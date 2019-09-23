Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 27-29

Halloween Costume Workshop, NYC Marine Science Festival & 45th Annual Atlantic Antic
-
Kite Flight for Peace and Human Rights
Hop into a kite making workshop to construct your very-own kite! Kids and families are invited to design and fly their own kites, representing ideas of freedom and peace. The event recognizes the United Nations General Assembly and International Peace Day in a creative and recreational fashion. September 28, free, 11 am-4 pm. 1 FDR Four Freedoms Park, Roosevelt Island, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org
-
Halloween Costume Workshop
Kids ages 6 and up are invited to get inspired at The Skyscraper Museum’s Halloween Costume Workshop. Halloween is always one of those holidays that sneaks up on us, so this year, start planning your epic costumes in advance. Make a unique costume using the skyscraper designs and museum contents as guidance. September 28, children $5, parents free, RSVP required, 10:30-11:45 am. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org
-
Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival
Join in on the fun of science at Submerge, hosted by Hudson River Park. There will be experiments, science entertainment for kids, kayaking, local wildlife, fishing, interactive demonstrations, and more. The goal of the festival is to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of our coastal waters, introduce children to marine science, and make STEM accessible for children. September 28, free, 11 am-4 pm. Hudson River Park, Pier 84 at West 44thStreet, New York, NY 10036, hudsonriverpark.org New York, NY 10044, nycgovparks.org
-
Square Dance
Grab your partner and get ready for a night of square dancing! There will be country food, otherwise known as delicious comfort food, music and lots of special activities for kids and families. Spend the day outdoors in the park with family and friends. September 27, free, 5-10 pm. Bryant Park Lawn in Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018, nycgovparks.org
-
Get Hooked Fishing Festival
Learn all about fishing and underwater wildlife at Get Hooked Fishing Festival. Partake in catch-and-release fishing with equipment provided, play games, make crafts related to underwater wildlife, listen to live music and enjoy plenty of refreshments. September 28, free, 11 am-2 pm. Randall’s Island, Southern Shore, South of 103rd Street Footbridge, New York, NY 10035, randallsisland.org
-
35th Annual Medieval Festival
Travel back to the Middle Ages at the 35th Annual Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park. There will be music, magic, jugglers, jesters, knights, medieval crafts, food and drinks and medieval clothing. Be sure to watch the joust between four knights on horseback! September 29, free, 11:30 am-6 pm. Margaret Corbin Drive and adjacent lawns in Fort Tryon Park, New York, NY 10040, nycgovparks.org
-
45th Annual Atlantic Antic
Join the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York this fall for a day of food, music, shopping and more. The festival prides itself on bringing together diverse backgrounds and age groups, as it spans four Brooklyn neighborhoods. With an entire block dedicated to kid fun, complete with pony rides, bounce houses, face painting and other activities for kids. Don’t miss out on this exciting street festival that the whole family will surely have a blast at. September 29, free, 12-6 pm. Atlantic Avenue, Hicks Street to 4th Avenue: Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY, atlanticave.org
-
Day for Kids Festival and Steven Bonano 5K Walk/Run Memorial Run
Calling all kids for this exciting 5K! There is a one-mile run for kids ages 13 and under, so no worries if they do not want to run a full 5K. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club wants your help to continue to provide educational and developmental programs for young kids, so come out and run, and then celebrate afterwards at the Day for Kids Festival! There will be food, entertainment, and visits by local elected officials. You can even register your child for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club membership! September 29, $20 per runner, Kids 12 and under free, 9 am-4 pm. 1930 Randall Ave., Bronx, NY 10473, kipsbay.org
-
TADA! Fall Musical Theater Classes
Does your child love to sing and dance? Sign them up for musical theater classes at TADA! All classes are led by two instructors and culminate in a cabaret-style showcase where students can show off what they’ve learned. Four classes are available, based on age. Broadway Babies introduces 3-year-olds to the world of musical theater. Musical Theater Minis teaches 4- and 5-year-olds how to sing, dance and act. Rising Star teaches 6- to 8-year-olds intermediate skills for the stage. Broadway Bound will help 9- to 12-year-olds hone in on their choreography, vocal technique and stage presence. Prices and the meeting times and dates vary, depending on the class. Prices vary, Mondays – Saturdays, all day, through Dec. 17, tadatheater.com
-
Queens County Farm
What better way to celebrate fall than to start the season off with apple picking? Join the Queens County Farm on weekends throughout October to explore the grounds and taste a variety of Hudson Valley apples. There will also be scrumptious donuts, apple pie, and even crisp apple cider to enjoy while you pick in the orchards. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004, queenscountyfarm.com