Where to Watch Super Bowl 2020 With Kids in New York City

New York City is full of family-friendly spots to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday! Whether you’re looking for amazing barbecue, classic hamburgers, or a spot with great board games, we’ve got you covered. Watching the Super Bowl in a cozy New York pub is an experience that really can’t be beat. If your kids are young football fans, they’ll definitely remember it forever. So check out of list of the best family-friendly spots to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday!

And if watching the Super Bowl has inspired your own kids to try out for football, here are 10 youth flag football programs we recommend!

Where to Watch Super Bowl 2020 With Kids this Sunday: