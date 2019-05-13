Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 17-19

In the Dugout With Jackie Robinson

Get to know the man, the myth, and the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson! In this intimate portrait, you and your children will get access to never before seen footage of this sports icon. The first African American to swing a bat on a Major League Baseball team, the exhibition features rare footage of Robinson’s family as well as Robinson’s baseball career. Now, discover the unseen side of one of the greatest Major League players to ever step on the field! Prices vary, 10 am – 6 pm, through Sept. 10. Museum of the City of New York 1220 5th Ave, New York, mcny.org