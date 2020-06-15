Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: June 19-21

Watch a Family-Friendly Movie

Frozen 2

The highly anticipated followup to Disney’s Frozen is now on streaming for all to watch (and sing along to)! Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set foot into an enchanted forest in search of ancient secrets and spooky voices. Once again they have to face the fact that in order to save Arendelle, they risk losing each other. The sequel also boasts some iconic tunes, including “Into the Unknown,” and “Reindeer Are Better Than People.”

Included with Disney+ subscription. From $4.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The classic cartoon heroine, Dora the Explorer, is all grown up and appearing for the first time in live-action. Fans of the original TV show and those that have never seen it before alike will enjoy this 2019 reboot. When Dora moves away from her explorer parents in Peru, she faces her biggest challenge yet: high school. But soon she finds she can’t escape her destiny any more than Swiper can escape with her singing map.

Included with Sling TV subscription. From $4.99 on Vudu. From $6.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Youtube and Google Play.

The Missing Link

This nominee for Oscar Best Animated Picture is a stop-motion instant classic. It tells the story of Sir Lionel Frost, an explorer aiming to make his mark on history, and Mr Link, a big-foot-esque creature searching for his place in the world. They team up with fellow adventurer Adelina Fortnight and set out on a perilous journey in search of Mr. Link’s homeland. Instead, they discover the power of friendship and what it really means to belong.

Included with Hulu subscription. From $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.

