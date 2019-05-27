Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 31-June 2
E. V. Day: Breaking the Glass Ceiling
This is the final show in a three-part exhibition cycle for the Children’s Museum of the Arts 30th Anniversary CIVICKIDS: Make Art. Make A Difference campaign. The purpose of this exhibition is to provide children with confidence, courage, and a platform for their voice to be heard. $13 General Admission, through Oct. 27, Children’s Museum of the Arts. 216 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024, cmany.org
Laura Bernstein: Hybrid Ecologies
Berstein uses The Book of Miracles to predict the future in a living diorama of flying sea creatures, new relationships between species, deserts, and mountains. The exhibit invites viewers to see this transformation happen as they move further through the diorama. This is an artistic, ecological, and environmental experience that you do not want to miss! $13 general admission, 8 am, through Oct. 27. Children’s Museum of Art, 103 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
Girl Power Yoga for Girls 7 – 10 years-old
The Girl Power Yoga shows girls how to be strong inside and out through challenging poses. Through group games and activities, learn to support one another. Come meditate, journal, and lift others up at Karma Kids Yoga! $480, 4 – 5:30 pm, through June 27. Karma Kids Yoga, 25 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10010, karmakidsyoga.com
Operation Slumber
The Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum is hosting an overnight slumber party for all the adventurers in your family! Giving guests exclusive access to the ship, Space Shuttle Pavilion, planetarium shows, unlimited simulator rides, and more, you and your family’s wanderlust will be satisfied. Board the Intrepid and sleep among the stars! Food, Youth T-shirts, and a 60-day return pass to the museum is included. Group price: $99 per person, individual price: $130; June 1. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, W 46th St & 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Philharmonic Playground: “Treble and Bass”
The final program of the season, “Treble and Bass,” will explore the high and low ranges through selections from J.S. Bach’s Keyboard Concerto in D major. VYPCs are designed by Philharmonic musicians working with faculty from Teachers College of Columbia University to introduce young children to classical music through games, active listening, and hands-on music-making. Before each concert, musicians are stationed throughout Merkin Concert Hall to greet families and lead musical activities on the day’s theme. After each performance, children have an opportunity to try orchestral instruments themselves. $15 +, June 2 – June 3. Kaufman Music Center, West 67th Street, nyphil.org
Palate and Pallete
Cook and craft with Fresh Made NYC. Your little chef or petit artist can put their palate and palette to the test. Learning to cook healthy foods and create fun craft-projects, tots can explore in and outside the lines through these interactive classes and acquire new skills. Drop in: $42, Semester: $350, 10:30 – 11:30 am, through June 21. Freshmade NYC, 636 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, freshmadenyc.com
The Zoo: Dr. Zoolittle’s Family
Calling all aspiring veterinarians! Learn about the zoo animals and how to care for them. Play pretend with check ups using stethoscopes, thermometers, and scales. After making sure the animals are in good health, head over to the Wildlife Health Center at the Bronx Zoo. $100 / $75 for members, 9 – 10:30 am, April 7. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, tickets.wcs.org
Studio Art Session: Imaginative Instrument Collage
Stop on by at the Jewish Museum for a creative day and build your own musical instrument. Get inspired by using collage materials and other artwork to make the perfect instrument for you! Free with museum admission, 1 – 4 pm, May 12. Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, thejewishmuseum.org