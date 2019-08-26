Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 31 – September 1

Trolls the Experience

Kids can step inside the colorful world of Trolls in this interactive exhibit in New York City. Pick out your favorite Troll hairdo, then head out on a scavenger hunt to get ready for Poppy’s Best Day Ever party. On the way, you can get the party going as a Musical Mix Master, step inside the confetti Caterbus, climb around Critter Creek and don 3D Glitter Goggles to let loose at the big event. Weekday General Admission $24, Weekend General Admission $29, All-day, Daily, through Nov. 3. Trolls The Experience, 218 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019, trollstheexperience.com