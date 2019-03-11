Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 15-17)
10 Great Events for the weekend of March 15-17:
-
Group Overnight Safari (Ages 5+)
Ever wanted to spend the night at the zoo? This is your time because the Bronx Zoo is allowing you to host a private group to stay overnight with the animals. Experience the sounds of the zoo, meet a live ambassador animal, and enjoy a snack with your best buds. If you are an animal lover, this zoo experience will be like no other. $100/ $75 members, 5:30 pm – 10 am, March 15 – March 16. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, USA, bronxzoo.com
-
T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator
This March, The American Museum of Natural History is bringing in a new exhibition that explores the tyrannosaur superfamily. Learn about the latest research by scientists, discoveries, fossils, and casts. Their engaging learning opportunities and virtual reality experience will surely not disappoint the kids. Free with museum admission, March 11 – Aug. 9. American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, USA, amnh.org
-
Germ City: Microbes and the Metropolis
Germ City: Microbes and the Metropolis is a cool exhibition where kids can explore the story of germs in New York. When tiny germs interact with a massive metropolis like New York City, no aspect of life goes untouched. Kids can get a close look at historical artifacts such a real iron lung, and explore interactive art by artists such as Blast Theory. Germ City also includes a collection of New Yorkers’ personal objects and stories; stuffed toy “germs,” a curated selection of books, and hands-on activities to engage adults and children alike. Prices Vary, 10 am – 6 pm, through April 28. Museum of the City of New York 1220 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029, USA, mcny.org
-
All Hail The Queen
Travel back to the Medievil era to visit Queen Isabella, the first-ever Queen of this time period. Get ready for a captivating storytime, where she will be telling tales about her life and experiences, and where you will be able to take a photo with the Queen herself. You will also be able to look like royalty by crafting your own crown and building a castle exhibit. Free with museum admission, 10 am – 5 pm, March 16. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 216 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024, USA. cmom.org
-
‘Olive & Pearl’
If you love theater, come to this event to hear about the story of Olive & Pearl, the story of a young girl who is raised by her Granny. This will be no ordinary storytime— it will be told through puppetry, dance, and live music–see this tale come to life! $5-$35, Friday-Monday 10:30-11:45 am; Sat & Sun 11am. BAM Fisher 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA, bam.org
-
Tweens After Dark: Weekend Warrior
Have a fun-filled night that is loaded with great activities at the JCC. Kick off the night with bootcamp-style exercise classes that will later lead into the kitchen where you will create individual pizzas. After your delicious meal, everyone will get to decorate cards for those children who are receiving treatment in the hospital. $45/$55, 6 – 8:30 pm, March 16. JCC Manhattan 334 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023, USA, jccmanhattan.org
-
Purim Treasure Hunt
King Achashveirosh has lost his signet ring and it is up to you to find it! At the Jewish Children’s Museum, you will find clues around the exhibit that will steer you in the right direction to find his missing ring. Have fun by exploring the different exhibit floors as you go on this treasure hunt for the King. Adult and Child $13/ Senior (65+ with I.D.) $10, 12:30 – 1:30 pm, March 17. Jewish Children’s Museum 792 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213 , jcm.museum
-
Jazz For Kids
All ages can enjoy the Jazz for Kids brunch with music by the Jazz Standard Youth Orchestra and food provided by Blue Smoke. Free, 2 – 3 pm, Daily, through May 19, except April 21. Jazz Standard 116 East 27th Street, New York, NY, USA, discoverjazz.org
-
NYTM Train Operators Workshop
Have you ever wanted to be the conductor of the subway car? Now is your chance because the Transit Museum is inviting you to their Computer Lab for a virtually thrilling experience. Get to operate the subway car and drive for miles through software that makes it seem that you are actually operating the train in real life! Free with admission, 3:30 – 4:30 pm, March 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31. New York Transit Museum Schermerhorn St & Boerum Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA, nytransitmuseum.org
-
St. Patrick’s Day Programs
Stop by to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in green galore! There will be multiple workshops throughout the day that highlight the luck of the Irish! Start off the day by creating art using green, green, and more green. Then cover a mural in green finger paint, followed by making green leprechaun hats! Free with museum admission, 10 am – 5 pm, March 17. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 216 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024, USA, cmom.org