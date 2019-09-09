Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 13-15

Skyline Cinema at Hunter's Point South Park: Marry Poppins Returns

As the final movie in CinemaLIC series at Hunter’s Point South Park, Mary Poppins Returns (2018) is the family-friendly hit that’s sure to entertain everyone. Even if your little ones haven’t seen the first Mary Poppins, they will still appreciate this sequel. Out of all the movies offered throughout the summer at this beautiful, outdoor venue, Mary Poppins Returns, rated PG, is the best for kids! Free, movie starts at sunset. September 7. Hunters Point South Park, Center Boulevard and 51st Avenue, Long Island City, Queens, NY 11101, cinemalic.com