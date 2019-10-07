Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 11-13

The Pout-Pout Fish

Based on the best-selling children’s book series, this brand new musical is here to bring smiles and laughter to little ones in NYC! Pout-Pout the fish and Ms. Clam’s mystical pearl are swept out to sea, and Pout-Pout must gather the self-confidence to bring the gem home through the big, dark waters. Using musical theater elements and puppetry, The Pout-Pout Fish is an exciting performance for children ages 4 to 7. October 12-20, $25, times vary: shows start at either 11 am or 3 pm and last 55 minutes. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org