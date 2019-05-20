Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 24-26
A Musical Michael Jackson Tribute, New York City Ballet & Workshops at MoMI
-
Invincible Michael Jackson Tribute
Experience Invincible! Invincible is the world’s Number One Michael Jackson Tribute in the world. Showcasing talent from all over the world, Invincible gives audiences a show that is as close to the real deal that people can get. Capturing the essence of Michael Jackson on stage, you and your kids will get an unrivaled tribute concert experience! Ticket prices vary, 8 pm, May 25. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts Gillet Hall, 250 Bedford Park Blvd W, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org
-
New York City Ballet Family Saturday
Get the inside scoop about the choreographers that have been dazzling audiences for decades. Learn about the imagination and footwork that has shaped dance at New York City Ballet. Your aspiring ballerinas and ballerinos can see how the New York City Ballet Company has evolved. Pulling from the Company’s key choreographers, past and present, your child can learn about ballet and maybe even try a few fancy ballet moves! $22 – $32, 11 am – 12 pm, May 25. David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023, nycballet.com
-
Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari
Go on a Safari back in time to the Mesozoic Era! Learn about the massive dinosaurs of the past and their relatives in the present. Get your hands dirty on a site digging for fossils, spend time with other animals, and maybe even encounter a roaring dinosaur! Ticket prices vary, 10 am – 5 pm, through Nov 3. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
-
Budding Botanist
Calling all future plant botanists! Be emerged in the world of plants by discovering bulbs and buds as they begin to wake up from the cold winter days. Get to see how plants and animals change and grow throughout the season. You will even be able to make a spring sprouting tape to plant in your own home to add some greenery. Prices vary, 8 am – 6 pm, through June 7. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, www.nybg.org
-
Stroller Safari
Come for an early morning at the zoo with your child. There will be plenty of learning activities for your little one to take part in, like learning their numbers, colors, and using their sensory system of hearing, feeling, and smell! $175/ $150 for members, 10:30 am – 11:30 pm, May 25. Queens Zoo 53-51 111th St, Corona, NY 11368, tickets.wcs.org
-
stART Studio: Mix and Make!
Make your own flubber! Make your own colors! Experiment and create by mixing familiar and unfamiliar art materials. Each week, kids will get to curate their own art in new ways and cultivate their confidence as an artist. $395, 9:15 – 10:15 am, through June 20. Children’s Museum of Art 103 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
-
Gateway Storytime In The Discovery Room
For children 2 to 5 years old, there is storytime every Friday morning at the American Museum of Natural History where your little ones will learn about natural science and culture. After they get their full dose of learning and singing, there will be a period of free play time to let their energy out. Free with museum admission, through June 14, The American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
-
Workshop Mornings @ MoMI
All visitors — small and large — are invited to explore the Museum of Moving Images before the crowds roll in. Tour the exhibits and participate in themed art projects with museum educators. Take advantage of all the MoMI has to offer while also enjoying a light breakfast of refreshments with your own little artist. $5, 9 – 10:30 am, May 25. Museum of Moving Image 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106, movingimage.us