Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 7-9
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of June 7-9, 2019 l New York Family
Pride Cultural Festival, Kid Concerts, & Spanish at Spark
Exploring Patterns & Prints Summer Art Camp
All skill levels are welcome in this class that encourages creativity with patterns and prints. Register your children to learn, create, and design! Ages 6 to 12. $180, 9 am – 12 pm, June 3 – June 7. Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, hisawyer.com
Picture This!
Designed to encourage artistic expression, Picture This is a collage activity where children of all ages are invited to create. Through art, children get express themselves and build group interactions. Collage-ing scenes like the DUMBO waterfront, the Empire Stores, and other notable New York City landmarks, for the artists in your family the sky is the limit! Free, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm, June 8. Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn NY 11201, eventbrite.com
Pride Cultural Festival
This 3rd annual Pride Cultural Festival hosts workshops and performances that recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in support of Pride Month. Workshops include the creation of trophies that represent our identities, the designing of pocket objects, storytelling, clay flag making, and songwriting about love. $13 General Admission to the Museum, 10 am – 5 pm, June 9. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 103 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
Spanish at Spark with Espáñate! SPARK Spring Class
Introduce your child to the Spanish language through immersive activities and games. Not only are language skills emphasized in this class, but so are artistic, cognitive, and motor skills. Ages 9 to 36 months. $165 per child, 10:45 am – 11:45 pm, May 31 – June 28. SPARK by Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 1 John Street, Brooklyn, NY, brooklynkids.org
Fab Fridays Kids’ Concerts
You’ve got a standing playdate in the park with magical and musical mornings. Bring the kids to energetic performances just for them that are educational, interactive, and fun. They will be sure to have a rocking time with new friends and fun music. Performance schedule: The Good Ms. Padgett (June 7), Anza’s Spanish Sing-Along/Busy Bodies Brooklyn (June 21). Free, 10 – 11 am, June 7. Crispus Attucks Playground Crispus Attucks Playground, Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY, fabfulton.org
LGBT Pride Month at CMOM
Kick off Pride month at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan by helping create a gigantic Pride flag. All month, you can help paint a rainbow masterpiece and fill it with unique, colorful objects. Gear up for the Pride Parade with DIY rainbow accessories, buttons, flags, headbands, and signs. Free with museum admission, 10 am – 4:30 pm, June 7 – June 30. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 216 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
The Rock and Roll Playhouse at Brooklyn Bowl
A weekly family concert series inspiring creativity through iconic rock music like tunes from Aretha Franklin to beats of Talking Heads. You can’t go wrong by stopping by, especially for this upcoming Father’s Day, an event dad will surely love. The Rock and Roll Playhouse engages audience with games, movement, and stories. Come play and rock out! $12, 12:30 pm, June 2 – June 30. The Rock and Roll Playhouse 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, therockandrollplayhouse.com
LC Kids: “Pulsar”
From the Mexican-Argentinian theater company Teatro al Vacío, “Pulsar”, a modern and performing art showcase, invites infants and toddlers to explore their own creativity, taking them on a journey to a whimsical world of play. For ages 6-36 months, performance length: 30 minutes, showtimes vary. Ticket prices vary, June 4 – June 9, Clark Studio Theater 165 W 65th St, New York, NY 10023, lincolncenter.org
Nature Club (All Ages)
Come to the Queen’s Zoo for an adventurous time at Nature Club. Through these free sessions, you will be able to venture out to nearby parks and get reconnected with nature by exploring with your family. Free with admission, 2 – 3:30 pm, through June 16. Queens Zoo 53-51 111th St, Corona, NY 11368, tickets.wcs.org
Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos
When one life ends a new one begins, or so people have said. However, for New York City Subway Cars this statement could not be truer. The New York Transit Museum’s latest exhibition showcases the photographs of subway cars turned into coral reefs. These useful cars, after running along the iron rails trailing below New York City’s streets now take on a new life below sea’s surface. Come see these repurposed symbols of industry beginning anew and what that looks like this spring. Prices vary, through June 16, New York Transit Museum Schermerhorn St & Boerum Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, nytransitmuseum.org