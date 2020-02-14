3-K for All Applications Are Now Open for 2020 Enrollment

September will be here before you know it, which means parents have to start thinking about where to send their child to school next year. If you’re trying to get a head start in the school search process, 3-K for All applications have opened for the fall!

New York City families with children who were born in 2017 can now apply for a 3-K program. All children are welcome, including children currently attending EarlyLearn or other preschool programs, children with disabilities, children with accessibility needs, children learning English, students in temporary housing, LGBTQ and gender nonconforming children, as well as children who move to NYC during the admissions process

3-K offers free, full-day schooling for children in New York City and allows them to receive a high-quality education. Programs are offered to families that qualify based on their income and needs. Within the program, there are different settings offered that parents can choose from for their child. Setting options include NYC Early Education Centers (NYCEECs), District Schools, Pre-K Centers and Family Child Care (Home-Based Programs). 3-K for All understands that the learning process is different for every child. Different settings allow children to learn in an environment where they will be comfortable, as well as one that encourages them to learn!

Applications are not due until April 24, which gives parents plenty of time to explore the program and apply! The program offers tours that applicants can attend to make sure 3-K is the best fit for your child. Because applications can sometimes be a pain, 3-K makes applying easy by having the option to apply online, over the phone, or in-person at the Family Welcome Center. Additional interpretation services are available to applicants over the phone and at the center. If you have questions about the application process, email ESEnrollment@schools.nyc.gov.