3-K for All Program Expands to More New York City Schools

Photo via amny

Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced that 3-K programs are coming to more school districts in a statement Feb.5.

The free full-day early childhood programs will be rolled out in Manhattan’s School District 1, which covers Chinatown, the East Village and the Lower East Side this fall. Districts in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx will also see 3-K classes pop up next school year.

According to the Department of Education, the number of school districts offering 3-K programs after the expansion will jump to 16, or half of the city’s school districts. And the number of children enrolled in the programs citywide will be 26,000 by the end of 2021.

De Blasio spoke briefly about the expansion during his State of the City address at the American Museum of Natural History on Feb. 6. after touting his signature initiative Universal Pre-K, this year’s 75.9 high school graduation rate and an increase in state test scores. But more work still needs to be done, he said.

“We have to raise the bar higher by helping our kids by having them learn even earlier,” de Blasio said.

Here is the full schedule for the upcoming 3-K expansion:

2019-20: District 6 (Washington Heights and Inwood), District 8 (Country Club, Pelham Bay, Throgs Neck, Castle Hill, Soundview, Hunts Point), District 9 (Grand Concourse, Highbridge, Morrisania), District 19 (East New York), District 31 (Staten Island), and District 32 (Bushwick)

2020-21: District 1 (Chinatown, East Village, Lower East Side), District 12 (Central Bronx), District 14 (Greenpoint, Williamsburg), and District 29 (Cambria Heights, Hollis, Laurelton, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans)

Registration for 3-K classes opened on Feb. 5. and will close on April 24, 2020.