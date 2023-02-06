Valentine’s Day Gifts To Express Your Love Today And Every Day

We found the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts to express your love today and every day. Here is the scoop on Valentine’s Day gifts perfect for the little loves of your life and the entire family.

Psst… Here are some of the best places to get Valentine’s Day candy in NYC!

We love the Kendra Scott Valentine’s Day jewelry collections and that there is something beautiful at every price point. Kids and families will love the XOXO earrings and XOXO pendant necklace with their hot pink mother-of-pearl color and sweet message.

The playful Lips Gold Stud Earrings and matching Lips Pendant necklace are super cute and sure to delight any Valentine. Parents are sure to love the Diamonds Collection to make for the icing on the Valentine’s Day jewelry cake.

The BFF bracelets are also a fan favorite, especially since it comes as a set of two.

Show your sweet-as-sugar Valentine all the love with the Sugarfina Love Letters Tasting Collection. This bestseller is a fun way for families and kids to interact and try new candies, opening this box to find 16 letters that reveal a sweet note and corresponding signature candies.

Kids will also love the Valentine’s Day Tasting Collection. Take classroom Valentines to the next level with these super cute bear, unicorn, whale and penguin valentines filled with four delicious treats.

Parents will love and say sip, sip, hooray as they toast with the delectable Strawberry Champagne Bears Celebration Bottle, an exclusive Celebration Bottle filled with the new Strawberry Champagne Bears made with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne.

Uncommon Goods has unique gifts that will hold a special place in your Valentine’s heart now and forever.

A Dozen Reasons I Love You is one of our favorites and really special to give to kids with its customized messages of love stored within a handcrafted heart-shaped container. It’s a great keepsake for them to have forever and parents or guardians can have fun customizing it.

Kids will love the Love Heart Light Up Drawing Tees that let little artists draw to their hearts’ content with this Valentine’s Day–themed top that can spread love all year round.

Families will fall in love with The Love Vase, making floral arrangements fun at heart with its eye-catching design and holding everything families love.

Kids will love making art from the heart from local favorite The Craft Studio NYC’s assortment of cool craft kits for Valentine’s.

These innovative and adorable Valentine’s themed kits include offerings like the Pink Chocolate Box Kit – it’s the sweetest Valentine that doubles as an activity! The pink white chocolate box kit comes with melting chocolate and all the scrumptious Valentine candy you love to decorate your box with.

Kids will love to create an edible design of their own to gift to their love. The kits come with all supplies needed for little artists to complete the craft with love.

Jacques Torres has plenty of scrumptious treats for your little sweethearts. Kids are sure to love the celebration hot chocolate bomb set with classic hot chocolate in a Belgian dark chocolate shell, topped with a color and filled with small marshmallows and star sprinkles. It’s sure to warm hearts and bring out big smiles!

Families will also love the Valentine’s Foiled Heart Box with red (milk chocolate), silver (white chocolate) and gold (dark chocolate) foil used to wrap solid Belgian chocolate hearts in their classic red heart box. Kids love the heart shapes and that they taste even better than they look.

Kids of all ages will also love to gift their Valentine a favorite chocolate bar with the Valentine’s Two Bar box in milk or 60% Belgian dark chocolate bars.

Local favorite Feste has everything special and festive this Valentine’s Day with their Valentine’s Day collection.

Kids will love to sprinkle kindness around with super sweet Scratch Off Valentine’s. Write your message, cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided, then scratch to reveal. These cards are so much fun for all ages and an easy DIY valentine.

Families will love to set the table with lots of love with the Lover Plates, 25 heart-shaped, shiny and shimmery pink paper plates, and then decorate the table with the Ombre Heart Pinata Favors.

TopTrenz has the most fun and must-have Valentine’s fidget toy gifts for those special little love bugs. Kids will love the OMG! pop fidgety mini conversational hearts. It’s everyone’s favorite bubble-popping toy now in a mini conversational heart.

Kids are also sure to love the Valentine’s Edition OMG! Pop Rockers with suction cup feet to stick them on glass, metal and more, and pop them like your favorite pop balls.

The new fan favorite is the OMG Fo’ Sqweezy- Valentine’s Day Heart Edition, featuring fun Valentine’s Day phrases like XOXO, Be Mine, UR Cool and more. These hearts have a super soft outer shell with a gooey foam filling for the ultimate soothing squish.

Parents will love that these Valentine’s editions of kids’ favorite fidgets provides hours of fidgety fun and are a great way to reduce stress and keep little hands busy.

DivvyUp Socks has the cutest, custom photo socks that are sure to knock your Valentine’s socks off. Kids will love picking their favorite family member (human or pet) and making the celebratory custom Valentines photo socks, custom be mine socks and the custom candy heart name socks.

Families are sure to adore the unique gift of photo socks that come in multiple sizes and color options for an added personal touch. Families will also love that DivvyUp gives back and was founded with the goal to sustainably provide socks to those in need.

Their mission coupled with their fun photo socks is the perfect combo to make everyone feel the love this Valentine’s Day.

Little kids will love making bath time extra fun this Valentine’s Day with Dabble & Dollop’s limited edition My Fizzy Valentine Bath Bomb gift set, including three coconut bath bombs and three guava bath bombs that are gentle on skin and create a sweetly scented bath time experience.

Kids will also love Dabble & Dollop’s Cherry Berry Bath Kit with its two best-selling scents (Strawberry & Vanilla) topped off with, of course, a Cherry on Top for Valentine’s Day and every day.

Parents will love that all Dabble & Dollop products are made with sustainable USA-sourced plant-based ingredients, and are Dermatologist tested, Certified Tear-Free, ultra-mild, gluten-free, vegan and packaged in USA-made post-consumer recycled bottles.

Dylan’s Candy Bar has a delicious collection of gifts like For Your Candy Cuties, Chocolate Lovers, Sour Lovers, and more that will impress any valentine!

Kids are sure to love their Valentine’s Variety Tackle Box filled with Valentine’s delights from around the world in every candy food group from triple gummy hearts to wild cherry and strawberry banana gummy bears.

Kids and grownups alike will swoon over the Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box that is choc full of the best creamy and crunchy chocolate confections – and is spectacular for sharing.

These colorful, shareable, and carefully curated tackle boxes are sure to steal everyone’s hearts!

Families will love the cute and cozy matching Valentine’s PJs from Hanna Andersson. Feel the love and coziness with family favorites this Valentine’s Day like the Hearts on Hearts and Hugs & Hearts pajamas that are loved by all both big and small.

Families will enjoy the sweetest dreams in these super sweet and soft matching family pajamas, crafted with dreamy artwork and organic cotton that’s soft and soothing on skin.

The Love You More Than Ice Cream Candle is sure to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day. Kids will love that it smells like soft serve ice cream, smooth buttercream, gourmand and vanilla, and parents will love the sweet statement printed on the label.

Parents will also love that these candles are poured in the USA, cruelty free, contain no carcinogens, no parabens, no phthalates, and by donating to Greenspark and Girls Inc, Candier gives back to nature by remaining carbon neutral, and pays it forward by supporting the next generation of fierce female leaders.

The entire collection makes an adorable gift and features other favorites like You’re The Icing To My Donut and Missing You Like Candy.

Big kids will love Lush’s Valentine’s Day collection and the fan favorite Lots of Love Gift Set is sure to make Valentine’s Day bath time more fun with fresh and fun treats like the Strawberry Crumble bubbleroon, Love Shower Gel, Dream Cream Body Lotion, and Floating Love Island bath melt.

Kids will also love Lush’s Love Bug Bath Bomb with its cool colors and sweet scent. Parents will love that products are all made with ethically-sourced ingredients and minimal to no packaging and that each product will help turn any moment into a wellness boosting experience.

Surprise kids with Gem Stars and feel all the love of these loveable plushies.

The leader of the pack for Valentine’s Day is Scarlett Smooches with her gorgeous garnet-colored gemstone nose and the deep red stone symbolizing love and friendship. This cute fox has winter-white plush covered in red kisses, golden eyes with ruby eyeshadow, and a matching sparkly gold collar.

Parents will love that Gem Stars are so soft, huggable, and loveable GUND plush that are fun for kids of all ages and last a lifetime.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and what better way to welcome the season of love than with Funko’s latest collectibles and accessories.

Families will love the all-new Pops! from iconic fandoms like Star Wars, these exciting products make the perfect gift for any valentine!

