Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: June 19-21

Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend
Bridge-Building Engineering Experiment
You’ll need: popsicle sticks or craft sticks, a hot glue gun (or craft glue, although it takes longer to dry), a ruler, a cookie sheet or parchment paper to prevent the bridge from sticking as it dries and an action figure or small toy
Instructions: Challenge your kids to design and construct a bridge out of popsicle sticks that can handle the weight of an action figure or toy! First, build the bridge (about one foot long) out of popsicle sticks and hot glue; leave the design up to your kids and their imaginations. The first few tries might not work out. Once dry, place the bridge between two chairs about 10 inches apart. Test the bridge by placing the action figure or small toy on top of it! Simply declare that the bridge is a success, or continue adding weight until the bridge breaks to see how strong it really is.
Watch a Family-Friendly Movie
Frozen 2
The highly anticipated followup to Disney’s Frozen is now on streaming for all to watch (and sing along to)! Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set foot into an enchanted forest in search of ancient secrets and spooky voices. Once again they have to face the fact that in order to save Arendelle, they risk losing each other. The sequel also boasts some iconic tunes, including “Into the Unknown,” and “Reindeer Are Better Than People.”
Included with Disney+ subscription. From $4.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
The classic cartoon heroine, Dora the Explorer, is all grown up and appearing for the first time in live-action. Fans of the original TV show and those that have never seen it before alike will enjoy this 2019 reboot. When Dora moves away from her explorer parents in Peru, she faces her biggest challenge yet: high school. But soon she finds she can’t escape her destiny any more than Swiper can escape with her singing map.
Included with Sling TV subscription. From $4.99 on Vudu. From $6.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Youtube and Google Play.
The Missing Link
This nominee for Oscar Best Animated Picture is a stop-motion instant classic. It tells the story of Sir Lionel Frost, an explorer aiming to make his mark on history, and Mr Link, a big-foot-esque creature searching for his place in the world. They team up with fellow adventurer Adelina Fortnight and set out on a perilous journey in search of Mr. Link’s homeland. Instead, they discover the power of friendship and what it really means to belong.
Included with Hulu subscription. From $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.
DIY Shibori Tie-Dye
Like many fashions born from necessity and practicality, the Shibori method of tie-dye has endured the test of time. From Chinese origins to feudal Japan to the runways of Ulla Johnson, Prada and the like, Shibori is here to stay. While tie-dye has seen many a resurgence throughout the decades, the fun colorful styles reminiscent of the flower power era are not for the faint of heart. For those who prefer cool blues, tonal looks, and easy-to-wear styles, there is Shibori, a traditional Japanese method of indigo dyeing that packs major style and makes a great summer activity for the whole family.
Go on an Adventure with Story Pirates
With a crew of world-class actors, comedians and musicians, Story Pirates takes original stories from real kids and turns them into wild, imaginative audio adventures, each about 30 minutes in length! Kids of all ages are encouraged to submit their very own original stories on the Story Pirates website and hear their work brought to life as sketch comedy or musical theater.
Meet the Wildlife From Home With The Bronx Zoo
The Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo bring the best of wildlife to you online! Bronx Zoo’s Instagram account is where you can take a virtual trip to the Zoo and watch animal routines even when the Zoo is closed. Special training sessions are physically and mentally stimulating for many of its residents, like the sea lions, who need to play with keepers regularly to socialize and have fun. Join them!
Do a Lava Lamp Experiment!
You’ll need: vegetable oil, water, food coloring, a clear cup and a few Alka Seltzer tablets
Instructions: Color 1/2 cup of water with food coloring. Fill another cup about ¾ full with vegetable oil. Then pour the colored water into the cup of vegetable oil until it reaches about 1-2 inches from the rim. Break the Alka Seltzer tablets into 2 or 3 pieces. Let your kids take turns adding pieces of Alka Seltzer to the cup.
Water and oil don’t mix. The oil won’t change color because the food coloring is water-soluble. The Alka Seltzer reacts with the water to make bubbles of carbon dioxide, which attach themselves to the colored water and rise to the top of the glass. When the bubbles pop, the colored water falls to the bottom of the glass.
Learn or Practice a Second Language with BBC Bitesize
BBC Bitesize is a website that provides free language-learning videos in French, German, Mandarin and Spanish to students of all ages. Video topics range from “Numbers” to “Stories and Poems,” often including games and songs.
Fun Coding for Kids Ages 10 - 14 With Blockly
Blockly Games enhance children’s coding skills and support the development of future IT specialists. These online and offline products are targeted toward 10-14 year old students. Designed to be self-paced, Blockly offers hands-on lessons, lesson supplements, and digital materials that can be downloaded for offline use, ensuring accessibility for all kids and devices. All code is open source, meaning it is free and customizable to meet your kid’s needs.
Have your Little Author Write His/Her/Their Own Book with Nano Wrimo
With only time on their hands, this site is for the young writer who is itching to write a novel… in 30 days. Common Core-aligned lesson plans from prewriting to publishing help kids to develop and fine-tune their writing skills. We love this resource for students who are up for using their imagination to create another world or simply tell their story. From lower elementary to high school.