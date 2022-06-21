12 Ways to Celebrate the Last Day of School in NYC!

It’s crazy to think that another year of school is coming to an end for NYC kids. The last day of school is on June 27th this year and is a great thing to celebrate with your child so you can recognize their hard work and growth.

If you’re trying to think out of the box and find the way they celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of activities below that you can do with your kids to kick off summer break!

Looking for ways to keep celebrating through the summer? Check out our 2022 Summer Fun Guide!

Watch a Movie in the Park

There’s no better way to let loose than by getting outside or watching a movie. Why not combine the two? There are many places throughout the city that have started hosting outdoor movies for free! If you’re looking for an enjoyable night with the family, check out this list to find free outdoor showings in your area!

Write Teachers Thank You Notes

Teachers deserve to celebrate too! Another great way your kids can celebrate the last day of school is by writing thank you letters to their teachers. Sending out thank you notes is a great way for your kids to reflect on their experiences and pay it forward at the same time.

Hang Out at Harlem Meer

Take your kids to the northeast corner of Central Park for a whole lot of fun! At Harlem Meer, your kids can participate in catch-and-release fishing, they can swim at the Harlem Meer Center or they can play at one of two playgrounds that Harlem Meer has to offer.

Spend the Afternoon at Manhattan Beach

If the weather’s especially nice, you could celebrate the last day of school with your kids by taking them to the beach! Manhattan Beach is open for swimming from 10 am to 6 pm.

This beach is perfect for families looking for a smaller, calmer beach than some of the others in the area. Manhattan Beach has public restrooms, changing facilities, a concession stand, and a barbecue area. Beach mats are also available, making Manhattan Beach more accessible to all.

Get Some Ice Cream

I scream you scream! Ice cream always hits the spot in the city, especially with the weather getting warmer. Take your kids to places like Ample Hills Creamery, Davey’s Ice Cream, or Van Leeuwen for an exciting treat!

Set Reading Goals at the New York Public Library

Summer is a great time for your child to continue building on their reading skills. Celebrate the last day of school by taking them to the New York Public Library! Check out the Children’s Center and end the day by making homemade bookmarks together. Click here for a fun, free template!

New York Aquarium

“Discover your wild side” at the New York Aquarium. Home to sharks, penguins, sea turtles, and more, the New York Aquarium is an excellent place to explore with your family. In addition to everything the aquarium already had to offer, they just opened a new interactive exhibit called the PlayQuarium just for kids!

Luna Park in Coney Island

There’s no better way to celebrate the last day of school than by riding rides and playing games at Luna Park in Coney Island! Open 7 days a week, Luna Park has everything from the Coney Island Cyclone to the B&B Carousel.

After a day of fun, catch dinner at one of the many top-rated restaurants that the area has to offer!

Staten Island Fun Park

Have a blast with your kids at the Staten Island Fun Park! The park has go-karts, mini golf, and batting cages. There’s also a snack bar with tables and benches available if your kids get hungry while you’re there!

Visit the Hayden Planetarium

Shoot for the stars with your little ones by taking them to the Hayden Planetarium! As an extension of the American Museum of Natural History, Hayden Planetarium offers a variety of cool exhibits alongside an IMAX theater that will make you feel like you’re in outer space.

At this point, facial coverings are required along with reservations for timed entry. Reserve your tickets here!

The Color Factory

If you’re interested in an interactive art experience, check out The Color Factory! Located in Soho, Manhattan, The Color Factory is filled with bright, colorful exhibits featuring talented artists from all over the world.

Explore the Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Immerse your children in continued learning by taking them to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum! As said on their website, “Brooklyn Children’s Museum is one of only four children’s museums in the United States to hold an educational collection.” The museum has exhibits featuring archeology, dolls, geology, and more!