Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 31 – September 1

Brooklyn Nets, Swim Time at Van Cortlandt Park & Trolls the Experience
Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy
The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy camp will return for its sixth consecutive year to teach students basketball fundamentals, teamwork and sportsmanship. Held at Southampton Town Recreation Center, it is open to all campers from pre-K through eighth grade. Campers will receive personalized instruction from Brooklyn Nets staff and DRIBBL coaches. $475 for half-days or $775 for full days, 9 am – 3 pm (full-day schedule), Aug. 26 – Aug. 30. Southampton Town Rec Center, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton, NY 11968, nba.com
The Music of Bach, Beethoven, Elgar and Duke Ellington
The American Symphony Orchestra presents a four-part concert series that highlights the work of famous composers. Each of the concerts will be conducted by ASO’s music director, Leon Botstein, and feature a Q&A with him before the musical performance. Composers featured in this series include Beethoven, Elgar, Duke Ellington and the sons of J.S. Bach. Location, times and ticket prices vary by performance. Prices vary, 7 pm, Aug. 31, Sept. 19, 31, Feb. 2, March 12. Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave., New York, NY 10019, americansymphony.org
Kids Create Like Burle Marx!
Learn about the native plants of Brazil and become inspired plant lovers and designer-artists like Roberto Burle Marx himself. In the Children’s Adventure Garden, kids can pot up a fantastic philodendron plant and design a playful sculpture inspired by Burle Marx’s signature bold colors and geometric shapes. Prices vary, Weekdays from 1:30 – 5:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am – 5:30 pm, Daily, through Sept. 20. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org
Swim Time at Van Cortlandt Park
Cool down this summer with a dip in the pool! Spend this summer learning how to swim and meet new friends. Splash around in the shallow end to give their swimming lessons a go. Free broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen is available; bring a lock to keep your valuables safe and secure while enjoying your pool time. Free, 11 am – 7 pm (pool closed for cleaning from 3 – 4 pm), Daily, through Sept. 8.Van Cortlandt Park, West 242nd Street and Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471, nycgovparks.org
Family Art Project: Shadow Play
Come to Wave Hill to catch the sun and chase your shadow. Use your body, props, paper and the sun’s rays to create art and tell stories of all things under the sun. Free admission until noon, 10 am – 1 pm, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1. Wave Hill, 649 W. 249th St., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Trolls the Experience
Kids can step inside the colorful world of Trolls in this interactive exhibit in New York City. Pick out your favorite Troll hairdo, then head out on a scavenger hunt to get ready for Poppy’s Best Day Ever party. On the way, you can get the party going as a Musical Mix Master, step inside the confetti Caterbus, climb around Critter Creek and don 3D Glitter Goggles to let loose at the big event. Weekday General Admission $24, Weekend General Admission $29, All-day, Daily, through Nov. 3. Trolls The Experience, 218 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019, trollstheexperience.com
Hudson Valley Renegades
Watch the Hudson Valley Renegades face off against the Aberdeen IronBirds. While you’re at it, you can even snag some Renegade merch. On Sept. 1, the team is holding a “Back to School Night,” where the first 1,000 fans 12 and under receive a free Renegades Lunch Box! Prices vary, 4:35 pm, Sept. 1. Dutchess Stadium, 1500 Rt. 9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, milb.com
Fruit Picking at Fishkill Farms
Celebrate the arrival of autumn by picking your own fruit upstate! At Fishkill Farms, you can pick peaches, nectarines, plums, apples and more. Fruit availability varies throughout the season. Free for children under age 12, $5 for visitors 12 and up, picked fruit costs an additional fee, All-day, Daily, through mid-November. 9 Fishkill Farm Rd., Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, fishkillfarms.com
The Colmar Treasure: A Medieval Jewish Legacy
The items in this exhibit date back to the 14th century, when these rings, brooches and coins were hidden in the wall of a house in Colmar, France. Discovered in 1863, these treasures bring to life the memory of a once-thriving Jewish community and tells the story of the perils they faced in the tumultuous 14th century. Free with museum admission, All-day, Daily, through Jan. 12, 2020. The Cloisters, 99 Margaret Corbin Dr., New York, NY 10040, metmuseum.org