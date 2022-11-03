Veterans Day Event Roundup 2022

Veterans Day is almost here. Use this school holiday to spend time with your family while also honoring those who have served this country. Here’s a quick round up of Veterans Day events to check out around the city and nearby.

NYC

26th Street and 5th Avenue, Midtown

Friday, November 11, 12:30-3:30pm

Free

America’s veterans—representing every branch of service and generation of warriors since WWII—will march up Fifth Avenue for the 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade. Spectators can view the parade, which steps off at 26th street and Fifth Avenue going north to its endpoint on 47th Street.

The Parade is the nation’s largest commemoration of service, with nearly 300 marching and vehicle units, and 20,000 participants from across America, including veterans, military members, service organizations, youth cadets and marching bands.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

Friday, November 11, 10am-5pm

Ages 4 and younger

$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

Help your children commemorate Veterans Day with a variety of programming including memorial making, yellow ribbon crafting, and pop up card creating.

Westchester

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Avenue, Mt. Vernon

Friday, November 11, 11am-3pm

Free

Veterans Day commemoration, with a special recollection of Sergeant William Hintzen, who served in the Korean War, and is buried at St. Paul’s. There will also be a 2pm presentation, by Ranger Michael Callahan about William and Elizabeth Weigle, son and daughter of the St. Paul’s minister Rev. Harold Weigle, and their service in World War II and the Korean conflict.

Long Island

Village Hall, 1420 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park

Friday, November 11,10:30am arrival; 10:45am ceremony begins

Free

Join the Village of New Hyde Park and American Legion Post 1089 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Montauk Playhouse Community Center, 240 Edgemere Street, Montauk

Friday, November 11, 11am

Free

Meet at the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden by the Playhouse for a flag raising ceremony in honor of veterans. Local Boy Scouts and Brownies will participate in the event, which will include a wreath laying ceremony and refreshments.

Rockland

Suffern Village Hall, 61 Washington Avenue, Suffern

Friday, November 11, 11am-1pm

Free

Join the Village of Suffern and American Legion Post #859 to honor our Veterans at the Veterans Day Parade. Parade will begin at 11am, and proceed to Soldiers Monument on Washington Avenue for the ceremony.

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

November 11-13, Friday-Sunday, 11am-7pm

Tickets start at $64.99; free admission for veterans, active duty and retired military personnel with valid ID; discounts available for up to 4 family members

Six Flags Great Adventure will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel will receive complimentary park admission, parking, meal voucher & drink bottle, Americana lanyard and button (while supplies last). A valid military ID must be presented at the designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking.