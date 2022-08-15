New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 19-21

School is just around the corner, so let’s celebrate summer weekends while they’re still here! Check out back to school events that are bringing summer to an exciting finish, meet some new chickens at a farm in Brooklyn or see a Broadway show. We’ve got everything you need to make this weekend awesome. 

Here’s a roundup of things to do this weekend! 

Catch a Broadway Show

Manhattan | Details

The Great White Way is a New York City staple, so enjoying a Broadway show with your family is always a good way to spend the weekend. While some shows on Broadway are definitely better suited for adults, there are plenty of kid-friendly options running on Broadway right now that are perfect for the whole family. Check out Disney’s current on-stage offerings in Aladdin or The Lion King or watch the Broadway classic, Wicked

Check Out the East 37th Street Kids Fair and Community Day

203 E 37th St, NY 11203 | Details

The annual East 37th Street Kids Fair and Community Day is happening in Brooklyn this Sunday. Organized by the Brooklyn Center for Quality Life, the event will feature games and activities, health screenings and school supply distribution while supplies last. 

Visit the New IT’SUGAR Location in Times Square

234 West 42nd Street | Details

IT’SUGAR, the largest experiential candy retailer in the United States, just opened a new store in Times Square. And this isn’t your average run-of-the-mill candy store – this store is two stories and over 20,000 square feet, making it the second largest IT’SUGAR candy store in North America. In addition to the replica New York City skyline made entirely of jelly beans, the store will also boast thousands of varieties of candy, immersive candy experiences and over-the-top in-store displays. 

Drop By the Skyview End of Summer Bash

The Shops at Skyview Center | Details

The Shops at Skyview and Queens are bringing summer to a rousing finish with their End of Summer Bash. This event will feature carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, a DJ and even a 360-degree photo booth. If you or your children are fans of bubble tea, check out the Bubble Tea DIY activity with Gong Cha. The event will also feature a book swap and school supply donation drive. It’s sure to be a fun afternoon for the whole family. 

Join the Festivities at Harlem Week: NCY Children’s Festival

Howard Bennett Playground | Details

Harlem Week is a yearly celebration of the community’s rich and diverse history. There’s a schedule full of events throughout the week worth checking out, but the two-day NYC Children’s Festival on Aug. 20 and 21 is especially perfect for families. Kids and their families can enjoy storytelling, performances, arts and crafts, double dutch competitions and more. 

Meet the Wyckoff Farm’s New Chickens at Farmhouse Family Day

Wyckoff House Museum Brooklyn | Details

Wyckoff Farm in Brooklyn is introducing new chickens, and their August Farmhouse Family Day this weekend is your chance to meet them! The event is free and open to all ages, and it’s ideal for young children. Drop by for a day of chicken activities and farm activities like harvesting and weeding. While you’re there, drop off food scraps for composting or swing by the farm stand to buy veggies from the farm and herbs from neighborhood vendors. 

Take to the Skies at Summer on the Hudson: FlyNYC

Pier I in Riverside Park South | Details

Enjoy an afternoon on the Hudson with FlyNYC this weekend. Watch as a gorgeous display of kites fill the air, or even fly your own! There will be a limited number of free kite kits for children at the event while supplies last. While you’re there, be sure to check out the local vendors and the play:groundNYC pop up.

New York Family August 2022

