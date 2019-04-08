Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 12-14

Useless: Machines For Dreaming, Thinking, And Seeing

Machines are ultimately practical and used to increase utility— but what if they weren’t? In this exhibit regard machines made by artists to stir up dreams, evoke feelings, and prompt critical thinking. These works of art of machines are not machines of utility. Does that make them useless? Examine this idea and consider the utility of art and whether machines of dreaming, thinking, or seeing are truly useless. Free with museum admission, 11 am – 6 pm, through August 4. Bronx Museum of the Arts 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY, www.bronxmuseum.org