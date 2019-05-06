Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 10-12
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of May 10-12, 2019 l New York Family
Kite Festival in Brooklyn, Mother’s Day Weekend Garden, & Butterflies at AMNH!
-
Toddler Learning Center
Raising a kid isn’t easy. That’s why the Queens Library is offering a free workshop where parents can learn from childhood professionals. These professionals will go over issues like nutrition, education, speech development, and social interaction skills. Come out to learn the best parenting techniques from the best! Free, 10:30 – 11:45 am, May 10. Forest Hills Library, Queens Library at Forest Hills, 71st Avenue, Forest Hills, queenslibrary.com
-
Gateway Storytime In The Discovery Room
For children 2 to 5 years old, there is storytime every Friday morning at the American Museum of Natural History where your little ones will learn about natural science and culture. After they get their full dose of learning and singing, there will be a period of free play time to let their energy out. Free with museum admission, Fridays, through June 14. The American Museum of Natural History, 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
-
Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party
Come out to the New York Botanical Garden to celebrate the mom in your life! Picnic in the gardens, play games and listen to live music while spending quality time with your mother or motherly figure. There’s no better way to spend Mother’s Day! Prices vary, 10 am – 6 pm, May 11 – May 12. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org
-
Shh! We Have A Plan
Based on the delightful Chris Haughton book of the same title, follow the journey of some madcap characters each of whom has a plan – they all want to capture a beautiful bird perched high in a tree! Sounds simple, but the quest becomes an obsession and the obsession becomes the absurd! Where will it all end? Join us and discover that perhaps freedom and kindness are more important than getting what you want at any cost! $30 General Admission & 10Club Members $13, 11 am, May 11. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Borough Of Manhattan Comminity College, 199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007, tribecapac.org
-
James Bond Exhibition
Skyscape’s James Bond Exhibit explores the creative process behind the famous 007 movies. An exhibit that is sure to fascinate kids of all ages, discover the secrets behind the icon! Get up close and personal with Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, gadgets, and with this ticket there will also be a chance for you to see what happened behind the scenes of Skyfall’s explosive finale. Adults $23 / Children $18, 10 am – 9 pm, through May 31. Spyscape 928 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019, spyscape.com
-
Sheep Shearing Fest
Celebrate the fiber arts with the Queens County Farm Museum’s Sheep Shearing Festival! Check out sheep shearing demos! Learn how to dye yarn, weave, or sew a patched quilt! With this interactive, signature farm event, enjoy a day free from the stresses of everyday life with these educational crafts, good local food, and hayrides for all. Advance tickets: $5, Tickets at the door: $8, 11 am – 4 pm, May 11. Queens County Farm Museum 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, queensfarm.org
-
Activity Table: Mother’s Day Themed
Don’t know what to get Mom for Mother’s Day? A little stressed that you won’t have a gift to give? Don’t fret! Perhaps a floral bouquet that you made yourself yourself will end up being the perfect present. Now, with spring here and flowers in full bloom, Queens Botanical Garden is throwing a bouquet making workshop! Learn which flowers to pick and bundle, bringing home with you floral expertise and a Mother’s Day gift for Mom! $40, 11 am – 1 pm, May 11. Queens Botanical Garden 43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org
-
Lift Off: A Waterfront Kite Festival
With live music, tasty food truck food, and a whole festival dedicated to flying kites and the science of flight, there’s a fun time for the whole family at the Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 5. Now you no longer have to worry what the whole family will do together when all of you have different interests. On a fine spring day, just grab your kite, sunscreen, and sneakers for a fun afternoon by the water! Free, 12 – 3 pm, May 11. Brooklyn Bridge Park PIER 5 Promenade 334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, brooklynbridgepark.org
-
LIC Springs
Like live music? Love to dance? Enjoy food and art? Yes!? Well then take a train or car to Vernon Boulevard! This May, between 46th and 50th Avenue, Vernon Boulevard closes its street to bikes and cars! Instead, of driving, the blocks are converted into a day-long party! There’s something for families of all ages with all sorts of interests on Vernon Boulevard. Free, 12 – 5 pm, May 11. Vernon Boulevard, Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY, queensbp.org
-
The Butterfly Conservatory at AMNH
This is one of the museum’s most popular annual seasonal exhibitions. Butterflies and moths make up a large group of insects known as the Order Lepidoptera (lep-i-DOP-ter-ah). The name—from the Greek lepido, “scale,” and ptera, “wings”—refers to a prominent feature of adult butterflies and moths, the tiny scales that cover the wings and the rest of the body. Free with admission, 8 am – 6 pm, through May 27, American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org