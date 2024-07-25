5 Baby Gear Pieces For Your Registry Recommended by New York Moms

5 Baby Gear Pieces For Your Registry Recommended by New York Moms

When expecting a baby, the entailments of parenting start to hit you, and one of those things is that there is a lot of stuff that people will tell you what you will need.

Of course, you need essentials, and some cool products are out there. One of the most practical things you may want first, either to have before the baby arrives or to add to your registry, is gear.

We could list 50 gear items you need, but we will simplify this list by focusing on the three game-changers for us when our kids were little ones. We suggest a great car seat, stroller, and carrier.

We feel these pieces are worth adding to your registry or wish list. Read on!

Psst…Printable NYC School Calendar for 2024-2025 is here!

Space Saver Care Seat: Poplar Convertible Car Seat – Slim 17″ Design

When it comes to car seats, we always circle back to the brands that we relied on when we had our kids in car seats. Britax is one of those brands. This brand constantly evolves and focuses on safety and design features, which are the top two features parents are looking for.

The Poplar Convertible, which can be used rear(5 pounds to 50 pounds or up to 49 inches) and forward facing (22 pounds to 65 pounds or up to 49 inches), is our pick for both city and suburban parents. If you’re primarily a city parent, you’ll appreciate that the Poplar Convertible is not bulky and designed to be slim on the outside while still quite spacious inside( 17”), while comfort and, most importantly, safety are not compromised.

If you have a few kids, we love that this seat is slim enough that this style of car seat can fit via ClickTight Installation (open, thread & buckle, click it closed) to the back seat of most cars. The car seat weighs a little over 27 pounds, with a capacity weight of 5-65 pounds. $299.

Rotation Car Seat: Fit360TM ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat

The Fit360TM ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat faces out towards you instead of the usual forward-facing or rear-facing mode because if you’ve ever had to contort your body to wrestle a toddler into a car seat, you know that this is an advantage right off the bat. Chicco has thoughtfully created their car seat straps in a way that avoids digging around your child to find them; the harness clips can be kept on the side of the seat with a pocket for each clip, and a spring-loaded crotch buckle keeps the buckle available for easy use.

Once your little one is strapped in, you can easily turn the seat forward-facing or rear-facing with a click and a simple rotation. Installation is quick with Chicco’s LeverLock seat belt installation system, which allows you to thread the car’s seat belt through the back of the seat’s base and click it in, and the two RideRight bubble level indicators help you make sure that the seat is at the correct angle. If you need a reminder while installing your seat just aim your phone’s camera at the QR code on the side of the seat to pull up the instructions.

The Fit360TM ClearTex Rotating Convertible Car Seat comes with a removable head and body support for newborns weighing 4-11 lbs., and can accommodate children up to 65 lbs. and 49 in. tall. The seat also features two removable and dishwasher safe cup holders and machine washable fabric. The optional Fit360 Mirror, was designed specifically for and has been crash tested approved for this seat, and is sold separately. $399.99. Additional bases can be purchased for $179.99.

It’s no secret that parents love a sturdy wagon. While city peeps especially value them for all the goodies that can be fitted into one gear piece, wagons are also one of those parenting essentials that work for everyone. Whether you have one child or two, the Sprout™ single-to-double is designed to support your day out, as there are generous pockets and nooks so you can organize all your essentials while you are out and about.

The Sprout™ single-to-double can be used first as a newborn flat wagon. It is also a harness-seat toddler wagon as well as a dual-harness-seat wagon. Yup, it is a lot to take in, but in a nutshell, you can have your smallest babe and your toddler both in the wagon.

The quality of this wagon is high-end, with a handle that can be set in various positions. Sturdy wheels can handle those cobbled streets and extended trips when out and about. $525.00

If there has been an it stroller of late, it is the Nuna stroller series. Known for its compatibility and well-made strollers, it is hard not to see a Nuna stroller, especially in New York.

We are obsessed with this latest style, the TRVL lx stroller, because it is a one-handed fold stroller that is sturdy with stand-out features like a near-flat recline with a calf support that can be raised and converted to a carriage position. It weighs 14.6 pounds- minus canopy, so let’s say around 16 pounds, making it easy to fold and then carry, a big plus, especially if you are a parent who cannot leave the stroller at daycare or preschool. #iykyk.

And yes, we think ‘city’ a lot when we cover gear, so the front wheels with swivel locks make us giddy- we stroll in the rain and snow here. We also know many families live in the suburbs, so we love this stroller because it perfectly fits in the car, and the TRVL lx stroller is compatible with the PIPA series car seats. $550.

.

Fits Many Body Type Baby Carrier: Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier

This gear piece is about the products we feel stand out; some may be new, while others, like the Omni 360, a classic that have built a cult following, for it is a well-made (and soft!) carrier well worth the money. Super versatile – your baby can be carried from newborn to toddler (45lbs.) It can be worn inward (ideal for that very early stage), forward, back, and on your hip. Unlike some carriers, the Omni 360 padding at the back (lumbar back support) and shoulder strap padding help to provide balance support while wearing and are easy to adjust as they fit many body types. $145-180.