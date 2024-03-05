Visiting Universal Studios Hollywood with Kids

My family and I needed a break from the New York winter, and with a lengthy school break on the horizon, I booked a trip to sunny California. That was the easy part. Now, what to do? That was an even easier decision, with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood at the top of our list.

As a parent of four children spanning the ages of 7-16, I knew that Universal Studios Hollywood would make everyone happy with so many of the rides and attractions based on their favorite films and television shows. But Universal Studios Hollywood isn’t just an amusement park, it’s an immersive experience that makes you feel like you’ve entered the worlds of Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Jurassic Park, and more.

Before beginning our adventure, we made sure to download the parks mobile app. The mobile app was essential for our day out; we documented where we parked our car, saw which rides were available along with wait time and height requirements, used the interactive map to navigate the park, explored dining options, checked characters meet and greet times, reviewed the schedule for the incredible live performances, and found where to shop for souvenirs and apparel.

With our tickets in hand and the mobile app downloaded, we were ready for a day of fun! As we approached the park we immediately noticed the iconic rotating Universal Studios Globe made famous by its appearance at the beginning of all Universal Pictures films. Just beyond that we had our very own red carpet moment, just like the movie stars do, where we had our picture snapped on our way to the entrance. When we entered it was as if we were transported to old Hollywood and I immediately started taking pictures as I walked through the streets and storefronts inspired by the era.

Top Rides and Experiences to Visit at Universal Studios Hollywood

Our game plan relied heavily on our Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app because we chose the rides based on the estimated wait times provided. But we didn’t just hop from ride to ride- we explored the areas surrounding them as well. Our first stop was Springfield: Home of the Simpsons where we felt like we stepped into the world of Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa, and Maggie.

There we were able to explore the landmarks made famous from the hit television show including the Kwik-E-Mart, Krusty Burger (where you can have an actual Krusty Burger!) Moe’s Tavern and the Krustyland. Like any good theme park, Krustyland has a variety of carnival games where players can try to win The Simpsons themed stuffed prizes. Carnival games range from challenging to easy and are not included in your Universal Studios Hollywood admission. My younger ones wanted to play, so I chose a game for them where everyone automacially wins a prize- meltdown averted! Besides carnival games, there is also the “The Simpsons Ride” where we rode along with The Simpsons family in a simulated roller coaster as we tried to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob- the former sidekick to Krusty the Clown. “The Simpsons Ride” ride contains drops, sudden turns, and lots of humor and was a hit with everyone.

Next we headed to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter where despite being a family of muggles, we were granted entry. We got to soar above the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and learned how to approach a Hippogriff on “Flight of the Hippogriff.”

Helpful Tip: If you’re with a kid that isn’t ready for the excitement of Harry Potter and wants to sit a ride out you can take advantage of the parks “child switch option,” where one of the adults can wait with that child while the rest of you rides. Once you are finished, you can switch places so whoever rode can stay with the child, and the adult who sat out can enjoy the ride. This option is available all over the park.

After, we made our way through Hogsmeade (usually only open to wizards, witches, and other magical beings), where were could grab a pint of Butterbeer, find the perfect wand, shop for all of our wizarding needs, and send a postcard via owl just like they do in the Harry Potter movies and books.

Minion Land was next on our list and was anything but despicable (see what I did there?). We were turned into Minions on “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and saw what pets do when we aren’t around on “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” rides. Next, we checked out the “Super Silly Fun Land” playzone, inspired by the carnival scene in the film Despicable Me, which has a water play area perfect for cooling off on a hot California day, a dry play area for the younger ones to climb and slide, and the “Silly Swirly” Minion themed ride offering a bird’s eye view of Minion Land. There are also carnival games, including “Super Silly Space Killer,” just like they played in the movie.

Welcome to Jurassic World. If the Jurassic Park films made your heart race, wait until you take on “Jurassic World – The Ride.” What started off as a relaxing cruise to see dinosaurs suddenly took an unexpected turn when we found out that some of them escaped, and our boat ended up taking an 84-foot plunge!

Helpful Tip: This plunge looked too scary for my 7-year-old, so he sat this one out. I sent my older kids without me and took the little guy to the DinoPlay area next door where he happily climbed, dug for fossils, explored a full-size T. rex skull, and more!

But no journey to Jurassic World is complete without seeing dinosaurs up close, and you can do that at the “Raptor Encounter ” featuring everyone’s favorite Velociraptor, Blue, along with a Triceratops and a Baby Raptor led by a Jurassic Park dinosaur guide who told us all about these prehistoric creatures.

With major Nintendo fans in our family, there was no way we wouldn’t cover every inch of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This area of Universal Studios Hollywood opened a little over a year ago and captures the magic and fun of the Super Mario Bros. games and all of the characters they encompass. So how does one get to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD? Through a green pipe, of course! As we walked in, we were instantly transported to the Mushroom Kingdom featuring Princess Peach’s castle, oversized mushrooms, spinning gold coins, Venus Fire Traps, Bowser’s castle, and more. This immersive experience also offers interactive games, the opportunity to meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad, and a chance to play “Mario Kart” like never before when we put on special goggles and took on Team Bowser in “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” Although my family has played “Mario Kart” at home numerous times, this was a completely different experience and included new to us technology.

While having all of these mini adventures, we almost forgot that Universal Studios Hollywood is a real working movie and television studio, and to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes, we took The World-Famous Studio Tour. With Jimmy Fallon as our virtual tour guide, we spent about an hour learning about the history of Universal Pictures and touring the backlot where we recognized streets and neighborhoods from shows like “The Good Place” and the new “Quantum Leap.” But this isn’t your ordinary movie studio tour because we also a flash flood, a too close for comfort encounter with the most infamous great white shark of all, Jaws, plus experiences with King Kong and the Fast & Furious. The hour flew by and it gave us a new appreciation for what goes into the films and the television shows we watch, and like everything else in Universal Studios Hollywood- we had fun!

What You Need to Know About Visiting Universal Studios Hollywood

Where is Universal Studios Hollywood located?

Universal Studios Hollywood is located at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, CA.

How much does it cost to park at Universal Studios Hollywood?

General Parking before 5pm starts at $32 and $10 after 5pm.

Is stroller rental available at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Yes. Single and double strollers are available for rent or you can bring your own. A single stroller rental is $25 and a double is $35.

Where can I download the Universal Studios Hollywood app?

The mobile app is available for free on Google Play and the AppStore.

How much are tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood?

Tickets start at $109 for 1 day general admission and $159 for 2 day general admission. For an additional $20 to your park admission you can enter an hour early to experience SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Is there an option to purchase tickets that will allow for shorter wait times at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Yes! Universal Express tickets start at $209 and includes general admission and express access to rides. (At this time “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is excluded from Universal Express. See website for additional details).

For more information, visit Universal Studios Hollywood on their website and give them a follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

Thank you Universal Studios for the park experience , all opinions are my own and I have not been paid for this review