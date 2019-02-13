The Yummiest Tropical Smoothie Bowl with Honey

Add some tropical flavor to your winter breakfast routine with this tasty smoothie bowl recipe from the National Honey Board

Winter in New York City means that a little bit of tropical warmth can go a long way–case in point: Adding a tropical smoothie with honey to your breakfast routine can really add some sunshine to your day.

One yummy, easy, and healthy option is this cool take on a smoothie bowl from the National Honey Board. Smoothies are a dependable crowd-pleaser in many families, and the addition of honey and coconut milk not only offers a fresh, new flavor, but helps support bees (a vital part of our ecosystem). The recipe below yields two servings.

Ingredients

For the smoothie:

1 banana, cut into large chunks, frozen

1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup honey

For the toppings:

1/2 cup fresh pineapple, diced

1 mango, sliced

1/4 cup toasted coconut

2 T macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped

2 tsp. chia seeds Directions Blend the frozen fruit, yogurt, coconut milk and honey until smooth and divide between two bowls. Top each bowl with the fresh fruit, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts and chia seeds, eat immediately Tip You can add a scoop of protein powder to the blender to keep the hunger cravings at bay even longer.

Recipe courtesy of National Honey Board. To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!