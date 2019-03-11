Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 15-17)

All Hail The Queen

Travel back to the Medievil era to visit Queen Isabella, the first-ever Queen of this time period. Get ready for a captivating storytime, where she will be telling tales about her life and experiences, and where you will be able to take a photo with the Queen herself. You will also be able to look like royalty by crafting your own crown and building a castle exhibit. Free with museum admission, 10 am – 5 pm, March 16. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 216 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024, USA. cmom.org