Wilbraham & Monson Academy: Where Opportunities are Endless

When looking for schools, we always want what’s best for our kids: a place that will inspire them academically and welcome them into a community. Have you ever considered boarding school? While it can feel overwhelming to send your kids away from home, many boarding schools cultivate special environments that allow your kids to grow and shine. That’s why, when we came across Wilbraham & Monson Academy (WMA), an independent, college-preparatory, coeducational middle and upper school for boarding and day students, we had to share!

Located in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, this college prep school is all about diversity: in interests, thought and community. The school has 400 students from over 30 countries, which means your kids will get to know students similar and different from them. And with over 30 competitive, recreational or civic activities, WMA really encourages students to both dive into what they love and try new things outside of their comfort zones. As for academics, WMA offers 22 AP courses and various honors tracks. Your kids will be encouraged to explore a diverse range of academic interests and master core disciplines so they can develop into global thinkers.

What we also love about WMA is that they offer unique experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. Each experience is carefully crafted around advancing their mission: to create future leaders, who investigate opportunities for intellectual growth, integrate by seeking intercultural connections and innovate by practicing critical reasoning and entrepreneurial thinking. Some highlights? First, the Trading Center. That’s right, WMA actually has a state-of-the-art facility to engage in active research and trading experience to navigate the financial and economic environment. There’s also Traveling Titans, where WMA students can travel around the world and nation to enhance their classroom studies. This year they will also introduce a massive, highly-innovative STEM lab, equipped with such technologies as 3D printers, CNC machine and manual lathe, robotics bays, and programming stations. One more highlight we’re obsessed with: WMA fashion courses, where your kids can dive into the global fashion industry!

As your kids are exploring all of these unique opportunities and diverse interests, they’ll also have plenty of support along the way. WMA has a strong advisor program, in which your kids will be assigned a member of faculty, staff or administration who will help them take advantage of opportunities, develop academic plans and more. Students also get to know others in their advisor group, typically six students or fewer. And if your kiddo will be boarding, they’ll have dorm parents and prefects (student leaders) who live in each dorm. WMA truly is a home away from home, complete with all the support networks that your kid will need.

Want to learn more about WMA and apply? Check out the step-by-step application process to get started!