Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 13-15

Feast of San Gennaro, West Side County Fair & Marry Poppins Returns
-
Feast of San Gennaro
Out-of-towners and locals join the fun at the 93rd annual Feast of San Gennaro 2019! The event includes the best spots in Little Italy. Eat at some of the best Italian restaurants in the city, watch colorful parades, catch free concerts and check out family-friendly activities like bouncy houses, crafting and games. And, of course, don’t miss the world-famous cannoli eating competition. Free, Sept. 12 – 22, all day. iloveny.com
-
Family Art Project: Papermaking - Brilliance of Seeds and Weeds
Honor the resilience of weeds and the brilliance of seed dispersal through papermaking. Create paper pulp from used paper, taking a stand against deforestation. Then write stories on your paper based on the traits of your seed and weed embellishments. Free with admission to the grounds, Sept. 14; all day. & midnight. Sept. 15; 10 am. wavehill.org
-
New York Renaissance Faire
Hear ye, hear ye! Enter a recreated 16th century village filled with performers, crafts, games and food! Kids can join Robin Hood’s Band, experience the magic of the Fairies in the Enchanted Forest and participate in the Maypole Dances. Check website for schedule. Costumes welcome. Rain or shine. $29.95 adults, $13 children, children 4 and under free, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am, through Oct. 6. renfair.com
-
Gracie Square Art Show
Bring your family to browse the various artworks of regionally and nationally celebrated artists. Not only can you purchase masterpieces for your home, but enjoy sandwiches, sweet treats, and drinks from Yura at the Grace Square Art Café. Kids will also get to participate in hands-on art projects and workshops. Free, 10 am-5 pm. September 7-8. Carl Schurz Park, East End Avenue and East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028, graciesquareartshow.com
-
Uptown Kid Lit
Bring your kids to experience an entire environment of reading and writing. Hosted by Word Up Community Bookshop, Uptown Kid Lit is a children’s book festival that has books for every reading level. There will also be a puppet show performance, story time, readings, activities, author talks, a school supply giveaway, and more! Introduce your kids to the world of literature or foster their love of reading at Uptown Kid Lit. Free, 8 am-5 pm. September 8 Inwood Hill Park, Dyckman Street, Hudson River, Harlem River S, New York, NY 10034, wordupbooks.com
-
West Side County Fair
Enjoy a full day of outdoor fun with your family at West Side County Fair. A perfect Sunday activity before the kids head back to school on Monday, the fair features live bands, sideshow performers, carnival rides, local food and merchandise vendors, cotton candy, Grow NYC Stop ‘N’ Swap, and more! Free, 1-6 pm. September 8. Pier 1 in Riverside Park South, West 70thStreet, New York, NY, 10069, nycgovparks.org
-
NYC Broadway Week
There are so many family-friendly shows playing in the theaters right now, and there’s no experience like Broadway! In the epic 2-for-1 deal during NYC Broadway Week, catch your favorite Broadway shows for a great price. Get ready for amazing theater and family memories. Prices vary, showtimes vary. September 3-16. Broadway, New York, NY, broadway-show-tickets.com
-
September Children's Arts & Crafts
Evening arts & crafts are a great supplement to the education and enrichment at school. Seaside Library offers arts & crafts for kids, with a different, September-related theme each week. Themes include sunflowers, pollinators, Henri Matisse, and fall landscapes. Tuesdays, September 3-24. Free, 4-5 pm. Seaside Library, 116-15 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Rockaway Park, NY 11694, queenslibrary.org
-
Skyline Cinema at Hunter's Point South Park: Marry Poppins Returns
As the final movie in CinemaLIC series at Hunter’s Point South Park, Mary Poppins Returns (2018) is the family-friendly hit that’s sure to entertain everyone. Even if your little ones haven’t seen the first Mary Poppins, they will still appreciate this sequel. Out of all the movies offered throughout the summer at this beautiful, outdoor venue, Mary Poppins Returns, rated PG, is the best for kids! Free, movie starts at sunset. September 7. Hunters Point South Park, Center Boulevard and 51st Avenue, Long Island City, Queens, NY 11101, cinemalic.com
-
Little Laffs - A Kid's Variety Show
Little Laffs presents: “Big Fun for Little Ones,” an all-in-one performance. Kids ages 3 to 9 will love this entertaining show that combines juggling, balloon art, music, comedy, and more! Head to Jalopy Theater for laughter and fun for young kids. September 7 . $5 kids, $10 adults, or $25 for the family (4 people), 11 am. Jalopy Theater, 315 Columbia, Brooklyn, NY 11231, jalopytheater.org