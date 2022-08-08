Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 12-14

Here’s your guide to another awesome weekend in New York City! Play retro video games at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, celebrate Taiwanese culture at Queens Botanical Garden or pursue sand sculptures at Coney Island. We have some great options for you to choose from.

Midtown Manhattan | Details

Celebrate New York culture at Pop In The City, the bounciest and most surreal pop-up exhibition to hit the streets of midtown Manhattan. Now through August 28th, the exhibition will showcase immersive and abstract artistic interpretations of New York City. Experience the exhibition’s giant slide, ball pit, performances and more.

Times Square | Details

You don’t have to leave the city or even go to the zoo to see some wild animals this summer. Concrete Jungle, the first large-scale app-based augmented reality experience, is virtually bringing animals to Times Square this month. Users will be able to engage with five different viewing zones with the app: Insects, Reptiles, Birds, Jungle and Savanna. The app also features virtual games, 3D puzzles and the ability to take photos with the virtual animals.

Rockefeller Park | Details

The Battery Dance Festival, New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival, begins this Saturday. Check out in-person performances at Rockefeller Park or tune into live-streamed performances from the comfort of your home.

107 Suffolk Street, Lower East Side | Details

The Arte pa’ mi Gente/Arts for All Festival, organized by bilingual arts-in-education organization TeatroSEA, brings together artists for a three-day celebration of Latin American culture and identity. The theme of this year’s festival is “Archipelago of Culture,” which focuses on Afro-Caribbean artistic traditions. The festival will feature outdoor performances, film screenings, concerts and workshops all designed for families.

Coney Island Boardwalk | Details

The 30th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Competition is happening this Saturday. Head down to the beach at West 12th Street and check out the sand sculptures! It’s sure to be a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Central Park | Details

Central Park, the heart of New York City, is full of weekend activities for you and your family to explore. It’s easy to turn a visit to Central Park into a whole day trip. Drop by the Central Park Zoo and visit the animals, rent a boat for a picturesque afternoon on the Central Park Lake or bring your children to play on one of the park’s 21(!) playgrounds. There’s no shortage of fun activities perfect for the whole family.

Queens Botanical Garden | Details

Queens Botanical Garden is hosting the ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition this weekend. Included with admission is the ability to see over 750 pots of orchids and learn all about Taiwanese art and culture. Guests can make crafts, watch a tea ceremony and calligraphy demonstrations, listen to ancient storytelling and much more. The exhibition features three days of programming.

Cradle of Aviation Museum | Details

Introduce your kids to your favorite childhood games at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo. Play games from different eras of video game history in the free play area, listen to panels with professionals like game designers and video game streamers or catch a performance by musical guests. The expo also features a marketplace where you can buy products from all sorts of vendors and a museum that showcases rare consoles, with many of the rare showings being open for freeplay. It’s the perfect weekend activity if you’re a family who loves gaming.