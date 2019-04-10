Chevy Tahoe 2019 Makes a Great Family Car for a Vermont Getaway

Consider taking your next road trip in the Chevy Tahoe 2019, and head to Vermont with the family for your last chance for snow activities this season!

It may be spring with mild temps but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still go hit the slopes for a snow-filled getaway with the family! You might overlooked the state of Vermont when it comes to taking trips, but this location is absolutely perfect for those seeking beautiful, relaxing scenery that is also packed with family-fun adventure.

The Best Way to Get There

Taking a trip to Vermont from New York City calls for some road trip fun with the family—this scenic route is packed with greenery and naturesque views that are just breathtaking. When taking this trip, you can either drive through upstate New York or pass through the many states north from us, like Connecticut, Massachusetts, etc. The drive itself is about a 6 hour drive with plenty of rest and food stops along the way, including Friendly’s restaurant that kids will love and good ol’ Starbucks for the parents!

The most important part of any road trip is the car that you take. If it is time to get an upgrade, you may want to consider the Chevrolet Tahoe 2019—a true winter warrior vehicle! This spacious SUV has it all with sleek style, plenty of space, and the latest safety features to ensure your family’s safety. A road trip becomes a breeze with a car like this because there is speedy WiFi that everyone can connect to, a movie screen with headphones for the kids in the back, and space that seat up to seven people (nine seats for some models)—great for comfort and entertainment when it comes to long trips!

Road trips can be super exciting but making sure that a vehicle is safe for your family is an essential key when taking these trips. With the Chevy Tahoe, you can put your worries to rest because it is decked out with top-of-line safety features. Some of these highlighted features include Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat when objects are too close to the vehicle, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking. And when it comes to changing lanes, there is a Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Along with all these safety tools, one of the best features that the Chevy Tahoe has to offer is the Teen Driver option which allows parents to monitor their teen driver when they drive the vehicle. You can also program the vehicle to make sure their seat belts are fastened before they even start play the radio.

This vehicle is a no-brainer when it comes to picking the perfect family car. It’s a reliable SUV that will be excellent for everyone’s needs and checks off all the boxes for safety—just getting into the Chevy Tahoe makes you feel secure instantly!

Where to Stay

After a long car ride, you want to make sure that there will be plenty of activities for the kids to unleash their energy. Jay Peak Resort is the perfect mountain spot for a true family getaway, packed with activities that sets itself apart in so many ways. Check into one of their many lodging options that ranges from all throughout the resort property, from hotel rooms to cottages and condominiums. Wherever you stay, you can be sure to find great places to grab a bite to eat—from grab-and-go options to dine-in locations for the family.

What to Do

When booking your hotel room, be sure to select a package that will allow you to experience some great features that Jay Peak Resort has to offer, such as snow activities, water fun, and golfing. At the resort, you can rent out gear to go skiing or snowboarding at the New Stateside Baselodge, and head for the slopes that are for every age and level! After a day in the snow, be sure to check out the Pump House, an indoor waterpark that is decked out with slides, activity pools with hoops and rock climbing, a wrap around floating river, and a surfing attraction where you can test your skills on the Flowrider. As the kiddos are having fun in the pools, parents can head to the hot tub and wind down from a day at the slopes, or relax at the bar overlooking the waterpark to keep an eye out for your kids while sipping on a cocktail. After you work up an appetite from all the fun, head over to any of the nearby restaurants within the hotel and grab some food.

The Best Time to Come

Although this is a four seasons hotel, one of the best times to visit is during the Vertical Challenge Finals! This family-friendly race is open to all for any age or level. Register to take part in these casual ski and snowboard races and get ready for a fun-filled time. You will you get to have a great time in the snow and enjoy the fireworks, music, and food for this weekend-long celebration!

What You Should Know

Vertical Challenge and Jay Peak resort are suitable for all ages. The resort does offer two childcare locations that are located on the property and will look after your children for a full or half day. If you need a family connecting room, they are available. Some packing tips to keep in mind: bring your sunscreen for the snow, a bathing suit for the indoor waterpark, and clothes appropriate for snowy weather.

Rooms start at $187 for SKi+Splah+Swim package at Jay Peak Resort & $49,195 base price for Chevrolet Tahoe.

Check out more details here about the Chevy Tahoe 2019, Vertical Challenge, and Jay Peak Resort.

Our stay at Jay Peak Resort resort and the vehicle from Chevrolet were complimentary but all thoughts and opinions are our own.