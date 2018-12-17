New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (December 21-23)

    • Make Music NY

      Make Music is celebrating December 21 with small musical celebrations spread all throughout the city. Events include a bell march through the East Village, a hootenanny in Prospect Heights, a New Orleans–style jazz parade in Corona, and even more. Be sure to check their website for a full list of events to check out!

    • The Winter Wonderland Performance and Celebration

      La MaMa Kids is getting into the seasonal spirit with a whole day’s worth of celebration. The resident artists will perform an immersive show for the kids, making use of puppets, dance, storytelling, music, and more. Plus, enjoy treats and build a gingerbread house!

    • Family Programming: The Mendelssohn Electric

      These immersive concerts are sure to enthrall ages 10 and up. A triology, each centers on a woman in music history, both educating kids and involving them in a musical adventure.

    • Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

      Kids age 5-14 will be titillated by their favorite men in tights as they take up their pointe shoes for a holiday performance. They’ll perform Act II of Swan Lake, The Little Humpbacked Horse, and more. Their ballet parodies are sure to have you giggling.

    • The Hip Hop Nutcracker

      Bring the classic ballet into the 21st Century with this performance, hosted at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Tchaikovsky’s classic score is reimagined with a hip hop beat. Dancers as well as instrumentalists will bring an urban twist to the well-known tale. It’s a perfect way to celebrate without repeating


