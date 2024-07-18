5 Places to Watch the Olympics in NYC and How to Watch at Home

Where to Watch the Olympics in NYC and How to Watch at Home

The Olympics are right around the corner! In just a few weeks, the best athletes in the world will be facing off in Paris and competing for the gold. You won’t want to miss any of the Olympic action.

Whether you want to watch from the comfort of your home or out in public, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the ways you can watch the Olympics this year!

Watch Party Events and Viewing Locations

The biggest sporting event in the world deserves a big stage to match. This year, for the first time ever, you can experience Olympic events at Olympic Watch Parties at AMC Theaters. Be sure to check your specific theater for showtimes and availability.

Here are some events you can catch at AMC watch parties!

July 27- Swimming Finals and US Beach Volleyball

July 28- US Men’s Basketball, Swimming and Beach Volleyball

July 29- Men’s Gymnastics and Swimming Finals

July 30- Women’s Gymnastics and Swimming Finals

July 31- Men’s All Around Finals, Swimming Finals and 3×3 Basketball

Aug. 1- Gymnastics, Women’s All Around Finals and Swimming Finals

Aug. 2- Track and Field, Swimming Finals and US Beach Volleyball

Aug. 3- US Men’s Basketball, Track and Swim Finals

Aug. 4- Track and Field, Swimming Finals and Beach Volleyball

Aug. 5- Track Finals and 3×3 Basketball Finals

Aug. 6- Track Finals and US Beach Volleyball

Aug. 7- Track Finals and US Beach Volleyball

Aug. 8- Track Finals and Beach Volleyball Semi-Finals

Aug. 9- Women’s Basketball Semi-Final, Track Finals, Gymnastics, Women’s Beach Volleyball Final

Aug. 10- Track Finals and Men’s Basketball Gold Medal

Aug. 11- Closing Ceremonies

You can also watch the Opening Ceremony in IMAX at select theaters.

The big screen at The Backyard at Hudson Yards is the ultimate spot to watch sporting events all season long, and during the Olympics is no different. These screenings are free and open to the public, with seating available on a first come-first serve basis. The Olympics will be part of the big screen’s schedule from July 26 through Aug. 11. Be sure to check online for specific showing times if there’s a certain sport you’re looking to catch.

339 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

With their six high-definition TVs, big screen projector and two outdoor TVs, The DRam Shop Bar in Park Slope is the ultimate place to catch sporting events. They’ll be showing the Olympics for the duration of the games. Plus, it’s a great spot for families. They offer a kids menu with sports bar staples, and kids eat free on Saturdays from 11:30 am to 4 pm.

5-14 51st Ave, Queens, NY 11101

This indoor-outdoor sports bar in Long Island City is a great spot for catching the highlights of the Olympics with the whole family. There are walls of TV screens, so you can catch the event from every angle, as well as arcade games for all ages. Get in a round of Skee Ball before the games begin!

234 W 42nd St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10036

Dave and Buster’s is the ultimate kid-friendly destination, and they’re also a spot where you can catch the Olympics this year. There’s no bad seat in the house! Snack on some of their game day shareables, play some games on the arcade floor and watch the world’s best athletes face off.

How to Watch at Home

There are tons of ways to enjoy the Olympics from the comfort of your own home.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming app, offers the most comprehensive streaming option. They’ll be streaming all 329 meal events, the opening ceremonies and the closing ceremonies.

If you have cable, your best option is to check NBC first, since they’re the main broadcaster of the Olympics. They’ll be showing heavy-hitter events, like swimming, track and field, diving, gymnastics and more. Other channels, like CNBC, NBCSN, USA and more will also be showing some events.

Keep an eye on the events schedule so you don’t miss a second of the action!