10 Best Pancake Spots In New York City

Did you know February is National Pancake Month? Celebrate the occasion with a delicious pancake brunch at one of these breakfast spots around New York City!

These spots we picked out run the pancake gamut, serving everything from classic buttermilk pancakes, soufflé pancakes, savory pancakes and more.

Here are 10 of the best pancake spots around New York City!

701 9th Ave., New York, NY

33-01 31st Ave., Queens, NY

Dine on modern comfort food and all-day brunch at one of Mom’s Kitchen and Bar’s two locations. Fans of sweet pancakes can feast on cinnamon roll pancakes with apple compote or Bedrock Pancakes, made with Fruity Pebbles and topped with berries, berry maple syrup and whipped cream.

Step out of your comfort zone with mac and cheese pancakes with Cholula honey and béchamel sauce.

205 West 57th St., New York, NY

The Carnegie Diner has all the sweet pancake options you could think up. Go for classic buttermilk or blueberry pancakes, or branch out with options like peanut butter and bacon or apple pie pancakes.

348 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY

As the name suggests, Sunday in Brooklyn is your ultimate Sunday brunch spot. And no Sunday brunch spot is complete without pancakes. Their Sunday Pancakes are hazelnut maple praline with brown butter. Other unbeatable brunch options include shakshuka, the Don Ruben omlette and cheddar scramble.

119 Baxter St., New York, NY

Soufflé pancakes should be on every pancake fan’s must-try list. The Chinatown location of Taiyaki NYC serves up fluffy and jiggly soufflé pancakes drenched in matcha and topped with a mini taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped pastry.

These pancakes are only available on Saturdays and Sundays in the first three hours of the store’s operation, so hunting these down to try can be a fun challenge!

171 Banker St., Brooklyn, NY

This Japanese restaurant in Brooklyn is another great spot for soufflé pancakes and for anyone looking for brunch fare outside of the standard eggs and bacon options. Rule of Thirds’s soufflé pancakes are fluffy, toasty and gooey. And they’re topped with honey maple butter and sesame.

80-02 Northern Blvd., Queens, NY

The buttermilk pancakes with dulce de leche butter are just one of the decadent options on The Queensboro’s brunch menu. Get your fill of other sweet and savory brunch dishes like caramelized milk toast, spam garlic fried rice and chilaquiles verdes.

90 Calyer St., Brooklyn, NY

The chic bistro with Canadian-inspired offerings serves some flavorful pancakes on their brunch menu. Chez Ma Tante’s pancakes are rich, chewy and come topped with French butter and Vermont maple syrup.

4 Clinton St., New York, NY

Some of the most famous pancakes in the city can be found at Clinton St. Baking Company. Their pancakes with warm maple butter are available in wild Maine blueberry, banana walnut and chocolate chunk varieties.

Wait times can get long during weekend brunch, but they’re also available on the restaurant’s Breakfast All Day dinner menu.

520 Columbus Ave., New York, NY

Everything in Good Enough to Eat’s kitchen is made from scratch from raw ingredients, including their delicious pancakes. The pancakes here are made with oats, cornmeal, wheat flour and white flour.

Enjoy banana walnut pancakes, pancakes topped with seasonal and fresh-grown fruit and Peter Paul pancakes, topped with Belgian chocolate and toasted coconut.

120 Hudson St., New York, NY

You can choose from two different types of pancakes at this Tribeca brunch spot. Go for light and fluffy James Beard flapjacks or thin and chewy 1890 sourdough pancakes.

Top your pancakes with blueberries, caramelized banana and toasted walnuts, chocolate chips and whipped cream or Nutella and mixed berries.

Can’t choose? Go for a pancake flight, where you can get three James Beard pancakes, each with a different one of the fruit toppings.