Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (December 21-23)
Make Music NY
Make Music is celebrating December 21 with small musical celebrations spread all throughout the city. Events include a bell march through the East Village, a hootenanny in Prospect Heights, a New Orleans–style jazz parade in Corona, and even more. Be sure to check their website for a full list of events to check out!
image: eventcombo.com
The Winter Wonderland Performance and Celebration
La MaMa Kids is getting into the seasonal spirit with a whole day’s worth of celebration. The resident artists will perform an immersive show for the kids, making use of puppets, dance, storytelling, music, and more. Plus, enjoy treats and build a gingerbread house!
Family Programming: The Mendelssohn Electric
These immersive concerts are sure to enthrall ages 10 and up. A triology, each centers on a woman in music history, both educating kids and involving them in a musical adventure.
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Kids age 5-14 will be titillated by their favorite men in tights as they take up their pointe shoes for a holiday performance. They’ll perform Act II of Swan Lake, The Little Humpbacked Horse, and more. Their ballet parodies are sure to have you giggling.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Bring the classic ballet into the 21st Century with this performance, hosted at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Tchaikovsky’s classic score is reimagined with a hip hop beat. Dancers as well as instrumentalists will bring an urban twist to the well-known tale. It’s a perfect way to celebrate without repeating