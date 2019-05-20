Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 24-26

New York City Ballet Family Saturday

Get the inside scoop about the choreographers that have been dazzling audiences for decades. Learn about the imagination and footwork that has shaped dance at New York City Ballet. Your aspiring ballerinas and ballerinos can see how the New York City Ballet Company has evolved. Pulling from the Company’s key choreographers, past and present, your child can learn about ballet and maybe even try a few fancy ballet moves! $22 – $32, 11 am – 12 pm, May 25. David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023, nycballet.com