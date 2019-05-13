Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 17-19
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of May 17-19, 2019 l New York Family
The World’s Fare, Dance Parade, & Fill Your Own Doughnuts!
The Victory Theater: Around the World in 80 Days
Can one circumnavigate the earth in just 80 days? Find out when Phileas Fogg and his silly sidekick, are told they’ll lose everything if they don’t! With slapstick humor and book-style action scenes, this theatrical adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel, “Around the World in 80 Days,” takes audience members on a wild ride through Europe, Asia, America, and back, but the question remains, will they make it back to England in 80 days? Find out at the play! Tickets start at $17, through May 19. The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org
Spring Fling in Prospect Park
Celebrate Spring in Prospect Park. Packing one May weekend full of activities, the Prospect Park Alliance makes sure there’s something for everybody at Spring Fling. At Spring Fling you could participate in a fun run or go on a scavenger hunt or even have a good time at a family-friendly fair! Spring in Prospect Park is magical but Spring Fling in Prospect Park is loads of fun! Don’t miss out! Free, all day, May 18 – May 19. Prospect Park 450 Flatbush Ave, prospectpark.org
The World’s Fare
The World’s Fare is coming back to Citi Field and will attract thousands of local foodies eager to try curated bites from across the globe. Inspired by the 1964–65 World’s Fair, the World’s Fare gives attendees access to food, drink, music and entertainment for allotted times and is curated by leading chefs, food journalists, bloggers and social media influencers. Prices vary, 8 am – 6 pm, May 18 – May 19. Citi Field Citi Field, Roosevelt Avenue, qns.org
Downing Street Playgroup Spring Fair 2019
Music, face painting, raffles, and more! Come out and enjoy the Downing Street Playgroup’s family-friendly activities. With $12 admission for kids and adults come for free, have fun in the sun while raising school funds this month! $12, 11 am – 3 pm, May 18. Downing Street Playgroup Spring Fair 2019 32 Carmine Street, downingstreetplaygroup.org
Fill-Your-Own-Doughnuts Book Launch
Decorate your own chef hat! Fill your own doughnut! Come party with Author Jessie Janowitz and celebrate her new book, The Doughnut King! Come for a doughnut, an autograph, and a creamy, fun-filled book launch at Dough Donuts. Free, 11:30 am- 1 pm, May 19. doughdoughnuts.com
Story Pirates Family Flagship Show
The Story Pirate’s bring your kid’s wildest dreams to life! With costumes and sets, professional improv actors will bring your kid’s dream to life right before your eyes. Taking stories from the audience, the actors turn the idea into a musical play in just two shakes! $35, 11 am, May 18. 38 Commerce St, New York, cherrylanetheatre.org
Dance Parade New York
New York City closes its streets to cars and opens them for dancers! For the 13th Annual Dance Parade and Festival, over 80 unique groups will dance down Broadway. Being the world’s largest display of cultural diversity, Dance Parade New York celebrates cultures from every part of the world through costume and performance. Starting at Broadway and 21st street, dancers will work their way downtown. Making their way through Astor Place, the parade will end in with a dance fest Tompkins Square Park! Free, 1 pm, May 18. 21st and Broadway, danceparade.org
T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator
The American Museum of Natural History is bringing in a new exhibition that explores the tyrannosaur superfamily. Learn about the latest research by scientists, discoveries, fossils, and casts. Their engaging learning opportunities and virtual reality experience will surely not disappoint the kids. Prices vary, through Aug. 9, American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, amnh.org
Pip’s Island
Pip’s Island returns to New York City early 2019 as a custom-built flagship attraction in the heart of Manhattan. In a spot that combines immersive sets, original narrative, exploratory spaces and stimulating audiovisual content, audiences will be guided through an hour-long inspirational “hero’s journey” by live performers, puppets, interactive set-pieces and animated characters. They will navigate a series of challenges and one-of-a-kind games to save the Island from darkness and restore harmony to the land. Along the way, they will collect signature achievement badges, called “sparks” on Pip’s Island, which parallel many elements of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) curriculum. This is designed for ages 4-10. Through June 30, 400 W 42nd Street 400 West 42nd Street, New York, NY, pipsisland.com
In the Dugout With Jackie Robinson
Get to know the man, the myth, and the legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson! In this intimate portrait, you and your children will get access to never before seen footage of this sports icon. The first African American to swing a bat on a Major League Baseball team, the exhibition features rare footage of Robinson’s family as well as Robinson’s baseball career. Now, discover the unseen side of one of the greatest Major League players to ever step on the field! Prices vary, 10 am – 6 pm, through Sept. 10. Museum of the City of New York 1220 5th Ave, New York, mcny.org