Your Awesome Weekend: March 29-31
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of March 29-31, 2019 l New York Family
Ballet Performances, 007 Spy Exhibit, & Tilt’s Kids Festival!
Ballet Hispánico’s 2019 New York Season
See the restaging of Sombrerísimo by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa featuring Company Women. This piece showcases the athleticism of the dancers through this fantastic performance which highlights the cultural connections of the Latinx and Asian diasporas. Choreographers illustrate modern issues regarding migration, immigration, journeying, and assimilation through these two world premiers. Starting at $10, Tuesday-Wednesday 7:30pm; Thursday-Friday 8:00pm; Saturday 2:00pm & 8:00pm; Sunday 2:00pm and 7:30pm. Joyce Theater 175 8th Ave, New York, NY, joyce.org
Graphic Novel
Sign up at the CMA to learn more about what goes into creating a graphic novel. Through this interactive class, your child will be introduced to the tradition of sequential art that we can see in American comics, manga, and contemporary graphic novels. The best part is that they will get a chance to tell their story by making their very own graphic novel! $595/week, 9 am – 5 pm, March 25 – March 29. Children’s Museum of Art 103 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
James Bond Exhibition
Skyscape’s James Bond Exhibit explores the creative process behind the famous 007 movies. An exhibit that is sure to fascinate kids of all ages, discover the secrets behind the icon! Get up close and personal with Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, gadgets, and with this ticket there will also be a chance for you to see what happened behind the scenes of Skyfall’s explosive finale. Adults $23 / Children $18, 10 am – 9 pm, through May 31. Spyscape 928 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019, spyscape.com
Useless: Machines For Dreaming, Thinking, And Seeing
Machines are ultimately practical and used to increase utility— but what if they weren’t? In this exhibit regard machines made by artists to stir up dreams, evoke feelings, and prompt critical thinking. These works of art of machines are not machines of utility. Does that make them useless? Examine this idea and consider the utility of art and whether machines of dreaming, thinking, or seeing are truly useless. Free with museum admission, 11 am – 6 pm. Daily, March 27 – Aug. 4, bronxmuseum.org
This Is Sadie
Take your family to go see this dancing, theatrical show that is choreographed and directed by Stephanie Klemons, Tony award-winning Associate Choreographer. Come along for the adventure with Sadie, a six-year-old girl who loves her stuffed animal and has a big imagination. $29.25 General Seating/ $49.25 Premium Seating, Daily, March 30 – April 21. Theater Row 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036, nycchildrenstheater.org
Stop ‘N’ Swap With GrowNYC
Give items that you no longer use a new life with Stop N’ Swap! Bring your own clean, reusable, and portable items such as clothes, toys, housewares, games, books, and take home something “new-to-you.” If you don’t have anything to bring you can still come out and browse! Free, 12 – 3 pm, March 30. Locations vary, grownyc.com
LC Kids
Whether your child is 1 month or 12 years old, Lincoln Center has a phenomenal lineup of programming for kids of all ages! With sensory performances like “Rain” and riveting plays like “Macbeth;” there’s sure to be something playing for your child at Lincoln Center. $25, March 31. Lincoln Center 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023, lincolncenter.org
Living History: Deborah Sampson
Meet Deborah Sampson. She was the first woman to disguise her gender, drilled with men, and fight in the American Revolution. Learn about her life, time on the battlefield, and even a military drill! Free with museum admission, 11 am – 4 pm, March 31. New York Historial Society 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024. Free with museum admission, 11 am – 4 pm, March 31. New York Historial Society 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org
Philharmonic Playground: “Forte and Piano”
The second program of the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young People’s Concert, “Forte and Piano,” will explore dynamics. VYPCs are designed by Philharmonic musicians working with faculty from Teachers College of Columbia University to introduce young children to classical music through games, active listening, and hands-on music-making. $15 +, Daily, March 31 – April 1. Kaufman Music Center, West 67th Street, New York, NY, nyphil.com
TILT Kids Festival
The Cultural Services of the French Embassy and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) are pleased to announce programming for the fourth annual TILT, a festival for kids, families, and adults showcasing lyrical and thought-provoking multidisciplinary international projects and new commissions from musicians, theater makers, visual artists, and philosophers will take place in New York from March 2-31. It will feature work by 2018 MacArthur Fellow Okwui Okpokwasili , Olivier Py, and Marc Boutavant, among others. Locations, prices, and times vary by individual event. Tickets start at $15, March 29- 31. French Institute Alliance Française 1077, 22 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022, frenchculture.org