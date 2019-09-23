Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 27-29

Day for Kids Festival and Steven Bonano 5K Walk/Run Memorial Run

Calling all kids for this exciting 5K! There is a one-mile run for kids ages 13 and under, so no worries if they do not want to run a full 5K. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club wants your help to continue to provide educational and developmental programs for young kids, so come out and run, and then celebrate afterwards at the Day for Kids Festival! There will be food, entertainment, and visits by local elected officials. You can even register your child for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club membership! September 29, $20 per runner, Kids 12 and under free, 9 am-4 pm. 1930 Randall Ave., Bronx, NY 10473, kipsbay.org