Comfort Zone: When It Comes To Fall Style in 2020, It’s On Your Terms

When it Comes to Fall Style in 2020, It’s On Your Terms
If I have learned anything about style in a pandemic, it is when it comes to what I wear, the person I care about impressing and dressing for is myself.
I have learned that comfort is key; feeling dressed and put together isn’t overrated, especially when on a Zoom call or when the youngest child has peed on you.
COVID has taken so much these last six months, and although fashion is fleeting and, at times, frivolous, personal style can root you to who you were or want to be.
And we are dressing for ourselves more than ever, because, you know, COVID. Long dresses all year round, casual Friday every day, and jeans are plentiful these days.
In the past, style has lifted me out of some pretty bleak moods, and lately, like many of my mom friends, fashion has been about comfort. This is why you’ll see me this fall in one of the many cozy sweat pants (loving these from Target!) I didn’t know I needed. I plan to wear them this season with cowboy boots and a cozy sweater or maybe last year’s plaid blazer!
So this fall, as many moms dress for comfort, stuffy fashion rules don’t apply — white after labor day, don’t wear socks with open-toe shoes, never mix black and navy. All rules are off the table, and it’s your world, mama.
Mango Puffed Sleeve Cotton Dress
The day dress, the muumuu, whatever you want to call it, the billowy dress is popular once again. Perfect for throwing on for that morning Zoom meeting or add high boots and a blazer for morning drop off. When winter hits add a black turtleneck and belt it for extra warmth. $79.99, mango.com
Brother Vellies Greg Shoe in Cognac
The perfect around the house shoe that replaces your summer slide. Handmade and comfy socks are optional with this shoe. Wear with your favorite jeans or fall dress. $395, brothervellies.com
Clare V
Sweatpants in many forms will be one of the hot pieces for fall. And why not? As more people are working from home and finding themselves taking care of kids while multitasking like a superstar, the sweat is the ultimate comfort piece. This piece from Clare V is vibrant and fun and takes your sweat game up a notch. Whether you wear with your favorite sneakers or leather flats — this print brings cheer to the day. $165, clarev.com
H&M Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
This rib-knit turtleneck sweater is perfect to throw on with just about anything from your closet. The dropped shoulders and rolled neck give you some breathing room while the short style that falls at around the top of the hip bone is super flattering. $24.99, hm.com
H&M Long Faux Shearling Shacket
Whether you are out for a quick jaunt, out for long weekends in nature, or are back to the work grind, this faux shearling shirt style jacket is super cozy yet the collar and buttons give it structure. Wear your long midi dresses or white summer jeans. $79.99, hm.com
Zara Oversized Sweatshirt
Like its counterpart, the sweatshirt is looking pretty fine this season. Designed to work like an oversized sweater that can be paired with your classic pieces — wear this oversized sweatshirt a few times a week. The soft blush is flattering for all. $29.90, zara.com
Everlane The Straight Leg Pant
This popular cut has been around for a few seasons. Still, it has proven to have some legs (pun intended), and with a gorgeous palette of colors that go with the blushes and creams of fall, this is a style that mom can wear over and over with a tee or a pretty blouse — your Zoom colleagues will appreciate. $72, everlane.com
Fe Noel White Boyfriend Tee
A good boyfriend tee is when a classic style is designed to work beyond an essential piece. This Fe Noel is slouchy, yet, is balanced by a deep v-neck and a long tunic length in the torso. Perfect to go with the leggings and skinny jeans you have been living in, as well as your favorite skirt. $78, FeNoel.com
Humans Before Handles. Ansel Earrings
Humans Before Handles is a curated collection of jewelry that has the quintessential statement pieces. These gold plated earrings are a perfect accent, whether you are wearing a facemask or on a Zoom meeting. $34, humansbeforehandles.com
Ulla Johnson Brodie Acid-Wash High-Rise Tapered Jeans
Channeling the late 80s early 90s, these acid-wash jeans have a tad bit of stretch, which helps since we are sitting more than ever these days. The mid-rise waist is super flattering with the seamed balloon style legs. $425, netaporter.com