Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: November 28 – December 1

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Muppet Christmas Carol, and Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar
Want to start planning for December? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly December Events in Manhattan for 2019
-
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Kick off the morning of Thanksgiving with Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade! With balloons such as Pickachu, Astronaut Snoopy, and Pillsbury Doughboy, floats such as 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Toy House of Marvelous Milestones, Deck the Halls, and amazing performers, this is not a parade to be missed. Bring your whole family to experience the joy and magic of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before you enjoy your delicious meal later on in the day! Free, 9 am-12 pm. November 28, Places to watch: kickoff at West 77th Street & Central Park West, West 75th to West 59th streets, 6th Avenue West 59th to West 38th streets, macys.com
-
Pajama Story Time - Wild NYC
Explore the natural world and wildlife at night at the zoo! Learn about ways to help local wildlife even during the winter months and meets & greet animals. Sit back and relax for story time in your pajamas, and then enjoy delicious milk and cookies to conclude the evening. $24, members $20, 5:30-8 pm. November 29, Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th Street, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenszoo.com
-
NYCRUNS Cocoa Classic 5K & 10K
Get your exercise in before the delicious sweets & eats of the holiday season with this 5K and 10K. You’ll run along tree-lined paths and waterfront walkways, where you can appreciate winter’s beauty. After you cross the finish line, enjoy hot cocoa, New York’s finest bagels, and fresh fruit. All ages are welcome, so you can run the race as a family. $40 until online registration closes, $50 on race day, 9 am start time, registration opens at 7:30 am. December 1, Riverside Park, 108th Street and Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025, nycruns.com
-
Muppet Christmas Carol
Scrooge is forced to face the prolonged effect of his past misdeeds with visits from the ghost of the past, present, and future. But it’s never too late to change your ways and embrace the holiday spirit! Reinvented with Jim Henson’s The Muppets, Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic is a funny, beautiful, and educational experience for all ages. Catch BAMkids’ production of Muppet Christmas Carol! Members $7, Kids ages 12 and under $7, General Admission $10, 2 pm. December 1, Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org
-
Winter on a Flatbush Farm
Learn about how people in the farming village of Flatbush got ready for the winter in the 19th-century. Kids will get to watch a master spinster spin wool thread and enjoy Dutch treats made at the outdoor hearth from a Lefferts family recipe. Santa will stop by for little ones to meet & greet at the end of the event. Free, 1-3 pm. December 1, Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park, 425 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, nycgovparks.org
-
Petite Tea Party
Dress your little ones up in their tea party attire for this creative version of a tea party at the Children’s Museum of the Arts New York. Recommended for kids ages 5 and up, kids will get to make their own table with tea, centerpieces, crumpets, and jam using clay. When they are all finished, they’ll have their very own artwork to admire and tea party to enjoy! Included with museum general admission, 10 am-5 pm. December 1, 103 Charlton St., New York, NY 10014, cmany.org
-
Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar
Bringing together the best of local makers, the Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar’s 7th edition has everything you need for your holiday shopping and more. Look forward to fine handmade goods, delicious food and drinks, music, and craft activities. As you shop among the more than 40 makers, little ones can do kids crafts and take pictures in the photo booth. You can even use the photo booth for your family holiday cards! Free admission, various costs for goods and products, 11 am-5 pm. December 1, 501 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, brooklynholidaybazaar.com
-
Holiday Windows at Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn
Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn has been undergoing renovations since 2016. For the first time since then, it’s ready to unveil their holiday window! The theme this year is “Believe In The Wonder.” The three windows located on Fulton Street will be decorated in a way that’s sure to spread holiday joy. All who visit are sure to find a piece of their own holiday tradition on display. Each window features a cast of characters sharing the seasonal spirit. Free, Nov. 26 – Jan. 1, 2020, all day. macys.com
-
NYC Festival of Lights
This winter, a festival of lights comes to NYC; joining the ranks of Rockefeller Center and The Rockettes as one of New York’s must see/do holiday experiences. LuminoCity Festival features over 16 acres of spectacular, larger than life light and art installations for teens, parents, and families to enjoy. But beyond lights, there will be holiday shopping, food and drink, activities, and performances/shows. Visitors will experience a giant doughnut light tunnel, a castle in the sky, a glowing unicorn, an illuminated lollipop land, and life-size dinosaurs by a roaring volcano, to name a few. Ticket prices vary, Nov. 23 – Jan. 5, 2020, all day. luminocityfestival.com
-
Holiday Concert in Classical Music Style With Slavic Arts Ensemble
Performing works by Handel, Pergolesi, Corelli, and Grieg, along with popular Christmas carols, this group of talented musicians welcomes your family to listen. Featured musicians are Agata Manka, first violin, Mieczyslaw Gubernat, second violin, and Dr. Marta Bedkowska-Reilly, cello. There is something for everyone at this concert! December 1, free, 2-3 pm. December 1, Queens Library at Flushing, 41-17 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queenslibrary.org