Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 12-14
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of April 12-14, 2019 l New York Family
Paw Patrol Live, Folding Origami at MoMath, & Green Meadow’s Easter Egg Hunt!
Useless: Machines For Dreaming, Thinking, And Seeing
Machines are ultimately practical and used to increase utility— but what if they weren’t? In this exhibit regard machines made by artists to stir up dreams, evoke feelings, and prompt critical thinking. These works of art of machines are not machines of utility. Does that make them useless? Examine this idea and consider the utility of art and whether machines of dreaming, thinking, or seeing are truly useless. Free with museum admission, 11 am – 6 pm, through August 4. Bronx Museum of the Arts 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY, www.bronxmuseum.org
Virtuous Journeys
Though reading can be fun, it’s not always the most active thing. At Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling, it can be! With Virtuous Journeys get drawn into the story by jumping, clapping, and moving to the story! Children under 8 free/children 9-17 $4, 3:30–4:30 pm, April 12. Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling 898 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032, www.sugarhillmuseum.org
Quadrivium: Resolution
Focus on the art of problem solving for a night with the National Museum of Math (MoMath). Unpack the art of problem solving with two mathematical and musical geniuses, Marcus Miller and Rob Schneiderman. Come out to see these two musicians and mathematicians tackle the obstacle of problem-solving while entertaining the entire audience! $20, 8 pm, April 12. National Museum of Mathematics 29 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010, momath.org
Paw Patrol Live!
See all your favorite PAW Patrol characters on stage at Madison Square Garden! When faced with a problem, the PAW Patrol team knows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” With teamwork and their individual talents, the PAW Patrol shares lessons with their audience about citizenship, social skills, and problem-solving as they strive to once again save the day! Prices vary, times vary, April 13–April 14. Madison Square Garden W 32nd St & 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001, www.ticketmaster.com
Green Meadows Farm Brooklyn Easter Egg Hunt
Have an “egg-cellent” Easter with Green Meadows Farm in Brooklyn. Celebrate this hopping holiday by searching the lawns for hidden treasures or partake in the other activities at the farm. With a bunny barn, Easter egg hunt, photo-op with the Easter bunny and more, make this Easter the best yet! $9, 10 am–4 pm, April 13. Aviator Sports & Events Center 3159 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234, eventbrite.com
Folding Fun at MoMath with OrigamiUSA
Want to learn how to turn a piece of paper into a Crane? Well, then the National Museum of Math is the place for you because an origami expert will be there to teach simple origami models to people of all ages! Challenge yourself to try different models and find the math in every fold! Free, 10:30 am–12:30 pm, April 13. National Museum of Mathematics 29 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010, momath.org
Prospect Park: Opening Day Parade + Ceremony
Join the neighborhood for a parade down 7th Avenue in Parks Slope to Long Meadow Ball Fields. Led by little league players and local marching bands, kick off the Baseball Season at the ballpark! Celebrate the first pitches of the season with the whole family at a fun, midday parade! Free, 11 am–12:30 pm, April 13. Prospect Park 450 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectpark.org
Unlimited
Enjoy using wit or solving logic puzzles? Then you would love MoMath’s mix-n-mingle program for students in 6th through 9th grades, “Unlimited.” Here, kids can have a math, fun-filled night with new and old friends while sipping on hot chocolate, nibbling on cookies, and listening to today’s popping bops! $15, 6:30–8 pm, April 14. National Museum of Mathematics 29 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010, momath.org
T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator
This March, The American Museum of Natural History is bringing in a new exhibition that explores the tyrannosaur superfamily. Learn about the latest research by scientists, discoveries, fossils, and casts. Their engaging learning opportunities and virtual reality experience will surely not disappoint the kids. Prices vary, through August 9. American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving
Once a woman who stood out because of her unique look has become, in recent years, a pop culture icon. In the Brooklyn Museum’s expansive exhibit showcasing Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s artwork and belongings, gain a new perspective on Kahlo. Unwilling to compromise her ideas and style, gain an inside glimpse into the life, heart, and work of Frida Kahlo. Prices vary, 11 am – 6 pm, through May 12. Brooklyn Museum 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238, brooklynmuseum.org