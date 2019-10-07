Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 11-13

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Galaxy Donuts Workshop, The Ultimate Pizza Party, and Maze by Moonlight
-
The Ultimate Pizza Party
All ages are welcome at this roundup of NYC’s best wood-fired pizza joints! Join host Jeff Mauro from Food Network to eat delicious pizza as you enjoy the fall views in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Bring your whole family to try hot pizza pies from NYC’s top pizza chefs. There will be everything from classic margarita to innovative creations! October 12, $45 kids under 21, $115 adults, 2-4 pm. Fornino at Pier 6, Pier 6 Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, NY 11201, nycwff.com
-
2019 Global Kids 5K Run/Walk
What better time of the year to run than during the fall season? With multi-colored leaves and cool weather, you’re sure to have a great experience. All proceeds from this family-friendly 5K will support Global Kids’ College and Career Readiness Program. October 12, $30 adults ($35 on Race Day), kids ages 17 and under, staff, and Global Kids students are free, run/walk at 10:30 am. Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, elitefeats.com
-
Bayswater Fall Festival
Bring your family for an action-packed, activity-filled celebration of the fall and Thanksgiving. Find the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, hop on a pony or hayride, and enjoy music throughout the day. There will also be face painting, arts and crafts, inflatables, a magician, playmobile, games, and refreshments. October 13, free, 12-3 pm. Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park, Queens, NY 11691, nycgovparks.org
-
Harvest Fest at Queens Botanical Garden
Celebrate the joys of Autumn with family and friends at Queens Botanical Garden! This signature fall festival has fun and games for the whole family. There will be arts and crafts, special performances, games for all ages, live music, face painting, pumpkins, and more. October 13, $15 adults, $13 kids, free for members, $15 festival parking, 11 am-5 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org
-
Boo at the Zoo: Spooktacular Night Walks
Come in costume to this family-friendly, spooky walk! Prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with live animal encounters and Halloween-themed educational activities. Enjoy a pizza dinner before you head out on your night walk in the zoo to see what happens when the gates close and the visitors leave! October 11, $45, members $35, 5-7 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
-
Family Afternoon Movie: Jumanji
When a mysterious board game comes to life for two siblings, an entire world of adventure unfolds. The brother and sister duo free Alan Parrish, who has been stuck in the game for decades. If they win the game, they can free Alan for good. But will they be able to conquer the giant bugs, monkeys, and rhinos in this jungle-themed game? Find out at this screening of Jumanji at the library, rated PG! October 12, free, 2 pm. Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th St., Bronx, NY 10456, nypl.org
-
Honey and Harvest Weekend
Get ready for a full weekend of festivities at Honey and Harvest Weekend! Your family will learn all about bees and honey with a live hive viewing. Sample delicious honey and honeycomb, and take home honey-inspired recipes. Watch cooking demonstrations, listen to music, and partake in the many workshops that this fall weekend has to offer. October 12-14, included in All-Garden Pass, 10 am-6 pm. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org
-
Galaxy Donuts Workshop
For your donut-loving little one, sign up to make these delicious treats together a the Galaxy Donut Workshop! Learn how to bake galaxy glazed donuts. Not only do they taste delicious, but kids love the colorful glaze. The workshop is designed for kids ages 5 to 8. October 12, $45 per child with one caregiver included, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com
-
Maze by Moonlight
Sponsored by Con Edison, Maze by Moonlight is an exclusive, exciting event for kids and families! Bring your flashlight to navigate the The Amazing Maize Maze under the starry sky. Gather up your neighborhood friends for a group rate, available for ten or more people. Will you conquer the maze? October 12, advanced tickets: adults $12, kids (ages 4-11) $7, door tickets: adults $17, kids $10, free for ages 3 and under, 4:30-9 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org
-
The Pout-Pout Fish
Based on the best-selling children’s book series, this brand new musical is here to bring smiles and laughter to little ones in NYC! Pout-Pout the fish and Ms. Clam’s mystical pearl are swept out to sea, and Pout-Pout must gather the self-confidence to bring the gem home through the big, dark waters. Using musical theater elements and puppetry, The Pout-Pout Fish is an exciting performance for children ages 4 to 7. October 12-20, $25, times vary: shows start at either 11 am or 3 pm and last 55 minutes. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org