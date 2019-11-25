Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 28 – December 1

Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar

Bringing together the best of local makers, the Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar’s 7th edition has everything you need for your holiday shopping and more. Look forward to fine handmade goods, delicious food and drinks, music, and craft activities. As you shop among the more than 40 makers, little ones can do kids crafts and take pictures in the photo booth. You can even use the photo booth for your family holiday cards! Free admission, various costs for goods and products, 11 am-5 pm. December 1, 501 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, brooklynholidaybazaar.com