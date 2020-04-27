Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: May 1-3

Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend
CMOM at Home
Learn about Japanese food and culture as you create a balanced meal and snack resembling your favorite characters! Lunch and snack times don’t have to be a break from learning. Talking with your child at mealtime is an excellent moment to bond, help improve language and math skills, and even learn about a different culture. Additionally, introducing young children to a variety of foods from around the world helps expand their taste, curiosity, and understanding and appreciation of other cultures and traditions. This is why CMOM at Home is providing you with some great DIY ideas for some family fun in the kitchen.
Virtual Games With Friends: MarioKart Tour
MarioKart Tour
Just like the classic Nintendo game, with MarioKart Tour, you can play as Nintendo characters Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi and more as you race against your friends. The app allows your child to race with up to seven other players registered as in-game friends. There’s a huge variety of recognizable classic tracks to choose from — Rainbow Road, anyone? — as well as new tracks inspired by real-life cities.
Make Your Own Volcano Experiment
Bring science class into your house by making your own volcano! Take a disposable paper cup and some Play-Doh to sculpt the perfect volcano, and then take baking soda, vinegar, and red food coloring to make the ultimate volcano explosion.
Harry Potter at Home
Channel your inner wizard as you explore all that Harry Potter at home has to offer. Wizardingworld.com is bringing Hogwarts to you by offering a bunch of magical activities to keep you occupied. Enjoy magical craft videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles, and much more. These activities are available for first-time readers as well as those who are already familiar with the wizarding world!
Make Your Own Slime
Homemade slime is one of the most entertaining crafts to make while at home. All you will need is baking soda, glue, and contact solution in order to make a craft that will keep your kids busy for hours! There are many websites that offer creative ways to make slime, but here is a simple recipe to get you started.
Popsugar Fitness: Family-Fun Cardio Workout
Popsugar’s Family-Fun Cardio Workout is a great way to get your heart rate up in your living room while enjoying a fun workout. Instructed by Anna Renderer, this family workout includes cardio moves that feel like games to get your kids up and moving. This class is designed so the whole family can be included.
Build a Rocket Balloon Car
Bring science class into your living room by testing out Newton’s Third Law of Motion. Using styrofoam, a balloon, and a straw will result in a toy car that will be able to move! This experiment will have your kids thinking outside the box and creating a science project that would certainly get them an A.
Create Your Own Board Game
Getting sick of playing the same old board games you have in your house? Make some games of your own! PBS.org has a great outline to make a board game that offers kids lessons in design, teamwork and whatever else you’d like to include. Depending on how old your kids are, you can scale the activities up or down based on their skill levels.
Photos from PBS.org
Make Homemade Ice Cream
What’s better than eating a creamy treat that you made in a bag? Making homemade ice cream is very easy and it is fun for the kids. All you need is half and half, salt, ice, vanilla, sugar, and some of your favorite toppings to make the perfect treat at home.
Photo from delish.com
Make a Lava Lamp
Spend some time making a new accessory for your room by making a homemade lava lamp! This experiment asks for items and ingredients you have lying around your house and will result in a fun and bubbly lamp that you can watch and admire while you’re going to sleep.