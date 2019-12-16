Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 20-22

New Year's Eve for Kids

New Year’s Eve is around the corner! Will all the exciting festivities going on in NYC, you’ll want to start making reservations now to celebrate. Although it’s tradition to stay up until midnight, your little ones probably won’t be able to make it. That is why City Vineyard is having a family party from 5-8 pm so that you can have an early celebration! Toast to the New Year with sparkling wine for adults and sparkling cider for kids, along with a three-course meal! $65 per person, $100 per person with wine pairing, and $20 each for kids 12 and under.