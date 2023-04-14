World-Class Academics + Experiences at Zeta Charter Schools

Zeta Charter Schools’ innovative, whole-child approach prepares students to participate and lead in the modern world economy and to live lives of their own choosing. Zeta provides a foundation of world-class academics, including science every day, a focus on social-emotional learning, a mindfulness program, and a wide variety of enrichment activities, such as Zeta Innovation Lab, art, chess, dance, soccer, Taekwondo, sports, music, violin, viola, cello, and choir.

To ensure a truly world-class education, Zeta schools are specially designed and outfitted with the latest classroom technology, spacious gymnasiums and auditoriums, rooftop playspaces, cutting-edge innovation labs, music rooms, and recording studios. Zeta’s whole-child approach yields impressive outcomes: Zeta students outperform their peers in district schools by up to 25 points.

Zeta currently operates four elementary schools and, in August 2023, will open two middle schools. Each Zeta school will grow to eventually serve students in Pre-K through 12th grade. They are now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year for elementary and middle school. Prospective families are invited to sign up for a school visit and information session and apply today. Transfers are welcome. Learn more at zetaschools.org.