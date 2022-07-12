From art galleries to apple-picking, hiking trails to hot air-ballooning, New Jersey is filled with exciting adventures and interesting ways to enjoy every day – in every season.

New Jersey’s renowned beaches and outdoor destinations are the perfect place to start. Discover 130 miles of captivating coastline, beautiful beach towns, serene nature trails, national and state parks and majestic mountains, waterfalls and forests. The possibilities are endless. Enjoy strolling along the boardwalk with the family in summer, picking the perfect pumpkin in the fall, visiting the botanical gardens in the spring and ice skating in the winter.

Looking for an exciting way to spend a day? Enjoy New Jersey’s thrill-a-minute family-friendly attractions, amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, zoos, aquariums and safaris. The Garden State is a fabulous place for the family to enjoy art, history, and culture too. Explore unique museums and history villages, interesting educational exhibits and art galleries, plus plenty of spectacular live performances in acclaimed venues.

While you’re visiting the state, get a taste of family-friendly food in well-known restaurants and iconic diners sure to please the pickiest palates! Or plan a mini-escape to some of New Jersey’s charming downtown areas and main streets. You’ll be greeted by a delicious collection of unique eateries and one-of-a-kind shops and boutiques filled with sought-after treasures for the entire family.

Ready to hit the road and explore? Let New Jersey do the planning for you with mapped out road trip itineraries that feature some of the Garden State’s most popular, must-see spots, plus highlights of all the best places to stop, shop, play and stay. Find the road trip that’s right for your crew, including inspiring journeys like the American Revolution and Black Heritage trip itineraries.

The perfect vacation, day trip or mini-escape is waiting for you in New Jersey. Whether it’s whale watching, enjoying the arts or snowboarding with the family, you’ll find it in NJ. For even more to do in the Garden State, download a free official travel guide and sign up for the e-newsletter at VisitNJ.org.