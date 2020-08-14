The Future of Your Childs Education Webinar focuses on where are we with education and home school? Time to debunk the myths and learn how we can all do better this school year through science-based instruction & the Fit Learning model.

About Fit Learning:

Speaker Dr. Kimberly Berens, Founder, Fit Learning; Where the Science of Learning Meets the Art of Teaching.

Kimberly Nix Berens, Ph.D., is the Founding Director of Fit Learning and Regional Director of Fit Learning – TriState. She is the co-creator of a powerful system of instruction stemming from the behavioral, learning, and cognitive sciences. This unique approach has transformed the learning abilities of a wide range of children, including those who are struggling, average, gifted, or learning disabled. Her learning programs effectively target such essential areas as early learning skills, basic classroom readiness, phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, inferential language, basic and advanced mathematics, grammar, and expressive writing. From her early beginnings in a broom closet at the University of Nevada – Reno, she has helped grow Fit Learning to an organization with over 20 locations worldwide. She is highly recognized in her field and has been invited to speak regarding her expertise in science-based approaches to instruction at many regional, national, and international conferences. Following an appointment by Governor Jim Gibbons, Dr. Berens served on the Nevada State Board of Psychological Examiners where she assisted in establishing best practice guidelines for practitioners. Her system of instruction has consistently produced one year’s growth in 40 hours of training with thousands of children worldwide.