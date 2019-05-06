Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 10-12

Shh! We Have A Plan

Based on the delightful Chris Haughton book of the same title, follow the journey of some madcap characters each of whom has a plan – they all want to capture a beautiful bird perched high in a tree! Sounds simple, but the quest becomes an obsession and the obsession becomes the absurd! Where will it all end? Join us and discover that perhaps freedom and kindness are more important than getting what you want at any cost! $30 General Admission & 10Club Members $13, 11 am, May 11. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Borough Of Manhattan Comminity College, 199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007, tribecapac.org