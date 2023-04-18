12 Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in NYC

14 Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in NYC!

It is no secret that New York City is home to the best restaurants.

But what are some of the kid-friendly ones? You know, the ones where the staff gets it or the restaurants where you easily fold your stroller or better yet, stroll right to the table?

There are so many around the city to choose from, but here are some that we think will give you both great food and a fun atmosphere for the entire family.

Psst… Here’s your Ultimate Guide to Spring Road Trips 2023!

Manhattan Kid-Friendly Restaurants

Pier i Cafe – Lincoln Square

W 70th St. and Riverside Park South

Enjoy the open air and scenic river views while eating some great food! This café is only open throughout the warmer months and is the perfect place for a family looking for a casual menu. Parents will enjoy a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere while the kids have fun watching the boats float by on the river.

Alice’s Tea Cup – Upper West Side & Lenox Hill

102 W 73rd St

156 E 64th St.

If you’re looking to have a real-life tea party, then Alice’s Tea Cup is the place for you! This restaurant offers a range of choices from finger foods and appetizers to sandwiches and salads. Your family will want to visit this place for every meal of the day!

You and your kids will be able to enjoy some tea and English-style foods while taking in all of the magic at New York City’s most whimsical tea house!

Benihana – Midtown West

47 W 56th St.

Here at Benihana, you don’t only get great food, but you also get a fun dining experience. There is plenty of room for a stroller if you have a little one. Watch as your personal chef performs the ancient art of Teppanyaki while preparing your food.

Kids will love being able to catch all of the behind-the-scenes action as they watch their food being prepared right in front of them! Once the performance is over, sit back and enjoy delicious dishes.

205 W 57th St.

Nothing says “family-friendly” quite like a diner. Your family can enjoy diner staples like pancakes, omelets, burgers and more at the Carnegie Diner & Café.

Il Gattopardo– Midtown 13-15 W 54th St. If you have been to Italy, or just want a true Italian dining experience you’ll want to check out Il Gattopardo. This is a great choice when you are wanting a dining experience that feels grown-up but you can bring the kids as well. The staff goes out of their way to make you and the family feel welcome. There is plenty of room to bring the stroller, or you can ask the staff to tuck it away for you. The food is delicious and if you miss Italy you will definitely get an amazing food experience here. Pizza and Shakes– Midtown 209 W 57th St. What’s not to love about pizza, milkshakes and gelato? This vibrant pizza shop serves unique pizza combinations and milkshakes that the whole family will love.

Brooklyn Kid-Friendly Restaurants

18 Bedford Ave.

This place gets crowded so if your kid is chill then it’s worth going for the amazing food. I would say to get there by 8 a.m for the restaurant is full with parents and kids by 9 a.m. There is a fair amount of outdoor space to eat which may be the more roomy option if you have a large family.

If you go at a busy time which is always know that your stroller may have to be parked outside. The wait staff is incredibly friendly even with wild children.

604 Union St.

This site used to be the home of a motor freight company, and now it is the home of some delicious BBQ!

Not only do they have St. Louis ribs that are a fan favorite, but they also have kids and a gluten-free menu so everybody in the family can enjoy! Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has a great setup and an even better menu.

Vamos Al Tequila– Williamsburg

162 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

For some yummy Mexican food were nice is okay this is a great spot. We visited this restaurant with an infant and a toddler and had room for the car seat and a stroller. However, once 8 p.m hit the place was packed so visit early.

Queens Kid- Friendly Restaurants

The Bonnie – Astoria

29-12 23rd Ave.

This spot is very popular for New Yorkers because of all the great things they have to offer on their menu. The Bonnie is praised for its great brunch and its spacious and trendy outdoor seating options.

The restaurant can get pretty busy, especially on the weekends, so make sure to stop by early or make a reservation ahead of time!

Bungalow Bar – Rockaway Beach

377 Beach 92nd St

This beachside restaurant is open year-round and is the perfect place to relax with friends. Bungalow Bar has a great outdoor patio where they host live music and DJs every weekend. Families will love the delicious food and beautiful views of the water.

Bronx Kid-Friendly Restaurants

City Island Lobster House – City Island

691 Bridge St.

If your family loves seafood, City Island Lobster House is the place to be! This restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining options and has a huge menu with different seafood and American-style dishes.

552 W 235th St.

One of the last Jewish deli’s in the Bronx, Liebman’s is a great stop for comfort food like matzoh ball soup, potato pancakes and bagels. Plus, it’s a short distance a way from popular attractions like the Bronx Zoo, making it the perfect choice for lunch or dinner after a day out with the family.

Rambling House – Woodlawn Heights

4292 Katonah Ave.

Rambling House is one of New York’s most popular Irish pubs that is sure to give you a fun and memorable experience.

Their menu is stacked with a bunch of comfort food dishes to share with the family. The pub also has live music, and DJs come to perform and hosts its own trivia and karaoke nights!