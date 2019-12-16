Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 20-22

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Wonderland! Pop-Up, Holiday Favorites Film Festival, & Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah
-
Motown for Kids Holiday Celebration – Greenpoint
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Motown for Kids at this holiday-themed family concert. This interactive concert gets little ones on their feet to move, dance, listen, and explore. All ages are welcome to explore their creativity and jam to great music! Motown for Kids Holiday Celebration features the music of Diana, Stevie, Gladys, The Temptations, and more. $13, 12 pm, doors open at 11 am. December 22, Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com
-
Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah – Prospect Heights
Celebrate Hanukkah by gathering for the lighting of Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah. Listen to live music, eat delicious hot latkes, and spend quality time with your family. There will even be small gifts for little ones at this local holiday celebration! A tradition since 1985 and rated by USA Today and CBS, you don’t want to miss Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah. December 22-29, free; Dec. 22, 4 pm; Dec. 23-26, 6 pm; Dec. 27, 3:30 pm; Dec. 28, 7 pm; Dec. 29, 5:30 pm. Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238, chabadparkslope.com
-
Holiday Favorites Film Festival – Fordham
Head to Ross Hall to catch your favorite holiday movies on the big screen. Enjoy a rotating selection of classics that please every crowd, from little ones to adults. Grab your popcorn and get ready for heart-warming and funny holiday entertainment. December 21-24, 26-29, free with garden admission, 11 am-4 pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org
-
Wonderland! Pop Up - Chelsea
Get the family and friends together for a fun holiday experience where there will be tons of hands-on experiences. Take a family portrait with an oversized greeting card, step inside a life-size snow globe, walk through a hallway of Star War’s lightsabers, get a princess-inspired makeover, and more! You can even get a little holiday shopping done by scanning the featured products with your Target app! Free, Dec. 13 – 22, 10 am – 8 pm, target.com
-
Holiday Tea - Midtown
Make memories at American Girl’s 2019 Holiday Tea! They’ll serve a selection of treats and delicious drinks for both kids and adults. Children will get to craft a festive scarf for their dolls and decorate “silly sweaters” on paper dolls. There will also be a build-your-own hot chocolate station where guests can create a drink that they can take home as a gift. This event requires a reservation. American Girl Place 75 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10019. $25, Dec. 21 – 31, 2 – 4:30 pm, americangirl.com
-
Santa Brunch - Midtown
Santa is coming to the American Girl store, and he can’t wait to meet you and your child! This holiday tradition gives your girl the chance to strike a special pose with St. Nick. It’s the perfect photo opportunity, so be sure to bring your camera. Guests can enjoy a delicious meal during the visit too. Reservations required. $30, Sundays, 8:30 am, through Dec. 22, americangirl.com
-
Hello Panda Festival: Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! Up to $90, Dec. 6 – Jan. 26, 2020, 5 – 10 pm, hellopandafest.com
-
NYC Festival of Lights
This winter, a festival of lights comes to NYC; joining the ranks of Rockefeller Center and The Rockettes as one of New York’s must see/do holiday experiences. LuminoCity Festival features over 16 acres of spectacular, larger than life light and art installations for teens, parents, and families to enjoy. But beyond lights, there will be holiday shopping, food and drink, activities, and performances/shows. Visitors will experience a giant doughnut light tunnel, a castle in the sky, a glowing unicorn, an illuminated lollipop land, and life-size dinosaurs by a roaring volcano, to name a few. Nov. 23 – Jan. 5, 2020, 4 – 11 pm, luminocityfestival.com
-
New Year's Eve for Kids
New Year’s Eve is around the corner! Will all the exciting festivities going on in NYC, you’ll want to start making reservations now to celebrate. Although it’s tradition to stay up until midnight, your little ones probably won’t be able to make it. That is why City Vineyard is having a family party from 5-8 pm so that you can have an early celebration! Toast to the New Year with sparkling wine for adults and sparkling cider for kids, along with a three-course meal! $65 per person, $100 per person with wine pairing, and $20 each for kids 12 and under.