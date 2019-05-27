Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 31-June 2

Philharmonic Playground: “Treble and Bass”

The final program of the season, “Treble and Bass,” will explore the high and low ranges through selections from J.S. Bach’s Keyboard Concerto in D major. VYPCs are designed by Philharmonic musicians working with faculty from Teachers College of Columbia University to introduce young children to classical music through games, active listening, and hands-on music-making. Before each concert, musicians are stationed throughout Merkin Concert Hall to greet families and lead musical activities on the day’s theme. After each performance, children have an opportunity to try orchestral instruments themselves. $15 +, June 2 – June 3. Kaufman Music Center, West 67th Street, nyphil.org