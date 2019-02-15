10 Basketball Courts To Satisfy All Your NBA All-Star Needs!
After watching the NBA All-Star game this Sunday, grab a basketball, a jacket, and the family to try out these New York City Basketball Courts!
The best of the best, the NBA’s star players, will face each other on the court in Charlotte, N.C. in the 68th edition of exhibition basketball. Maybe you have a favorite starter out on the court this Sunday or perhaps it’s a family tradition of yours to watch the big game together? Regardless of why this exhibition game is special to you, if your own family’s basketball stars get in the mood to shoot some hoops after watching Kyrie Irving and LeBron James score, here are 10 basketball courts located throughout the city for you!
10 Basketball Courts In The City For Your Family:
Slattery Playground
Located on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx, the Slattery Playground is home to two full basketball courts! However, this park has more than just basketball. In addition to these courts, the public is also privy to swings, handball courts, and picnic tables. Grab a basketball, a jacket, and keep your eyes peeled for a cupid weathervane and colored hearts painted on the ground, that means your pretty close to Slattery Playground! 231 E 183rd St, Bronx, NY 10458, (212) 639-9675, nycgovparksslatteryplayground.org
Eastchester Playground
Another place to head for basketball courts in this borough of New York City is the Eastchester Playground, offering much more than just two full basketball courts. If the kids want to get out of the house but they don’t necessarily want to pass a basketball around, the Eastchester Playground has swing sets and handball courts for all your family’s active needs! Adee Ave &, Tenbroeck Ave, Bronx, NY 10469, (212) 639-9675, nycgovparkseastchesterplayground.org
Queen’s Valley Playground
If you find yourself in the borough of Queens, we have a park for you! Whether you have basketball on the brain, want to swing a bat out on their concrete baseball field, or want to play handball, Queens Valley Playground is the place for you. Just grab a basketball, baseball, or handball and get active! 137-32 76th Ave, Flushing, NY 11367, (212) 639-9675, nycgovparksqueensvalleyplayground.org
Artistic Stitch Sports Complex
If the weather outside is frightful but you want to shoot some hoops, hop over to the Artistic Stitch Sports Center on Cooper Avenue. With courts open daily to rent, you and the kids can go down to use the center’s glossy facilities and get in the NBA spirit! 79-08 Cooper Ave, Glendale, NY 11385, (718) 416-1380, artisticstitchsportscomplex.com
White Playground
Upper East Side and East Harlem families only need to step out onto 106th Street to shoot some hoops. With two full basketball courts, a playground, handball courts, and swing sets—there’s something for everyone at the White Playground!
170 E 106th St, New York, NY 10029, (212) 639-9675, nycgovparkswhiteplayground.org
Morningside Park
Manhattan locals located on the Upper West Side and Harlem can find their very own family-friendly courts in Morningside Park. Whatever active inspiration the NBA game sparks in your family this Sunday, Morningside Park has you covered. Explore scenic trails, nestled basketball courts, baseball fields, and running paths, giving you and the kids a variety of active options. Morningside Dr, New York, NY 10026, (212) 639-9675, nycgovparksmorningsidepark.org
Hell’s Kitchen Park
Below Central Park South is a little gem of a park located on the corner of 10th Avenue and 48th Street. Here, you and the kids can practice spinning a basketball on your index finger or play handball, and if it’s nice, enjoy a picnic in the park. 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036, (212) 639-9675, nycgovparkshellskitchenpark.org
Hudson River Park
Downtown Dwellers have a variety of playgrounds and public parks to choose from, but Hudson River Park has some of the best basketball courts by far. With courts located throughout the downtown area, families get their pick of location from Chelsea, Chinatown, and Tribeca. However, whether you and the family decide to play Knock Out on 23rd street overlooking the river or H-O-R-S-E south of Houston, you are bound to have a swell time! hudsonriverpark.org
Brooklyn Bridge Park
On the opposite coast of the East River are basketball courts overlooking the Manhattan skyline. With a couple basketball courts to choose from, tuck a basketball under your arm and make sure you dress warmly before you head out to enjoy one of these beautifully scenic basketball courts located in Brooklyn Heights. 150 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynbridgepark.org
Crispus Attucks Playground
In another part of Brooklyn, sandwiched between the popular neighborhoods of Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights, is Crispus Attucks Playground. In addition to a full basketball court, you and the kids have the option of making baskets, climbing around on the playground, or flying high on a swing. Whether you and your little one want to follow in the footsteps of the great NBA stars on the TV or just want to have a good time outside, there’s something here for you. 1030 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, nycgovparkscrispusattucksplayground.org