Graphic Novel

Sign up at the CMA to learn more about what goes into creating a graphic novel. Through this interactive class, your child will be introduced to the tradition of sequential art that we can see in American comics, manga, and contemporary graphic novels. The best part is that they will get a chance to tell their story by making their very own graphic novel! $595/week, 9 am – 5 pm, March 25 – March 29. Children’s Museum of Art 103 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org