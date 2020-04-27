Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: May 1-3

CMOM at Home

Learn about Japanese food and culture as you create a balanced meal and snack resembling your favorite characters! Lunch and snack times don’t have to be a break from learning. Talking with your child at mealtime is an excellent moment to bond, help improve language and math skills, and even learn about a different culture. Additionally, introducing young children to a variety of foods from around the world helps expand their taste, curiosity, and understanding and appreciation of other cultures and traditions. This is why CMOM at Home is providing you with some great DIY ideas for some family fun in the kitchen.