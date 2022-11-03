New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Veterans Day Event Roundup 2022

Pexels

Veterans Day is almost here. Use this school holiday to spend time with your family while also honoring those who have served this country. Here’s a quick round up of Veterans Day events to check out around the city and nearby.

Psst… Looking for more things to do around the city? Check out American Girl Store NYC 101: A Guide to Making the Most of Your Visit

NYC

103rd Annual Veterans Day Parade

26th Street and 5th Avenue, Midtown
Friday, November 11, 12:30-3:30pm
Free

America’s veterans—representing every branch of service and generation of warriors since WWII—will march up Fifth Avenue for the 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade. Spectators can view the parade, which steps off at 26th street and Fifth Avenue going north to its endpoint on 47th Street.

The Parade is the nation’s largest commemoration of service, with nearly 300 marching and vehicle units, and 20,000 participants from across America, including veterans, military members, service organizations, youth cadets and marching bands.

Veterans Day

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side
Friday, November 11, 10am-5pm
Ages 4 and younger
$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

Help your children commemorate Veterans Day with a variety of programming including memorial making, yellow ribbon crafting, and pop up card creating.

Westchester

Veterans Day Commemoration

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Avenue, Mt. Vernon
Friday, November 11, 11am-3pm
Free

Veterans Day commemoration, with a special recollection of Sergeant William Hintzen, who served in the Korean War, and is buried at St. Paul’s. There will also be a 2pm presentation, by Ranger Michael Callahan about William and Elizabeth Weigle, son and daughter of the St. Paul’s minister Rev. Harold Weigle, and their service in World War II and the Korean conflict.

Long Island

Veterans Day Ceremony

Village Hall, 1420 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park
Friday, November 11,10:30am arrival; 10:45am ceremony begins
Free

Join the Village of New Hyde Park and American Legion Post 1089 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans Day Flag Ceremony

Montauk Playhouse Community Center, 240 Edgemere Street, Montauk
Friday, November 11, 11am
Free

Meet at the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden by the Playhouse for a flag raising ceremony in honor of veterans. Local Boy Scouts and Brownies will participate in the event, which will include a wreath laying ceremony and refreshments.

Rockland

Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony

Suffern Village Hall, 61 Washington Avenue, Suffern
Friday, November 11, 11am-1pm
Free

Join the Village of Suffern and  American Legion Post #859 to honor our Veterans at the Veterans Day Parade. Parade will begin at 11am, and proceed to Soldiers Monument on Washington Avenue for the ceremony.

Veterans Weekend

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson
November 11-13, Friday-Sunday, 11am-7pm
Tickets start at $64.99; free admission for veterans, active duty and retired military personnel with valid ID; discounts available for up to 4 family members

Six Flags Great Adventure will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel will receive complimentary park admission, parking, meal voucher & drink bottle, Americana lanyard and button (while supplies last).  A valid military ID must be presented at the designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking.

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

