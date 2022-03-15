The Best Spring Break Camps of 2022

Spring brings new flowers, fresh air, more daylight and less school. Spring Break camps are a life-saver when your children have boundless energy, no school, and you’re stuck working. Fortunately, you live in New York City, which is one of the most diverse locations in the world. There is not just one Spring Break camp but many amazing ones to choose from. From this list you will be able to pick the camp that best suits your children! Act quickly so you won’t be waitlisted!

Nature Camps:

Trail Blazers

394 Rogers Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225

212-529-5113

info@trailblazers.org



Trail Blazers wants your kids to develop, embrace challenges, play, learn and reflect from this memorable, full-day program. The day camp will take place in Prospect Park where the counselors will create a tech-free environment where kids can connect with nature around them. Overnight camps are also available. Some activities include hiking, art, science, music and solo time. Trail Blazers offers day camps and both the March and April Spring Break camps. Trail Blazers will be accepting children through pre-K to grade 5.

Queens Zoo Camp

53-51 111th St., Queens, NY 11368

800-433-4149

qzeducation@wcs.org

Queens Zoos camps, through the Wildlife Conservation Society, wants kids to understand the importance of conservation by connecting them to the animals they support. They offer one day camps as well as a five day camp for the April 18th-22nd break. There will be hands-on activities, animal encounters and investigations. Queens Zoos camps will be accepting children from grade 1 to grade 5.

The Art Farm

431 E 91st St., New York, NY 10128

212-410-3117



The Art Farm has the only indoor petting zoo in New York where they can take a break from the city and appreciate animals and nature. If you are interested in Art Farm you can set up a convenient virtual tour! In their pursuit for happy campers, the Spring Break camp, which runs from April 18th to the 22nd, will offer music, art, science, nature, games, cooking, live animal science lessons and time outside. The camp will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 10 years old.

Art Camps:

The Fashion Class

307 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028

646-329-6663

The Fashion Class wants your kids to learn the essentials but also use their unique creativity to express themselves. At this camp, students learn about the fashion industry and not just how to sew. Sewing projects and themes change everyday and with lessons throughout the day so there is a lot of variety. The Fashion Class is offering day camps and week-long March and April spring break camps. This camp will be accepting children from the ages of 6 to 12 years old.

Click here for Fashion Class’s Covid-19 policies.

Creatively Wild Art Studio

98 Water St., Dumbo, Brooklyn, NY 11201

917-543-8130

hello@creativelywildartstudio.com

Creatively Wild Art Studio wants your child to express themselves through art, however that may look. Each full day of camp explores a different theme, such as Planet Earth, the Deep Sea, and Monsters. They will also learn a little art history and new mediums like collage, cartooning, and painting. Creatively Wild uses a day to day system when registering, but they are available for both March and April spring break. This camp will be accepting children from the ages of 4 to 15 years old.

Click here for Creatively Wild’s Covid-19 policies.

Textile Arts Center

505 Carroll St., Brooklyn, NY 11215

718-369-0222

info@textileartscenter.com

Textile Arts Center wants students to gain an appreciation for handmade textiles. TAC will show your kids how to weave, dye, embroider, and sew the traditional way. They offer full-day mini-camps and one day camps, including the April 15th-22nd spring break. Students also get time outdoors! Textile Arts Center will be accepting children from the ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Click here for TAC’s Covid-19 policies.

Science Camps:

Nory

222 W 37th St., New York, NY 10018

914-365-7548

hello@nory.co



This camp is for kids who love hands-on projects and those who are interested in learning and achieving more in science. Nory believes in developing resiliency, inquisitiveness, and empathy in their students. They want their kids to be the change in the world. The theme of this year’s Spring Break camps is Robots & Science. They offer camps during week-long March and April spring breaks and one-day camps in different locations. Nory will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 10 years old.

Athletic Camps:

Asphalt Green

555 E 90th St., New York, NY 10128

212-369-8890

212 N End Ave., New York, NY 10282

212-298-2900

Asphalt Green is for the most sporty of kids. As a nonprofit this organization is focused on bringing activity to areas who need it. They have locations on the Upper East Side and Battery Park. Their mini-camp activities include swimming, fitness, sports, yoga, art and more. The March Madness Camp is from March 21st – 25th and Spring Fling Camp is from April 18th – 22nd. Asphalt Green will be accepting children from the ages of 4 to 12 years old.

Kids of Summer Sports

320 W 87th St, New York, NY 10024

917-572-2423

kidsofsummer@gmail.com



Kids of Summer Sports started small but they are dedicated to their campers and the love of all things sports. Activities at the spring break camp include fast-paced sports, such as basketball, kickball, soccer, and flag football. The April spring break camp is scheduled from April 15th – 22nd. Registration will open soon. Kids of Summer Sports will be accepting children from the ages of 7 to 12 years old.

Industry Gymnastics

502 50th Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101

718-392-5437

info@industrygymnastics.com

Industry Gymnastics wishes to maintain a nurturing environment where kids of all skill levels can learn and love gymnastics. The activities they offer are not limited to gymnastics, there will also be arts & crafts and games. Plus, there is a new theme and skill set each day! The full-day spring break camp will be on from April 18th – 22nd. Industry Gymnastics will be accepting children 5 years and older.

Click here for Industry Gymnastics’s Covid-19 policies.

Gotham Gymnastics

315 Douglass St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

718-722-7211

info@gothamgymnastics.com

Gotham Gymnastics promises your children will learn commitment, teamwork, confidence, and strength while working out at Gotham. If your kid is interested in training to be the best gymnast this might be the place to start. However, there will also be time for games! Gotham offers half-day, single full-day, and multi-day camps, such as the April and March spring breaks. Gotham Gymnastics will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 16 years old.

Creative Camps:

Taste Buds Kitchen

109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

212-242-2248



Taste Buds Kitchen’s main focus is to engage budding chefs. During camp your kids will learn the essentials, confidence in the kitchen, and they can make new friends. Activities include kitchen games and scratch-made recipes. Plus, the kitchen is nut-free! They have partial camps during the week-long March and April spring breaks and one-day camps. Virtual camps are offered as well! Taste Buds Kitchen will be accepting children from the ages of 4 to 13 years old.

Click here for Taste Buds’s Covid-19 policies.

Child’s Play

Brooklyn (Locations vary)

347-759-6313

Child’s Play promises a unique experience where kids can learn confidence and creativity through acting and become compassionate human beings in the process. During camp your children will tell stories, dance, sing, and learn how to be creative. At the moment, they are offering 3 full-day camps on April 15. Each has a different theme that your kids will love! Child’s Play will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 11 years old.

Click here for Child’s Play’s Covid-19 policies.

Brooklyn Arts Exchange

421 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215

718-832-0018

info@bax.org

Brooklyn Arts Exchange uses performing arts to nurture the creative process. During camp, students will learn skills such as dance, music, theater, and visual arts. There will be a different theme everyday, which means you can register for each day separately. This camp also offers the option of extended hours to make the program full-day. The Spring Break Arts Program is from April 18th-22nd. BAX will be accepting children from kindergarten to grade 5.