Where to Watch Super Bowl 2020 With Kids in New York City

New York City is full of family-friendly spots to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday! Whether you’re looking for amazing barbecue, classic hamburgers, or a spot with great board games, we’ve got you covered. Watching the Super Bowl in a cozy New York pub is an experience that really can’t be beat. If your kids are young football fans, they’ll definitely remember it forever. So check out of list of the best family-friendly spots to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday!
Where to Watch Super Bowl 2020 With Kids this Sunday:
-
Dalton's Bar & Grill - Hell's Kitchen
Dalton’s is a homey neighborhood sports bar in Hell’s Kitchen. It’s designed for a premium sports-watching experience, with 20 huge TVs spread throughout the bar. Dalton’s has a big menu for your picky eaters, serving everything from Mac & Cheese to pizza or chicken pot pie. For the parents, the pub has 24 beers on tap, eight of which are craft beers. 611 9th Avenue (bet. 43rd & 44th), 212-245-5511, 10 am – 4 am, À la carte menu ($13-18).
-
Playwright Irish Pub - Midtown
A classic Irish pub in the heart of midtown Manhattan. You won’t have to worry about seeing the game over the crowd since this bar boasts 53 large HD TVs spread out over two floors. (Each booth actually has its own TV!) The menu serves traditional bar bites and kid-friendly favorites like chicken fingers. Although it’s a usual haunt for Cowboys fans, you’re sure to have a good time whether you’re rooting for for the Chiefs or the 49ers! 27 W 35th St (bet. 5th and 6th), 212-268-8868, 10 am – 4 am, À la carte menu ($8-22).
-
Mile 17 Bar & Restaurant - Upper East Side
Mile 17 was founded on the philosophy “do it simple, do it right.” Catering to families and sports fans, it’s the perfect Upper East Side spot for Super Bowl viewing. It even has a kids menu where every meal comes with a free scoop of ice cream. And if you get there early, the restaurant has some fun board games you can borrow to pass the time waiting for the Super Bowl to begin. 1446 1st Avenue (bet. 75th and 76th) (212) 772-1734, 12pm – 2am, À la carte menu ($11-18); Kids menu ($9).
-
The Ainsworth - Midtown, Chelsea, Fidi, East Village
The Ainsworth describes itself as a “sophisticated twist to the classic all-American sports bar.” It’s more luxury and upscale than your typical gastropub, serving gourmet versions of all your pub food favorites. This year, their Super Bowl viewing party is ticketed (you can get tickets here). It’s also worth noting that tickets are separate from table reservations.Midtown – 45 East 33rd St. (bet. Park & Madison); Chelsea – 122 West 26th St. (bet. 6th and 7th); Fidi – 121 Fulton St. (bet. Dutch St. & Nassau St.); East Village – 64 3rd Ave. (bet. 10th & 11th), 212-201-1228, 6:30 am – 1 am, À la carte menu ($17-$40).
-
Buffalo Wild Wings - Citywide
With locations all around the city, Buffalo Wild Wings is a safe bet for great atmosphere (and even better wings). The best part about choosing to spend Super Bowl Sunday here? Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings at all of its North America locations if the game goes into overtime. Just make sure to get there early because the offer is already going viral! Times Square – 253 W 47th St. (bet. Broadway & 8th); Brooklyn, Flatbush – 139 Flatbush Ave; Brooklyn, Gateway – 632 Gateway Drive; Queens – 123415 20th Ave; Bronx – 193 W. 237th St; (212) 265-9453, 11 am – 12 am, À la carte menu ($16-$18)
-
Twist and Smash'd Sports - Astoria
A hip joint in Queens, serving Super Bowl specials. The atmosphere at Twist and Smash’d is pure fun. Besides 50 TV screens, the bar also boasts games like Jenga (and even includes bocce courts). The menu serves a large variety of burgers but also includes vegan and vegetarian options. But if you’d prefer wings, you’re in luck — they have nine different flavors! 34-02 Steinway St, Astoria, 718-806-1542, 12pm – 12am, À la carte menu ($9-11).
-
Brother Jimmy's - Murray Hill
Brother Jimmy’s is an iconic southern barbecue in the Murray Hill area of Manhattan. The BBQ sauce can’t be beat and neither can the Super Bowl specials. For $65 a person, you can enjoy hot wings, rib tips, hush puppies, fries, nachos, mini burgers, pulled pork sliders and an open bar. And if you didn’t come ravenously hungry you can order off the regular menu and still enjoy the excellent barbecue. 181 Lexington Ave. (bet. 31st & 32nd, 212-779-7427, 11:30 am – 3 am, À la carte menu ($15-20).
-
The Hideaway NYC - Seaport, Tribeca
The Hideaway is gastropub chic. It describes itself as “location collaboration [mixed with] a little bit of rock and roll.” This bar goes out of its way to accommodate kids, allowing you to roll your strollers right up to the tables. If you’re stressed about the Super Bowl crowds, then the upstairs lounge area is a little bit quieter. With friendly wait staff and delicious food, the Hideaway is a great spot to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday! Seaport – 22 Peck Slip (bet. Front St. & Water St.); Tribeca – 185 Duane Street (bet. Greenwich St. & Staple St.), 212-385-2222, 12 pm – 12 am, À la carte menu ($14-18).