Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 5-7
Beauty and the Beast, Prospect Park’s Signs of Spring, & Family Crafts at the Brooklyn Museum!
-
Beauty and the Beast
We all have seen “Beauty and the Beast,” but we haven’t always understood it. With Literally Alive Theatre Company, the audience is invited to a pre-show workshop. Here, the themes of the show will be discussed and kids get to make “Beauty and the Beast” themed masks! With a general understanding of the story, audiences will get to sit down, watch the show, and see how the company brought this classic fairy tale to life! Prices vary, through April 28. Players Theatre 115 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012, literallyalive.com
-
stART Studio: Mix and Make!
Make your own flubber! Make your own colors! Experiment and create by mixing familiar and unfamiliar art materials. Each week, kids will get to curate their own art in new ways and cultivate their confidence as an artist. $395, 9:15 – 10:15 am, April 1 – June 20. Children’s Museum of Art 103 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
-
McCoy Tyner And Charles McPherson at 80 featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis
For jazz enthusiasts, pianist McCoy Tyner and saxophonist Charles McPherson will be performing their one-of-a-kind compositions with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis. Not only is this a special performance, but this composition is written exclusively for this event. Starting at $40, 3 pm, April 5 – April 6. Rose Theater Lincoln Center Theater, West 65th Street, New York, NY. jazz.org
-
Jobs On Deck
Become part of a flight crew at the Intrepid: Sea, Air, and Space Museum! Discover what happens every time you board a plane. Learn how to launch an aircraft into the air, fly, and return it safely to the airplane hangar in this interactive tour. Take on the jobs of the flight deck crew and take part in a fun flight tour at the Intrepid Museum! 12 pm, April 6 – April 7. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum W 46th St & 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
-
Little Orchestra Society: Ludwig Beethoven Concert
Introduce your family to timeless tunes with the Little Orchestra Society’s (LOS) Ludwig Beethoven concert! Learn what made Beethoven unique and consequently famous through a performance by inspiring young artists. The LOS makes sure to incorporate multiple art forms and a dynamic repertoire in order to create a meaningful performance for all audience members. 10 am, April 6 – April 7. Kaye Playhouse 695 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065, littleorchestra.org
-
Apple Blossom Children’s Carnival
Celebrate springtime with a carnival at the Queens County Farm Museum. There will be carnival rides, hay rides, and activities for all! Have good old-fashioned fun with the whole family with Tilt-a-Whirls and Apple Orchards. Advanced Tickets: $15, Door Tickets: $20, 11 am – 6 pm, April 6-7. Queens County Farm Museum 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004, eventbrite.com
-
F.A.M. (Family Art Magic)
Families are invited to discover the world this spring! Delve into the world of wearable works of art with the Brooklyn Museum. Through gallery games and creative projects, learn about the world of art with the entire family! $27 for a Single Day, 1:30 – 2:45 pm, April 7. Brooklyn Museum 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238, brooklynmuseum.org
-
Spring Sprouts: An Event for Children with ASD
Spring is the season to begin planting! Come to the Lefferts Historic House and raise funds for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) while learning about planting. The park will be opened early for you to come and help remove the winter cover crop, turn the soil, plant their crop of flax, make a paper pot, and plant seeds to take home. This great interactive experience will get your kids excited about spring while supporting an amazing cause by raising money for children with ASD. $3 suggested donation, 11 am – 12 pm, April 7. Lefferts Historic House 452 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectpark.org
-
Freedom Art Jam: ShirLaLa
Watch kid rocker, Shira Kline, put a spin on your favorite Passover songs. Jump! Hop! Dance! Ask four questions and set yourself free for Passover at the Jewish Museum’s Freedom Art Jam. Free, 11:30 am – 2 pm, April 7. Jewish Museum 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, thejewishmuseum.org
-
Signs of Spring: Prospect Park
We are not the only ones that know spring is here—the animals do to! As animals awaken with milder temperatures, come to Prospect Park to do fun science experiments, cool activities, and become an urban scientist. Free with admission, 10 am – 4 pm, April 6 –28. Prospect Park Zoo 450 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectpark.org