties

GymCats Gymnastics is famous for its private, fun-filled birthday parties. Their energetic staff and dazzling facility make every birthday party experience memorable. Children start the party with an exciting warm-up and move on to an obstacle course set up on the perimeter of the floor. After swinging, rolling, and jumping through the obstacle course, children move on to jumping on their in ground trampoline and climbing through their foam-filled pit. Then, they get to climb up and slide down their giant air-filled slide (ages 4 & up) and jump around in their inflatable castle. After an hour of action-packed activities, guests spend 30 minutes in the party room. 3 and 4-year-old parties spend 45 minutes in activities and 45 minutes in the party room.

Monster Mini Golf

Ridge Hill Mall, Yonkers NY

221 Market Street, Unit 2950, 2nd Floor

914-346-5072

monsterminigolf.com/yonkers

[email protected]

Monster Mini Golf is the planetary leader in glow-in-the-dark mini golf every day of the year. Their goal is to provide an exceptional and engaging family entertainment experience in a unique and fun environment. At Monster Mini Golf, prepare for a monstrous birthday party experience like no other. Their full-service Memory Makers will make your child’s birthday an unforgettable experience for not only the little monsters but for all the big monsters as well. Their two-hour events provide nonstop entertainment and engagement with staff who specialize in turning wow moments into lasting memories. From setup to cleanup and everything in between, your dedicated Memory Maker will handle everything for the duration of the event. Monster Mini Golf guarantees a stress-free experience for party parents, at an affordable cost.

NinjaCats

Equalize Fitness, One Odell Plaza, Yonkers, NY

914-751-8668

ninjacatswarriors.com/birthday-parties

[email protected]

Create a truly unique and memorable experience for your child with a birthday celebration on the ninja obstacle course, great for all ages and abilities! Guests will play games, participate in challenges, and test their own abilities on the many course obstacles. They’ll have a blast climbing, jumping, and swinging away! Lastly, they’ll test their abilities on the warp wall. Parents can rest assured knowing their child will have an awesome party and feel like a superstar on their birthday at NinjaCats.

The Rock Club at Pine Brook Fitness

130 Rhodes Street, New Rochelle, NY

914-633-7625

pinebrookfitness.com/the-rock-club/kids/rock-climbing-birthday-parties

[email protected]

Bring excitement and adventure to your child’s next birthday party at The Rock Club. Climbing is the perfect way to create a memorable and unique birthday party experience. Partygoers will spend 90 minutes climbing and 30 minutes in a private party room overlooking the gym where pizza and soda is provided (or you can bring your own). Their expert staff ensures everyone of all skills and abilities will be excited and engaged while scaling walls and conquering challenges. They even have a ton of extra add-ons to make your party even more memorable, like blacklight glow-in-the-dark climbing and a variety of party favors. Mention Westchester Family for 5% off your child’s birthday next party at The Rock Club!

Wildlife Conservation Society

2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx NY

bronxzoo.com/birthday-parties

Planning a wildly fun birthday party is easy with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s experienced team! WCS’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday party packages catered to your needs. Parties include park admission for your group, a private party room, guided exhibit experiences, up-close encounters with animals and more. Dedicated educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. From party prep to goodie bags, they’re with you each step of the way. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park. Explore different packages at the zoos and aquarium to plan the best birthday for your party animal. Get the party started at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, or New York Aquarium!