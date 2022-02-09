Where to Get Valentine’s Day Candy in NYC

Valentine’s Day is next week and we’re as excited as you for the celebrations! Valentine’s Day is full of love, gratitude and candy, of course. If you’re looking to get some delicious candy and classic chocolates for your loved one, check out our list of Where to get Valentine’s Day Candy in NYC! Split a box of chocolates or a bag of bonbons with the person you love and enjoy the holiday!

404 E 73rd St, New York, NY 10021

Step back in time when you enter the Sweet Shop and enjoy their treats! This shop has an amazing assortment of delicacies ranging from candies in jars and artisanal bars to Old Time Favorites and handmade marshmallows covered in chocolate. Check out their Licorice Lane which has 40 different types of licorice and Gummy Town where they have every type of gummy candy you can think of. Take a stroll through the nostalgic store and make Valentine’s Day special by tasting the shop’s variety of flavors and treats!

2917 Avenue R Brooklyn, NY 11229

Do Valentine’s Day right with JoMart’s assortment of chocolates! They have chocolate bars with all kinds of flavors like Green Tea and S’mores. Take a look at their hand-dipped chocolates, honeycomb candy, Sea salt Caramels and more. Even for the pickiest of chocolate eaters, you’ll find something you enjoy!

163 Chrystie St b2, New York, NY 10002

Tache Artisan chocolates are not only beautiful but also delicious. The chef, Aditi Malhotra, draws her inspiration from her Indian background and travels. Try her Box of Signature Truffles or her Valentine’s Signature Heart Box that holds an array of different truffles and candies shaped in hearts and lips. Stop by Tache Artisan Chocolates and experience the taste with someone you love!

Jacques Torres – Upper East Side

285 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023

Enter this beautiful location and try their famous hot chocolate! Taste their assortment of bonbons and truffles or stick to what you love with their delicious chocolate chip cookies. They have all kinds of different candies for specific needs like vegan and kosher. Plus, the interior of Jacques Torres is inspired by the great cafés of Europe that will give you some amazing Valentine’s Day candy!

202A Mott St New York, NY 10012

Stick with me is an amazing shop that is sure to please your sweet tooth! They have an incredible process with their hand-shelled bonbons which take up to three full days to make. They create all sorts of different fillings and their packaging will leave you pleasantly surprised when you walk out carrying a book filled with bonbons. If you’re looking for more than bonbons, they also have confections and caramels with an array of flavors like Butter Scotch, Toasted Pecan, Passion Mango and more.

Raaka Chocolate- Red Hook

64 Seabring St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

If you and your special someone love chocolate, Raaka is the place to go! They have an amazing assortment of chocolate bars that they make from scratch. They ferment their cacao in wooden boxes covered with banana leaves for four to seven days to make sure that their chocolate has amazing flavors and aromas. They have all sorts of interesting flavors like Jasmine Mint, Hibiscus Cinnamon, Rose Cardamom, Matcha Swirl and so much more to choose from.

75 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10014

Founded in 1923, Li-Lac is a well-established artisan chocolate company for a reason. Their chocolate is of great taste and quality; curated with their quality ingredients and cooking techniques. They have a range of different chocolate treats like their Gourment Ganache Truffles, Butter Crunch, Cream Patties, Caramel Squares and more. Check out their flavors on the Li-Lac website before you visit and get excited!

300 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10017

Sugarfina is heaven for any candy lover. They have all kinds of treats, chocolates, champagne candies, gummies and more. For this Valentine’s Day, they have themed candies like Sugar Lips and heart-shaped Peach Bellini treats. Get a cube of Valentine’s Day candy for your loved ones and show them how much you appreciate them!

See’s Candies– Greenwich Village

60 West 8th St., New York, NY 10011

Make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter by going to See’s Candy! They have all kinds of options with things as simple as chocolate hearts or as intricate as their Scotchmallow Hearts! If you go, make sure to check out their Chocolate Lollypops and Café Latté Lollypops. Make your loved one’s day by getting them See’s Candy and watch their face light up!